20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 20, 2001
When an adult entertainment establishment opened in Cosmos last month, a reporter called Litchfield City Attorney Mark Wood to ask whether Litchfield ordinances addressed such businesses. “I said we didn’t,” Wood said following Monday’s City Council meeting. “And she asked, ‘Why?’” That prompted Wood to bring the idea to the council meeting, and the idea turned into the first reading of an ordinance, which borrows heavily from one enacted by the Cosmos City Council. Along with establishing rules of conduct for adult entertainment establishments, it also pinpoints the area in which such businesses can locate — in Litchfield’s case, the heart of downtown. Establishing the downtown as the only approved area for adult entertainment may seem like a “gutsy move; is that where you want it?” City Administrator Bruce Miller said. “(But) that’s where you have the brightest of lights, (patrons) cannot use rear-entry doors. Patrons, I’m sure, are going to want to find a secluded place. If the only place you can be is downtown, chances are they’re going to look at this as not a good place to be.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 22, 1971
The bookmobile (a library on wheels) of the Crow River Regional Library will begin serving residents in Meeker County in January. As a result of the recent formation of the Crow River Regional Library Board, one of the first steps to be taken is to extend Bookmobile service to Meeker County residents. Kandiyohi County has had Bookmobile service for the past 15 years.
The 134 enlisted men and five officers of Co. “B”, 682nd Engineer’s Battalion, are receiving fatter pay envelopes for their drill periods. Litchfield guardsmen, along with Guard members throughout Minnesota, received substantial pay increases recently. Before the wage boost a guardsman received about $18 for a Saturday and Sunday drill period. With the new pay scale he’ll get about $36 for the two-day training period. National Guardsmen attend a total of 48 paid drill assemblies and one 15-day annual field training period each year.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 19, 1946
The three operators in the district having the highest efficiency scores in the manufacturing of butter for the year were, Leondard Slender, Corvuso, 99.67; Adrian Couser, Forest City, 98.57; and Robert Olson, Annandale, 98.37.The three winners were presented pen and pencil sets b Carl Leaf, manager of the First District Association.
EDITORIAL: Litchfield could be easily accused of quietly sleeping while industry hums elsewhere. Now is the time when Litchfield should be doing all in her power to try to swing industry to the heart of Meeker County. We need industry for many reasons. To be a growing city there must be industry, which will mean additional employment. The cost of governing our county comes out of the taxpayers’ pocket and each year these same taxpayers dig deeper, mainly because Litchfield lacks in industry. Manufacturing concerns help lighten that tax load of the individual.
A group of 50 young Litchfield business men organized a Junior Chamber of Commerce last Tuesday evening at the Community building. The group voted for the following officers, who will serve for a six-month period: President, Allen Fenton; first vice president, Chet Berg; second vice president, Roy Mortenson; secretary, Jim Anderson; treasurer, Jim Nelson; ont eh board of directors five men were elected: Gordon Oman, Jim Knowles, Stuart Nelson, Jim Reed, and J.M. Harmon.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 17, 1921
Litchfield basketball teams proved too strong for Eden Valley. The girls won 12 to 6. The boys team won 32 to 2. There was an unusually large turnout at the opening games. Portions of the audience are being criticized for the character of their rooting. It seems the idea of some that the highest ambition of rooting is reached when vent can be given to the meanest remarks about the opposing team and its members. Rooting, like the game itself, should be as clean as it is possible to make it. Let us give a bit of head hereafter to the language used at games. Only the best of sportsmanship should prevail and unbecoming rooting cannot be classed as good sportsmanship.
Emil Erickson, resident southwest of town, was out in the stubble fields with a gang plow and plowed all day Thursday. There was so little frost under the snow that it did not interfere with the work. Isn’t Minnesota wonderful?
William S. Brill, chief probation officer of Ramsey County and a pioneer resident of the state, died Sunday morning at his home in S. Paul. Death was caused by pneumonia. He was 82. Mr. Brill was born in Quebec Province and came to Goodhue County in Minnesota with his parents in 1856. In 1869, when the St. Paul & Pacific Railroad was being constructed, he journeyed to Litchfield, where he opened the first drug store in Meeker County. He made part of the difficult trip on a construction train and the last 20 miles on foot.