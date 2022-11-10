20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 21, 2022
The importance of lower taxes vs. self-governance dominiated discussion Monday at a public hearing on Kingston’s petition to unincorporate. As a state official asked questions and took notes, Kingston citizens laid out the facts and debated whether they’d rather save money or taxes or retain their independence as a city. The hearing with the state Planning Municipal Boundary Adjustment Committee was a state-mandated step on the path to dissolution. The purpose was to clarify the procedure and provide a chance to weigh the pros and cons publicly. “The state doesn’t make the decision,” Christine Scotillo, executive director of Municipal Boundary Adjustments, said. “The voters decide. The state decides whether there’s enough information to call a special election to put the question to the voters.” If Kingston has a special election and voters agree to unincorporate, the city would dissolve six months after the election to allow time for paperwork and cooperation with the township, county and state.
Litchfield police officers added a new weapon to their crime-fighting arsenal this week. The department recently purchased four electro-muscular disruption weapons, more commonly known as stun guns, and officers received training in the use of the weapon Monday. Officers were expected to be carrying the guns Tuesday, according to Police Chief Bruce Dicke. Each on-duty patrol officers will carry an EMD, and Sgt. Dwight Schrum always will have one. “It’s going to reduce the risk of injuries to the public and these guys,” Dicke said, nodding toward the nine officers, including new Cosmos Police Chief Brent Schroeder, who participated in Monday’s training session. “It’s another tool in an officers tool belt.”
Litchfield High School senior John Carlson’s true love is basketball, but he is about to live most college football players’ biggest dream — playing at the University of Notre Dame. Carlson, one of the most highly pursued recruits in the state of Minnesota, made a verbal commitment Nov. 13 to accept a full scholarship at Notre Dame> Carlson had more than a dozen Division I football scholarship offers and some D-I basketball options. “It’s nice that I have it done with so I can focus on school and the upcoming basketball season,” Carlson said. He had narrowed his choices to four schools this fall prior to making official campus visits to Minnesota, St. Cloud State, Stanford and Notre Dame. “I think with the four that I had it down to, I didn’t feel like I could make a bad choice between those,” Carlson said. “But I think what made me go with my decisions was that I felt the most comfortable at Notre Dame. It felt like it was the best fit.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 27, 1947
The Litchfield Chamber of Commerce members will have as their guest at the annual meeting in January Bernie Bierman, the nation’s top football coach. A letter was received from Bierman this week stating that he would be pleased to speak here. Among honored guest at the meeting will be Litchfield’s undefeated football team of 1947.
After many weeks of planning and much labor, the Litchfield Nelsan-Horton American Legion post will open new clubrooms located in the basement of the Kopplin Building just south of the Great Northern depot this week. Completion of the entire setup is still several weeks away, but the lounge room, kitchen and office are nearly finished due to the hard work of many volunteers. The walls are made of knotty pine with leather seats along the walls. After the main hall is complete the organization hopes to rent space for meetings that do not interfere with Legion business.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 25, 1927
Litchfield is all agog this week over the unfortunate and unpleasant predicament of five local men who find themselves in a peck of trouble after a hunting trip to South Dakota. At Clear Lake, South Dakota, they must answer a charge of having 270 pheasants illegally in their possession. It is also possible that the men will be charged in Redfield, South Dakota with killing a deer out of season. The five have been released on bail and returned to Litchfield Wednesday night. Their car and most of their hunting equipment is being held by authorities in Deuel County.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 24, 1888
Branham and Greenleaf have perfected arrangements for purchasing and leasing nearly the whole south shore of Lake Ripley from the J.H. Morris line to the road on the east side. Next spring, a first class driveway will be constructed, brush cleared away, and things put in first class shape. The land will be platted and offered for sale or leased on favorable terms. The proprietors will erect a number of cottages for sale or rent and everything will be done to make the place attractive. An effort will be made to induce citizens of Litchfield as well as other places to spend the summer there and to that end plans will be laid out to reduce the price of living to a minimum. A park and also a public picnic area will be laid out on a scale that will harmonize with the surroundings. Litchfield will be prepared to take her place among the best summer resorts in the state.
Lake Ripley froze over a week ago last night and the skating has been excellent. The more daring ones ventured across as early as Sunday but it was risky business. The ice is said to be three or four inches thick now.