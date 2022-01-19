20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 17, 2002
Plans for a first-of-its-kind housing development in Litchfield met with neighbors’ opposition during a Litchfield Planning Commission meeting. And after more than 90 minutes of presentation and protest, commissioners decided they didn’t have all the information they needed and delayed their decision on rezoning, plat approval and conditional use permit for the proposed Stevens Addition until they receive input from the city’s attorney and engineer. Plans for the 35-unit development call for 26 single-family bay homes that would be part of an association and nine single-family homes on large, wooded lots on what would be Cottonwood Avenue in the northeast section of town.
The Litchfield School District expelled two high school juniors for one year for violating the state and school weapons policy by bringing a hunting rifle onto school property. Board members took action against the two boys after about a half-hour of discussion in a closed portion of their meeting. Warren Shepard, board chairman, said the meeting was closed due to data privacy concerns. Both students had the same hunting rifle in their vehicles on different occasions, according to Superintendent Bill Wold, though it never was inside the school building.
Litchfield School Board approved a settlement with the Litchfield Education Association that will give teachers a 10 percent salary increase during the next two years. The 10 percent increase during the two years includes benefits. Teacher salaries currently cost the district about $7.2 million annually, according to Business Manager Todd Swanson.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 19, 1972
Local members of the Gideons organization will distribute Bibles to the fifth grade students in the Litchfield public school system. The Gideons are members of the international and non-denominational organization which seeks to promote greater distribution of the New Testament. Appearing before the School Board at a regular meeting Thursday, were Martin Huikko, A.L. Waylander and Reuben Hagglund. The Board, in granting permission by a unanimous vote, specified that acceptance of the Bibles be entirely voluntary for students.
The six remaining members of the West Central Conference will meet at Benson Thursday to discuss the future of the league. Sauk Centre and Glenwood officially withdrew from the conference at a meeting Jan. 13. Their withdrawal will become effective with the 1973-74 school year. Litchfield Athletic Director John Klug said that remaining conference schools will consider the addition of two new schools at the meeting at Benson. The West Central Conference was formed way back in 1938, and Litchfield is one of the charter members of the organization.
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Smith of Litchfield received a letter from Commanding Officer John E. Kennedy commending their son, Gary, who graduated from Aviation Ordnance School with top scholastic honors. The letter included the following: “It is a pleasure to inform you that on November 5, 1971 your son, Gary Milton Smith, SSGT, graduated from the Aviation Ordinanceman School (Basic), Class 148, with top scholastic honors.” Later, Kennedy’s letter says, “Gary has been a credit to this command, and it was a pleasure to have had him on board. I am confident that he will do well at his new duty station.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 23, 1947
C.W. Wagner, veteran Meeker County newspaperman, retired from the newspaper field last Saturday, culminating 48 years in the business. Mr. Wagner purchased the newspaper from John T. Mullen in 1898. A few years later he changed the name of the publication to the Saturday Review. It was known under that name under 1939 when the Litchfield Review and the Litchfield Independent merged to become the Litchfield Independent Review. Mr. Wagner sold his interest in this paper on Jan. 1, 1946. Long active in the community, Mr. Wagner was a long-time school board member and also active as a member of the Litchfield Hospital Board.
A capacity crowd saw Clarice Anderson crowned as Litchfield’s queen at the Firemen’s Ball in the Community Building Tuesday night. Clarice was crowned with all the pomp and ceremonies befitting a queen. She will now be one of the queens representing 44 Minnesota communities at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Visiting queens will be candidates for Fire Queen at a colorful ball in the St. Paul Auditorium Feb. 8.
In response to a directive from Gov. Luther Youngdahl, Sheriff Frank Dollerschell has served notice that all punch boards and slot machines will be confiscated. Gov. Youngdahl is striving to clean up all gambling devices from the state.
The 1946 tobacco crop grown in the vicinity of Watkins is being sorted and packed, ready for shipment. The tobacco plant is located in the village. About 40 men and women are at work in the process. The crop is reported to be a fair one although some was nipped by the early frost.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 17, 1978
The Litchfield band has purchased the building owned by Judge Harris just north of this office and has fitted it up in the best style for a band room. They get in there now and just toot to their heart’s content and no can can say nay.
The plays produced by the Dramatic Assn. this week were excellent as everyone who witnessed same will testify. A crowded house greeted them the first night and a full house the next. The acting was almost perfect in every part and to compliment each deserving actor would be to start at the first name in the cast and go right through, therefore we will say that it proved itself as we predicted — the very best entertainment the association has ever produced.
Otho Campbell was down from Manannah the other day. He says if they could only get wheat there is plenty of water to just make things hum at the mill, but wheat they cannot get, because the “hoppers” took it all last summer.
Meeker County can furnish more criminal business than any other county on the line except Wright. In the last six years, there have been eight shooting affrays before the grand jury here, and now Dassel furnishes two new cases to come before the next grand jury, one for shooting and the other for highway robbery.