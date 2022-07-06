20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 4, 2002
As if things aren’t hectic enough at the Litchfield Wastewater Treatment Plant, the City Council had to deal with finding another wastewater superintendent Monday. David Simons, who has served as superintendent for about a year, announced his resignation in a letter to City Administrator Bruce Miller on June 20. The resignation comes in the midst of a $10 million renovation of the treatment plant. Because of the immediate need for a superintendent, the search for a new person didn’t last long or go very far. Miller turned to Litchfield native David Cziok, who has worked in the sanitary water department for the city of Alexandria for the past years. “He’s a quality young person,” Miller said of Cziok. “He has a degree in biology. And he has a lot of good qualities that would make him an excellent superintendent. All things considered, this is my strongest recommendation.”
Local farmers are worried about the fate of their crops after heavy rain last week left many farms partially flooded. “Most farmers are equipped to handled two inches of rain,” said John Sommerfeld, who has a farm south of Litchfield, where 100 acres are under water. “Any time it’s over two inches, you’re in trouble.” Litchfield went way past the two-inch limit recently with more than eight inches falling between June 18 and 25. Four inches fell in one storm, with three more inches a few days later.
The average time Minnesota workers spend commuting has increased substantially in the past several decades, particularly in Greater Minnesota counties, according to information recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. In Meeker County, time spent on the way to and from work has risen from an average of 16.7 minutes in 1980 to 19.2 minutes in 1990 to 23.8 minutes in 2000. Among those commuters is Larry Stenmark of Dassel, who started making a 65-mile round trip to his job in Minneapolis 32 years ago. He continues clocking almost three hours of drive time on a workday so he can have it all — the rural life and the city job. “That’s why people do the commute,” Stenmark said. “They put up with the inconvenience because there’s better jobs in the Cities.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 10, 1947
Dr. A.E. Hawkinson has retired after serving the Litchfield community as a dentist for more than a half century. Dr. John A Herseth of Bertha, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, has purchased the practice and took over July 2. Hawkinson is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. O.W. Hawkinson, pioneers of Grove City. His parents first lived on a farm northwest of Grove City and later his father was in the lumber business in Grove City. Hawkinson opened his practice in Litchfield following dental training.
Norman E. Olson, who comes to Litchfield from Pontiac, Michigan, will managethe Culligan Soft Water Service here. He has had much experience in this type of work. Olson will bring his wife and our children to Litchfield as soon as housing becomes available.
Shirlee Smith hurled a brilliant two-hitter as the Horseshoe Café won its 15th straight fastpitch softball game Monday night by the score of 16-3 over East Minniebelle. Smith had a no-hitter going until the sixth when Del Amberg singled and Doc Haugo homered over the trees in left field.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 11, 1878
The Fourth of July was celebrated here in the best approved style. In the afternoon a matched game of ball between the Paynesville team and a team selected from this place pleased the crowd. After the ball game the crowd adjourned to the fairgrounds for the races. The race was between a black mare owned by Isaac Hinds of Manannah and a sorrel horse owned by Geo. Haines of Paynesville and was won by the Manannah mare. A purse was raised for a second race and Jimmy Campbell’s pony ran off with honors. In the evening the ball at the town hall was quite well attended. The music was the best furnished at this place for a long time. During the day, a young man drove to town with two young ladies and stopped the team to speak to a party. The horses suddenly bolted, throwing the ladies backward from the buggy and they were hurt somewhat.
The Fourth celebration at Forest City was without a doubt the best attended in the county there being in the neighborhood of a thousand people on the grounds. From early in the morning until dark the anvils kept booming and by 10 in the morning the crowds began gathering. Father McDermott had services at the church prior to the start of the celebration. At the conclusion of the church service, the Father Mathew Society, followed by a numberless throng of good citizens, marched down to the grounds which had been prepared near the Crow River. Mr. Baker, Ramsey, another gentleman from Kingston, furnished excellent martial music. The Harvey Band made very good music when you consider the short time they had been practicing.
In the afternoon, horse racing and many other sports were indulged in until the joyous day came to a sad ending with a terrible accident to Peter Wood. He was riding one of the horses in a race when a 2-year-old critter crossed his path. The horse struck the critter and was thrown down. Mr. Wood fell to the ground and the horse fell upon him, injuring him internally. However, the attending physician has strong hopes of his recovery.