20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 27, 2003
Budget woes have led the Grove City City Council to consider elimination of its two-man police force. Then the city would contract with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement coverage. Council members discussed the possibility at their Feb. 18 meeting. “Like every city in the state, there’s a budget problem,” City Clerk Janell Johnson said. “We need to protect our coffers.” Grove City faces about a $200,000 deficit in the general fund, Johnson said. She hasn’t finished the city’s audit but expected the deficit to end up larger than that. According to preliminary numbers, contracting with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department would save about $36,000.
With a new strategic plan in place, Meeker County Memorial Hospital is poised to move into the future. The MCMH Board of Directors on Feb. 19 approved a strategic plan aimed at helping the hospital grow in answer to community needs. “We’ve needed a road map for a while, because we’ve been driving around in the dark without our headlights on,” board member Steve Besser said, minutes before the board unanimously approved the plan. “Now we have our road map.” Next, the hospital will seek driving partners. A significant portion of the plan is creation of a partnership between the hospital and Litchfield’s two clinics, Allina Medica Clinic and Affiliated Community Medical Center.
Litchfield School Board members voted unanimously to rename Washington Auditorium in the Meeker County Family Services Building to Bernie Aaker Auditorium. “George Washington has a lot of things named after him,” said board member Terrence Tancabel, who made the motion for the name change. “It’s a nice thing to do for someone who had a direct impact close to home. So did George Washington, but Bernie Aaker was closer to us.” Aaker, who died in November, founded Litchfield Community Theatre along with Charlie Blesener. Aaker directed LCT productions for 25 years. His widow, Pat Aaker of Litchfield, said she was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the board’s choice to recognize her husband. “I am so grateful to the community and to everyone who worked on it,” she said. “I’m speechless. I can’t believe people would do this, bestow this honor on him.”
Brenda Boline looked a little nervous, a little unsure as she stood for a picture in front of her new car. “I feel like I’m just 16 again, getting my license,” Boline said later. “I still can’t believe it. I keep thinking that they’re going to say they made a mistake and it’s really not my car.” But it was Boline’s new 2003 Buick LeSabre Celebration Edition that sat shining like a just-awarded trophy Monday on the floor at Fenton Motors in Litchfield. Boline didn’t buy the car, but instead was the grand-prize winner in the LeSabre Celebration Sweepstakes.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 4, 1948
This year’s heaviest snowfall fell Friday and Saturday, ushering out the cold month of February. A total of 17 inches of snow fell, following .83 inches of rain, which came down all day Friday. The heavy snow made for extremely hazardous travel conditions. Northwestern Bell reported more than 400 line breaks and 500 phones out of service, especially in the rural areas. Five crews were rushed to this area to help with repairs, according to George Russell, manager of the Litchfield exchange.
The Oldsmobile division of General Motors announced this week that Kvam Motor-Implement will be the authorized dealer in this area for Oldsmobile vehicles. During the past two years, the firm has handled Oliver farm equipment and Willy’s “Jeep” vehicles. The firm has now on display models of the 1948 Oldsmobile Dynamic.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 3, 1889
Yesterday morning’s Pioneer Press brought the news of the confirmation of T.C. Jewett of Litchfield to be Commissioner for the United States to Alaska with headquarters in Sitka. President Cleveland sent his name to the Senate early in January but for some reason the committee on territories held it back. The confirmation, coming as it does on the eve of a change in administration, is almost as great a surprise as its nomination. In case his commission reaches him as soon as expected, the colonel will start for Alaska in about 10 days. He takes with him the best wishes of a host of friends.
Very early yesterday morning C.E. Lundberg’s elevator at Grove City was discovered to be in flames. The fire had already gained such headway that any effort to save it would have been futile and attention was turned to the row of business houses across the street. A brisk south wind was blowing sending blazing shingles beyond the town even as far as the park. The citizens climbed on the roofs but in spite of what they could do, Logergren’s saloon was on fire three times. J.J. Grimsgaard’s stable twice and Reitan and Christenson’s store once. A special train with special firefighting equipment was nearly ready to start for Grove City from Willmar when word came through via telegraph that it would not be needed. The amount of wheat destroyed is estimated from 5,000 to 15,000 bushels. In case the largest estimate is correct, the loss could reach $20,000.
The high school girls did the boys up brown in their debate Tuesday night. The subject under discussion was women’s suffrage and though the boys quoted Scripture and made other heroic efforts, the girls captured the decisions of the judges.