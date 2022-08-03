20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 1, 2002

Missy Johnson of Litchfield is terrified West Nile virus will infect one of her 24 horses. She vaccinated them in February after hearing West Nile was headed this way. Now that the virus is suspected in at least eight Minnesota horses, killing two, she’s thankful for that fore thought. The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, infects mainly birds and, more seldom, horses and humans. It was discovered in Minnesota in two crows July 23 but has not been found in any humans in the state. “I think the disease has been over-sensationalized,” said Jean Liestman, owner of Reflection Farms in Litchfield. “There are other things (people) could be worrying about.” West Nile virus has killed several hundred horses nationwide, including two in North Dakota. Among infected horses, there is a 30 to 40 percent death rate.

