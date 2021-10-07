20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 11, 2001
The contentious process of removing Meeker County Memorial Hospital administrator Ron Johnson from his position ended Monday night as the MCMH Board of Directors accepted Johnson’s resignation. The unanimous voice vote came after two closed sessions — during which the board discussed terms of a separation agreement — and requests from a crowd of more than 100 people to speak to the board. Requests to speak were rebuffed, because allowing such comments would create a situation fraught with legal dangers, County Attorney Mike Thompson said. “There’s a risk that we could get sued for anything that comes out of anyone’s mouths,” Thompson said. Under the agreement, the hospital will pay the employer’s contribution of health insurance premium for Johnson, 60, and one dependent until he turns 65. If Johnson gets a different health insurance policy and drops the hospital plan, the hospital’s obligation would end. Johnson also will receive a one-time payment of $120,000.
From school age to infants, kids have fun at Desi’s house. The Meeker County Child Care Association selected Desiree Birch, whose day-care kids call her Desi, as the county’s Child Care Provider of the Year. Birch has been a day-care provider for seven years. She has five children of her own, including two sets of twins.”When my two older kids went to school, my middle child followed me everywhere,” she said. “I decided to open a day care so he had some other friends to play with.” Before having her own family, Birch worked for a day-care center on an Air Force base in Hawaii. “By the time I had five kids of my own, it was more economical to stay home,” she said.
Plans to offer evening classes for high school students who need to catch up on credits or grad standards are on hold because of the state workers strike. Tim Mackey, coordinator of the Litchfield Alternative Learning Program, said the Litchfield School District is awaiting state approval for evening classes, and until the strike ends, approval won’t happen.
Ten days into his walk from Minneapolis to Minot, N.D., that began Sept. 1, Paul Holle’s feet finally stopped hurting. With the physical pain behind him, Holle’s biggest challenge was mental. Because, despite having covered more than 100 miles, Holle knew he had more than 300 miles of desolate territory yet to travel. The Litchfield pastor completed the walk — which he undertook to commemorate the 15th anniversary of a heart transplant he received — Sept. 29 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where the donor heart he received came from.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 13, 1971
The 1971 Litchfield High School homecoming queen is a weightlifting champ. She’s also a superb softball shortstop and runs a mile every morning “just to keep in shape.” Petite, freckle-faced and cute — 17-year-old Debbie Holle, who was crowned as homecoming queen Friday, says, “I guess you could say that I’m mind of a tom-boy.” Last spring when the annual LHS weightlifting contest was held Debbie was the only entrant in the 112 pound division. Naturally, she won, which probably makes her the only homecoming queen in the country who has won a weightlifting trophy.
One person was hospitalized and damage to five cars totaled over $2,000 in a chain reaction accident at the Sibley Avenue crossing in Litchfield. Police reported that a line of cars were backed up from the stoplight south to beyond the crossing when Henry Peterson’s car struck the last vehicle in the lineup, forcing it into the vehicle ahead, and when the domino effect subsided five cars had been damaged. Peterson was taken to Meeker Memorial by ambulance but was not seriously hurt.
Joyce Larson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Larson, and Paul Martin, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Martin, were crowned Queen and King at the Grove City High School Homecoming Coronation program Thursday evening. Following the coronation, a bonfire and pep fest was held at the school athletic field. The Grove City Eagles played Maynard in their homecoming game Friday.
The emphasis is strongly on dairying on a 360-acre farm operated by Wallace Nelson and his son Wes in Danielson Township about seven miles south of Grove City. The Nelsons have a dairy herd that includes 44 milk cows. Overall there usually are about 70 to 75 head of cattle on the place. The farm produces Grade “A” milk for the First District Association in Litchfield. Wallace is a lifelong farmer. He was born and raised on a farm place in Acton Township, not too far away from the farm he now operates. He purchased the farm he now owns in 1942, but it was rented out for some time. The Nelsons moved onto the place again in 1955.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 10, 1946
Litchfield stores yesterday were quoting a uniform price of 92 cents per pound for butter, which with the price of meat when it can be had, reflects the high cost of living, or should we now say the cost of high living. Eggs, too, are soaring in price. Yesterday’s store quotations were from 50 to 58 cents per dozen, with lighter weight and pullet eggs selling at 45 to 50 cents per dozen. This paper learned another interesting thing the first of the week. The Land O’ Lakes plant has not been manufacturing milk powder for some time but not because of a lack of demand for the product. It is more profitable to dispose of the whole milk, much of which is carted down the line where it is taken over by dairies or manufacturers of dairy products such as Dutch and other cheeses and various dairy products.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 8, 1921
Dr. K. A. Danielson returned Monday night from Philadelphia where he spent a week. He had accompanied his son Lennox Danielson who has entered the University of Pennsylvania.
A commotion in his yard aroused P.P. Isaacson, who resides west of town, from his slumbers early Monday morning. An investigation disclosed that four stray dogs had entered the premises and were harassing his sheep. Four sheep were killed outright and several were badly injured. Mr. Isaacson got out his trusty gun with the result that two dogs big the dust. He would like to have the owners call for the carcasses. They were not hunting dogs, however, merely “dogs.”
It is again necessary for farmers who desire to ship stock to notify Manager H.L. Halverson several days ahead of the date of shipment. The railroad company is sending its cars west to North and South Dakota and Montana, and the company compels Mr. Halverson to order his cars a week ahead of the date of shipment. It will help wonderfully if farmers will confer this favor on Mr. Halverson.