20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 22, 2001
Litchfield’s new wastewater plant will cost the city about $10.9 million, nearly $1.6 million more than the original estimate. The good news, according to City Administrator Bruce Miller, is that water and sewer rates should not increase more than expected when planning for the project began, at least not yet. “What’s good about this is we’re accomplishing a $10.9 million project and our rate structure is still well below average,” Miller said. In a rate comparison survey of 50 communities around the state, Miller found Litchfield’s rates were consistently below the average rate throughout the 10 years of the survey.
A pair of Litchfield High School basketball products inked national letters of intent to play at NCAA Division II schools. Seniors Krista Rambow and Scott Peters accepted offers from Northern State University (Aberdeen, S.D.) and St. Cloud State, respectively, to play basketball starting in 2002-2003. Krista will play basketball next season with her sister Carin, who averaged 10 points per game during her freshman season, leading the Wolves to a 19-9 record. Krista’s brother, Eric, is a starting linebacker for the NSU football team.
To a lot of red-blooded American guys, Matthew Brynildson probably has the best job in the world. A 1989 graduate of Litchfield High School, Brynildson is brewmaster for SLO Brewing Co., a microbrewery in San Luis Obispo, California. His job is to taste each batch of beer he creates. And the tasting is good. SLO Brewing Co. and Brynildson recently won several awards during the 20th Annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Brynildson was named brewer of the year, while SLO was named small brewing company of the year. The company also received two gold medals and one silver medal for its beers.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 24, 1971
A 13-year-old rural Litchfield girl will be petitioned to juvenile court in connection with a bomb threat called in to Litchfield Junior High School at about 1:45 p.m. Monday. Following the call, which indicated that a bomb would go off at the school at 2 p.m., the 541 junior high students were evacuated. Students moved out of the building quickly, leaving classrooms and going directly outside without coats or jackets. Police and sheriff’s office were called and searched the building. Students returned to the building at about 3:20. The girl suspect was apprehended at her home and questioned by police and sheriff’s officer personnel. Monday’s bomb threat was the second in the past six weeks in the Litchfield school system. No arrests have been made in the threat phoned in on Oct. 19.
The Litchfield Vocational School, now operated under the jurisdiction of the Litchfield School District, may come under the direction of a board made up of representatives of all school districts sending students to the school. At a meeting Monday, the Litchfield School Board indicated it is willing to become part of a joint powers board that would administer the vocational school. The school currently has 276 students, 150 of whom are from Litchfield. The remainder come from Annandale, Kimball, Grove City, Eden Valley, Howard Lake and Dassel-Cokato. Neighboring districts sending students here pay a tuition of $300 per student. However, there has been increasing pressure from the state Department of Education to eliminate tuition and have all districts sending students to a vocational school to become involved in its operation.
The cast of 27 actors will present “The Robe,” the fall presentation of the Litchfield High School Dramatics Department. Cast members include Dean Myers, Linda Nelson, Chuck Gabrielson, Robert Holmes, Ron Falknor, Vaughn Rose, Tom Tyler, Kraig Nelson, Bonnie Burleigh, Karen Eillis, Kris Kvam, Julie Snelling, Mark McCann, Barb Anderson, Kim Everts, Max Stock, Linda Worden, Don Felling, Steve Ruhn, Randy Leaf, Laurie Fuhrman, Wendy Johnson, Monica Levinski, George Ring, Dale Schlueter and Steve Nelson.
Litchfield made the cover of the November issue of “School Shop,” a nationally circulated magazine dealing with industrial-technical education at the high school level. The picture relates to a story in the magazine written by Ed Meyer, metal shop instructor at LHS. In the story, Meyer details a project last winter in which LHS students made their own snowmobiles in the metal shop class.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 21, 1946
Hunting near Green Lake, Glenn Hultgren shot a 200-pound buck before nine o’clock Saturday morning. This has been an active deer season, with an all-time record of 1,200 licenses issued to Meeker County deer hunters. The courthouse was mobbed during the last two days to the extent that they ran out of licenses.
Litchfield High School’s wrestling team appears headed for another banner year with 12 lettermen coming back in the 11 different events. Coach Kermit Anderson, who has been one of the most outstanding and successful wrestling coaches in the state during the past few years, will again handle the green and white clad matmen. Back on Anderson’s team will be Dale Cates, 112 pound state champion a year ago; Harold Dilley, returned Navy veteran; Emery Carrigan, an entrant in last year’s state tourney; and John Weimerskirch, lightweight who showed much promise as a sophomore. Dick Hyneman, Dorin Carrigan, Harold Gunter, Wilton Johnson, Neal Fernandez, Wally Cates, Lovern Quast and Richard Miller round out the lettermen.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 19, 1921
The Litchfield Produce Co. has become one of the busiest places in town. The movement of poultry to market is in full swing. Local poultry raisers are culling their flocks and shipments arrive from outside points with ever train. Much of the poultry is being dressed in the plant. Just now, employment is being given to a force of 30 to 35 men. The way the feathers are stripped is a caution. Farmers are paying more attention to their poultry than they used to. Indeed, it has become one of the big items on every well conducted farm. Chickens have held their own in price, and eggs are above par, when one considers the value of other things raised on the farm. (Editor’s note: by comparison today – in 1971 – Jennie-O Foods in Litchfield processes a million pounds of turkeys a week, approximately 52,000 turkeys. The company employs 115 women and 100 men.)
In these November days of 1921, the representatives of many nations have assembled at the call of the President of the United States to discuss limitations of armament and other proposals for the world’s peace. Christian people everywhere must welcome every manifestation of desire of the nations to put an end to war. The pastors and members of all churches have been urged to offer special prayers for the successful outcome of this International Conference, that the nations be brought to the concord, and that God will bestow upon the world the blessings of renewed and continued peace.