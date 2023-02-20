20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 27, 2003

Budget woes have led the Grove City City Council to consider elimination of its two-man police force. Then the city would contract with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement coverage. Council members discussed the possibility at their Feb. 18 meeting. “Like every city in the state, there’s a budget problem,” City Clerk Janell Johnson said. “We need to protect our coffers.” Grove City faces about a $200,000 deficit in the general fund, Johnson said. She hasn’t finished the city’s audit but expected the deficit to end up larger than that. According to preliminary numbers, contracting with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department would save about $36,000.

