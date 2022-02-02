20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 31, 2002
Seven additional people face felony charges in connection with a clandestine methamphetamine lab discovered last May in rural Grove City. Drug enforcement officers shut down the lab on May 8, 2001, and a 51-year-old Grove City man was sentenced in September to serve 22 years in prison for attempted murder (for trying to shoot a Wright County Drug Task Force officer), assault of a police officer and manufacture of methamphetamine. Authorities believe seven other individuals – four men and three women – from Minnesota and Iowa purchased iodine crystal from a chemical company for use at the meth lab.
From cowboy boots and jeans to flannel work shirts, the new industrial arts instructor at Litchfield High School dresses much like any other shop teacher. But unlike most industrial arts teachers, Melanie Randall is a woman, one of just more than a dozen female shop teachers statewide. Randall was hired in December as a long-term substitute for Gary Hein, who has been out much of the school year because of health concerns. Randall, a native of Keister, Minnesota, near the Iowa border, finished student teaching Dec. 15, graduated from St. Cloud State University Dec. 16, and moved to Litchfield Dec. 17. “One of my hopes is to be more of an example,” Randall said of her job in Litchfield. “To let girls know that it’s OK for women to be doing these kinds of things.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 2, 1972
A pair of Litchfield area snowmobilers finished in the top 20 in the St. Paul Winter Carnival International 500 Snowmobile race last week. Tom Johnson, 20-year-old son of the Neil Johnsons of Darwin, finished 12th in the race, while LaVon Grotto placed 18th. Tom was racing the event for the first time, while LaVon had raced in two previous “500s.” Only 46 of the 308 snowmobilers who started the race finished. Temperatures were well below zero throughout the race, which started at Winnipeg, where it was 38 degrees below zero with a wind chill factor in the minus-80s.
Litchfield High School’s one-act play group won a spot in regional competition with its performance during the District 20 tourney at Willmar Saturday. The LHS group presented a play called “Childhood by Thornton Wilder. Cast members are Laurie Fuhrman, Penny Klitzke, Steve Ruhn, Don Felling, Barbara Anderson and Gail Anderson. LHS English instructor Linda Miller directed. Laurie Fuhrman was named outstanding actress in district competition, where casts from eight schools competed.
Meeker Memorial Hospital Board approved increases in hospital room rates effective Jan. 15. On that date, the rate for a double-occupancy room in the older section of the hospital went up to $37.50 per day. Private rooms in the same section carry a $41.50 daily rate. Hospital Administrator Rueben Tangen said hospital occupancy was down 10 percent in 1971 from 1970 figures. Most of this was due to a closer check being made on the time Medicare patients are hospitalized, Tangen said.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 30, 1947
Litchfield’s National Guard, known as Company I, will be started this week. The first registration for the unit will be held tonight in the G.A.R. Hall. For those wishing to join the Minnesota National Guard, applications will be taken at this time. The present statewide reorganization and reactivation of the Minnesota State Guard will mark the third time this has been done in Minnesota’s history. This new citizen army will be made up of Minnesotans which will be known as the first line of defense in peace and war.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 2, 1902
A game of more than usual importance to Litchfield horseshoe tossers has been scheduled for a week from tonight. The pick of the Litchfield players will go up against a team from Minneapolis, one member of which is the boy wonder of that city. A purse of $25 will be divided among the winners. The game will be played at the Horseshoe Court and will no doubt draw a large gathering of spectators. Arrangements have been made for additional seating.
It is expected that Willmar will arrive in force tonight for the basketball game in which the two teams representing Willmar and Litchfield high schools will be participants. Neither side is overly confident of the outcome. One thing is certain, and that is that the battle will be a royal one. The rivalry between the two high schools will reach its climax tonight with the game here and two weeks later at the return game in Willmar. It is feared that the audience will be so large as to interfere to some extent with the playing.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OOF JAN. 31, 1878
On Monday morning this week, the doors of the new bank building were swung open to business and without overestimating in the least we would say that is one of the most credible places of busines that our town can boast of. The business room is 20 by 25 feet, neatly furnished in ash and maple where the smiling face of the cashier, Gates, is ready for business. The entire structure has an air of thoroughness and safety that cannot help but please the citizens of this place and will be one more inducement to the assets of this fine city.
When school is out and on Saturdays, farmer’s wagons are quickly ornamented till dark with urchins stealing a free ride. By and by, one of them will get his neck broken and then they all may be persuaded to give up this perilous business.