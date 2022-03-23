20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 21, 2002
Mark Kennedy suddenly is the challenger again. Even though the Watertown Republican still has several months left in Washington, D.C., as Minnesota’s Second Congressional District representative, Kennedy knows that if he runs for office again in the fall, it will be against an incumbent in a vastly changed district. Kennedy, whose home is on a 60-acre site in Franklin Township north of Watertown, now lives in the realigned Sixth Congressional District, where he wold have to face Democratic incumbent Bill Luther of Oak Park Heights. Kennedy’s political life — and Meeker County’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives — were thrown into turmoil when the Minnesota Supreme Court announced its redistricting plan, based on 2000 Census population data. Meeker County winds up in the new Seventh District, where Collin Peterson, a Democrat from St. Cloud, is the incumbent.
Litchfield City Council voted 6-0 Monday to explore the Southwest Minnesota Foundation’s Community Foundation Program. So far, eight communities in southwest Minnesota have established funds through the Community Foundation Program, which began as a pilot program with four cities in the region in 2001. “We’re as interested in Litchfield for a partnership as you might be,” Diana Anderson, fund development director for Southwest Minnesota Foundation, told the council. “We’re excited about this opportunity.”
March has been a busy month for Meeker County and Litchfield snow clearing crews. After having gone without a major snow storm since November, this month already has seen nearly 32 inches of white stuff. So far this winter, the Litchfield area has received 72.5 inches of snow, with 31.5 inches of the white stuff falling in March alone, said Glen Young of Litchfield, who has followed weather patterns for more than 20 years. Normal snowfall for the area is about 50 inches, Young said. Even with 32 inches this month, it is not the snowiest March on record. During March 1965, the area received so much snow that people of Paynesville were snowed in for three days. Graders were sent across fields because drifts across roads were too large for them to get through.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 22, 1972
What John E. Johnson has liked most about his job as Litchfield Township clerk for the past 44 years is the fact that the position “kept me up on what was going on around the township.” Johnson, 77, won reelection again at Tuesday’s township elections, but he says he won’t take the job again. Nobody filed for the position, but Johnson got seven write-in votes. Johnson hasn’t filed for the clerk’s position for a number of years, but citizens keep writing his name on the ballot. Back in years he did file, “I never lost a vote,” he says. It was the fall of 1927 that township board members called him to the annual meeting and asked if he’d take the clerk’s job, and he’s been in the role ever since. Now, it will be up to the town board to name a new clerk to replace Johnson.
Soloists Stanley Nelson and Richard Wieneke will be featured, along with a male chorus, women’s chorus and a children’s choir as part of the Palm Sunday Community Concert March 26 at Grove City High School. The program features a community choir directed by Richard Wienecke with Mrs. Roger Peterson as accompanist. This is the 17th consecutive year the event has been held.
Watching tropical fish, Mrs. Lynette Hanson will tell you, “is better than taking tranquilizers. It’s so relaxing — they’ll put y0ou to sleep if you watch them long enough,” the Litchfield housewife says. Her interest in tropical fish began when her daughter bought a couple goldfish six years ago, and it has now grown to the point where she’ll open a tropical fish shop next week in the basement of her East Fourth Street home. The Litchfield Planning Commission approved a permit to open the shop at a recent meeting. Her basement aquarium has some 15 glass enclosed tanks housing hundreds of tropical fish of dazzling hues and weird shapes. She’s sold fish to White Drug in Willmar, to Ben Franklin in New Ulm, and to several stores in St. Cloud. But it’s the home trade that she thinks will be the backbone of her business.
The 1970 Census of Housing counted 6,741 housing units in Meeker County, and 5,248 households had at least one television set (1,181 were UHF equipped). The report also shows that in the county: There are 855 housing units with air-conditioning (683 with room unites and 172 with central systems), 4,917 units with clothes washing machine, 3,334 with clothes dryer, and 620 with dishwasher. The 1970 population was 18,810, with an average of 3.2 persons per housing unit.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 25, 1947
The City Council opened bids for the new municipal light and power plant Monday night. The meeting room was crowded to capacity with bidders and parties interested in future work. The D’arcy Leck Corp. of Minneapolis turned in the lowest bid of $429,000 on the project. Second low bid was the Standard Construction Co. of Minneapolis at $444,800. The bidders were intereviewed separately following the opening of the bids. The council will decide which bid to accept at its meeting Monday night. Seven companies indicated intentions to bid, but four withdrew at the last minute largely on account of the uncertainty of the availability of materials.
The Meeker County Sportsmen’s Club will go all out in its efforts to reduce the number of carp in area lakes. Club members will do considerable trapping in streams where carp migrate in the spring. The group will purchase nets for seining and traps will be installed between Lake Richardson and Dunn and at the outlet to Dunn. Traps will also be installed to the outlets to Lake Washington and Lake Stella, at Long Lake south of Grove City, and at the creek near the Woolen Mills in Litchfield.
Unknown parties recently did considerable damage at the Litchfield High School athletic field. At least seven of the large football lights were shot out. Not satisfied with shooting out the lights, the vandals also shot holes in the announcing booth breaking out panes of glass. Police have been notified and the school has indicated it will prosecute the culprits if they are caught.
Three Litchfield students returned with superior ratings from the regional speech contest held at St. Louis Park High School Saturday. Jack Gunderson in discussion, Betty Lou Johnson in dramatic interpretation and Don Christenson in original oratory won superior ratings.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 28, 1878
Chimneys just had a lively time burning out Friday. Among those noticed were Mr. Fifield’s, Al McCargar’s and at the Ledge office. Now is the time for people to look after their chimneys as they are full of soot which has collected all winter.
The Staple Bros. of Union Grove sold to meat man J. Koerner on Thursday last a herd of 15 beef cattle, steers and cows. The herd averaged 1,200 pounds each.
Our village has expended considerable money and time in wells and pumps at various locations. Nobody knows whether they are good for anything or the purpose for which purchased. We have a fire company whose members are exempt from duties of other citizens and an apparatus for elevating water. The hose has not been hitched to a pump for over a year, and we hope it will not be necessary as far as fires are concerned but we do think the fire company would do well to hitch on to the pumps and see how they work before the time they will be required to do it in a hurry.
A tramp was pulled off the tracks of a passenger car the other day and after smilingly submitting to the accustomed kicks turned to the conductor and said, “Old man, you can belt away at me with that mule’s head you carry at the end of your let till you kick me full of holes, so that my hide won’t hold sagebrush, but you can’t knock the pleasure I get in telling you that I have been riding your train free for the last three days.”