20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 1, 2002
Missy Johnson of Litchfield is terrified West Nile virus will infect one of her 24 horses. She vaccinated them in February after hearing West Nile was headed this way. Now that the virus is suspected in at least eight Minnesota horses, killing two, she’s thankful for that fore thought. The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, infects mainly birds and, more seldom, horses and humans. It was discovered in Minnesota in two crows July 23 but has not been found in any humans in the state. “I think the disease has been over-sensationalized,” said Jean Liestman, owner of Reflection Farms in Litchfield. “There are other things (people) could be worrying about.” West Nile virus has killed several hundred horses nationwide, including two in North Dakota. Among infected horses, there is a 30 to 40 percent death rate.
After starting the first eight holes of the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship at six-over-par, Litchfield’s John Spreiter was just hoping to be around to play the final 18 holes July 24 at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie. Spreiter wound up playing 20 holes on the final day, losing on the second hole of sudden death playoff to Bowen Osborn of Wayazata Country Club. “I kind of came out of no place there,” Spreiter said. “I wasn’t with the group of leaders. I shot three-under-par that day and I just kind of climbed up the leader board and ended up in third. This was a little different.” He began the final round down three strokes to leader Jeff Nielson, but came all the way back and wound up second in the tournament, his best finish since 1991 when he was third.
But that was only part of a thrilling week for Spreiter. Four days after finishing runner-up in the state amateur, Spreiter blew away the field with a nine-under-par 166 to capture his seventh Litchfield Invitational championship. The win gave Spreiter back-to-back titles and five wins since 1994. “It’s very gratifying to win at home,” he said. “It was a special round. It was something that doesn’t happen often.” Spreiter won his first Litchfield Invitational when he was 20 years old in 1982.
Faced with a buyer for its old club room and a growing demand for more space, the Litchfield Eagles Club decided earlier this year that the time was right to make a move. The actual move is still a few months away, but Eagles Aerie 3424 will move to a new 9,000 square foot club room on Meeker County Highway 34 at the east edge of Litchfield sometime in December. “We’re looking forward to it,” club member Duane Martin said as several members gathered for a groundbreaking at the new site. “It will be nice when it’s done.” The Litchfield Eagles Club was founded in November 1971, meeting for its first year in the basement of the VFW. In 1972, the club rented its current location at 637 U.S. Highway 12, and three years later, the club purchased the building.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 6, 1947
The Litchfield Drum and Bugle Corps will do its best to bring back state honors during the State Legion meet at Faribault Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The group of 40 members has been practicing intensely for several weeks in preparation. Competition in class “A” will come from Ely, Chisholm, Sleepy Eye and Duluth. The state meet will mark the appearance of Litchfield’s good will unit in its new outfits, a colorful black gabardine trousers with white battle jackets. All instruments have been given an extra shine and gloss. It will be a great contest and a great honor to win.
Meeker County’s corn crop will only be about 60 percent of what it should be as a result of the long, hot dry spell this summer. The corn on the sandy portions of the county has been particularly hard hit. On the heavier soil, the arrival of moisture soon would help but many areas are past reviving. Gardens have suffered even more with tomatoes and sweet corn expected to be well below average crops.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 4, 1927
Arrangements are being made to hold a big road meeting in Litchfield or at some other central point. All communities between Litchfield and the Cities will be urged to send representatives. The object of the meeting will be to speed up the paving work on Highway 10 between Litchfield and Wayzata. Number 10 is recognized as the gateway to the Twin Cities and the Dakotas and is receiving an unusual amount of travel.
The Unique Theater recently received new decorations from front to rear doors. The stage has been rearranged and the interior given new paint. The lobby presents a marble like appearance and is a great improvement. A number of others stores in our community could stand similar treatment.
John O. Larson, who conducts the Litchfield Funeral Home at his residence three and one-half blocks east of the bank corner, has made extensive improvements in his place of business. Caskets are on display in two large rooms on the second floor that have been expressly fitted up for this purpose. The main, or first floor, has been converted to a chapel. Four rooms in the basement are used for the display of rugs and linoleum. The preparation room is also located in the basement. A modern funeral car completes the equipment.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 28, 1878
Officers Sherman and Angier ran in 10 tramps Saturday night. “What will you do with them all,” someone asked officer Sherman. “We put eight of them in two cells at the engine house and the others in the room outside. Oh, we don’t give tramps any picnics.” An able bodied man that will go through the county beating his way this time of year can stand a little rough treatment. If our officers adopt a rigid course, these traveling gentlemen will not be slow in finding out and will be giving our town a wide berth. Let the good work go on.
I have ten horses for sale at my farm in Sec. 36, Swede Grove. They are all good road and draught horses and will be sold singly or in teams or will exchange for mares. Time given to suit purchasers. I have also several hundred bushels of oats to sell. F.T. Peterson, Swede Grove.