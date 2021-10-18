The revitalization of downtown Litchfield — and efforts to improve the city’s housing market — could get a significant boost in the coming months.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced a $2,232,400 award to Southwest Initiative foundation aimed at improving commercial corridors in Litchfield, Worthington and Granite Falls as part of DEED’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
“It’s big news for Litchfield Downtown Council,” said Darlene Kotelnicki, a Litchfield City Council member and president of the LDC. Though there still are many unknowns about how funding will be divided among the three Minnesota cities, the funding should help efforts by LDC, the city and individual owners to improve buildings and establish more residential rentals in downtown.
SWIF was one of eight foundations throughout the state to receive a share of almost $40 million in grants that were announced Thursday. This is the first half of the $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program, with the second half to be made available in March.
“Minnesota’s main streets are key drivers of growth, and so many of them have suffered in the last 18 months,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants and loans will create jobs, and they’ll help spark investment in key commercial corridors across the state.”
The program will make grants available to nonprofits organizations to fund 30% matching grants up to $750,000 and guaranteed loans up to $2 million to eligible recipients and projects that are designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Kotelnicki said it was “pure luck” that she ran across the opportunity about three months ago and began checking into whether Litchfield Downtown Council might qualify.
“Litchfield Downtown Council has been concerned about housing, and we see second story housing downtown as a viable solution,” Kotelnicki said. “It will help with the housing crisis and it gives owners a revenue stream.”
Kotelnicki said she was looking through an annual report from the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund that Lisa Graphenteen, a consultant for Meeker County Economic Development Authority, had given her. In it was information regarding several projects, including how an old hotel was turned into senior housing and old schools that were transformed to artist studios.
“I wondered how much money they had,” Kotelnicki said, and she sent an inquiry that also explained LDC’s efforts to create second-story housing.
And then she waited. Other than an automatically generated response saying her email was received, Kotelnicki heard nothing for about three weeks. And then, out of the blue, she received a call from a representative of the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, who told her “your request intrigued me.”
One thing led to another. A survey of downtown Litchfield buildings with potential second-story rental space compiled by Kotelnicki, enhanced by information provided by developer Charles Burdick, owner of a few of the buildings downtown, along with letters of support from state Rep. Dean Urdahl and Graphenteen all were submitted for consideration. And last week, Litchfield Downtown Council received word their request was approved, as part of the $2.2 million that SWIF will oversee.
“We’re very excited about this,” Kotelnicki said of the LDC’s reaction. “We’ll bend over backwards to help” building owners apply for grants and loans.