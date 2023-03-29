20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 2, 2003

An Army reservist for 18 years, Litchfield native Bruce Carlson knew he could be sent into the middle of a conflict at a moment’s notice, especially as the United States and Iraq tensions escalated to war. And then, in February, that possibility became reality. Carlson packed his bags and moved to the reserve site in Willmar, then to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. His wife, Teresa Carlson, said they expect Bruce will be deployed to the Middle East within a week or two. As a staff sergeant in the 825th quartermaster detachment, his job in Iraq will be to help supply water to troops by installing and guarding hose. The assignment could take him away from his family for a year or more.

