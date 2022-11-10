20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 21, 2022

The importance of lower taxes vs. self-governance dominiated discussion Monday at a public hearing on Kingston’s petition to unincorporate. As a state official asked questions and took notes, Kingston citizens laid out the facts and debated whether they’d rather save money or taxes or retain their independence as a city. The hearing with the state Planning Municipal Boundary Adjustment Committee was a state-mandated step on the path to dissolution. The purpose was to clarify the procedure and provide a chance to weigh the pros and cons publicly. “The state doesn’t make the decision,” Christine Scotillo, executive director of Municipal Boundary Adjustments, said. “The voters decide. The state decides whether there’s enough information to call a special election to put the question to the voters.” If Kingston has a special election and voters agree to unincorporate, the city would dissolve six months after the election to allow time for paperwork and cooperation with the township, county and state.

Tags