City Engineer Chuck DeWolf told the Litchfield City Council Feb 22 his firm, Bolton & Menk, expects to have a plan for upgrades to the Litchfield Wastewater Treatment Facility ready with the next couple weeks.
The planning process was sparked by “overloading” by some industrial wastewater customers such as First District Association, which recently completed a huge expansion of its dairy processing facility. The initial goal of the wastewater planning process was to meet that demand, DeWolf said. However, since then the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has announced more stringent discharge limits that will also require upgrades to the local facility.
Among the discharge limit changes are phosphorous, which will be reduced to about one-tenth of what the current limit is, DeWolf said. The chloride limit also will be reduced, and the Bolton & Menk team will be evaluating MPCA rules to determine the best way to meet them.
“We are evaluating what additional improvements will be necessary as part of the proposed project to achieve the new phosphorous limit,” DeWolf and Paul Saffert, principal environmental engineer at Bolton & Menk, wrote in a memo to the City Council. “At a minimum, significantly more chemical addition will be required which will result in more biosolids being generated by the facility.”
The additional biosolids create the need for an increased dewatering and storage system, DeWolf said.
The change in chloride limit, he wrote, “will likely involve requesting a compliance schedule or variance from the MPCA.”
A change to nitrate limits also is “coming down the road,” DeWolf said.
“While this limit will not impact the current project, it’s another parameter that we will need to evaluate once the MPCA has established the actual limit,” the memo said.
Bolton & Menk will complete the facility plan and submit a copy to the MPCA for review early this month in an effort for it to be considered for state funding. The facility plan then will come to the City Council for its March 21 meeting.
“We don’t want to move forward with a public hearing on something that the Council is not comfortable with,” City Administrator Dave Cziok said of the plan presentation. The goal is to provide the Council with all the information it wants, Cziok said, but not inundating the group with more information than it wants.