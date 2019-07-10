A 58-year-old Litchfield woman died following a crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 212 near Carver.
Antoinette Marie King was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous, headed westbound on U.S. Highway 212, when it went into the eastbound lane and hit a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban head-on, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. The crash was reported at 10:52 a.m.
Elen Marie Stark, 55, of Sanborn, Minnesota, who was driving the Suburban, was treated with non-life threatening injuries at Ridgeview Medical Center. Both King and Stark were wearing seatbelts.
The crash occurred between Cologne and Carver. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Cologne Fire Department responded to the crash.