JANUARY
- Andrew Letson became new Meeker County administrator in late December, replacing longtime administrator Paul Virnig. Letson came to Meeker County after spending three years as public works director for the village of Lincolnwood, Illinois. A Wisconsin native, Letson said visiting Meeker County for his job interview felt like going home. “What really struck me was … it reminded me of Ixonia, Wisconsin (where he grew up) — a lot of small towns, very agriculture-focused,” he said of a November visit to the area when he interviewed for the administrator position. “As I drove around Meeker County, I kept having flashbacks of playing Little League in all the little towns (around his hometown).”
- Dylan Falling will be remembered by his teammates every time they enter the locker room at Litchfield Civic Arena. Falling, who died in a car crash in June 2020, was a goalie in the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey program. He loved the sport and the friends he made through it, his father said, and that was part of the reason his parents and sister visited the arena Jan. 6. “First and foremost, I want to thank all you guys for all the support, not only players, but your parents, coaches ... we appreciate the support and the little messages, and I know that you guys are thinking about us and Dylan,” Dustin Falling told a group of boys and girls hockey players huddled near the locker room door. Minutes later, he removed the covering from a sign featuring Dylan and words from a school assignment that focused on overcoming adversity. The sign is positioned over the entrance to the locker room, with a smaller, similar sign posted over the door on the inside.
- Since their first child arrived five weeks early, Jill and Aaron Traut did all they could to prepare for an early-arriving second child. That was a good thing. Gathered with family for an early celebration of Jill’s birthday the evening of Jan. 1, nature took its course. The Trauts already had a hospital bag packed and in the car, and they were soon on the road to deliver what would become the first baby of the new year at Meeker Memorial Hospital. The fog-shrouded drive from Cold Spring to Litchfield took a little longer than it might have under clear conditions, but they arrived at Meeker Memorial at about 11 p.m. A little more than an hour later — 12:08 a.m. Jan. 2 — Nash Aaron Traut was born, measuring in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 ½ inches long.
- Litchfield City Council decided to do its part in overcoming the gloom of 2020 when it approved a plan to extend for an extra two weeks the time the city’s iconic Christmas decorations would stay on display. Traditionally, the decorations – garland and lights that hang over Sibley Avenue and a portion of U.S. Highway 12 East — come down the Monday after Jan. 1. But during his “COVID-19 update,” City Administrator Dave Cziok told the Council members the city had received a request from a citizen asking if, “in this bizarre and dark world the city could consider leaving the Christmas lights up a while longer?”
- A trail grant application sparked controversy at the Litchfield City Council table, as two members objected to a trail that could mean the loss of 14 large trees along Sibley Avenue on the south end of town. The city could have received $239,000 in grant funding to cover the estimated $615,300 cost of a trail that would run on the west side of Sibley Avenue from Commercial Street to Pleasure Drive. But the grant was secondary to Council members Darlene Kotelnicki and Betty Allen. “We’re not going to start cutting down trees in this community,” Kotelnicki said. The Council approved, on a 5-2 vote, sending in the application. Weeks later, after receiving numerous letters from residents opposed to the cutting down of trees, the Council opted not to pursue the grant or trail.
- The new year dawned with Litchfield City Council facing a nagging, old problem. What to do with the city-owned golf course and clubhouse? A lengthy discussion among council members — sandwiched around a pointed critique and explanation of operations by a member of Litchfield Golf Club Inc. — ended with a Council vote to clear up old debts and continue looking for solutions to a years-old problem. Based on what Peter Kormanik, who represented Golf Club Inc., said during the Jan. 4 meeting, it looked to be a bumpy path to a resolution. Near the end of a several-minute monologue, during which he said the city — while threatening to take golf club operations away from GCI because of poor management — was actually not fulfilling its obligations, Kormanik likened discussions to marital difficulties. “You call this a separation,” Kormanik said. “I call it a bad divorce. Because that’s what’s happening.”
- State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, took his 10th oath of office in the Minnesota House of Representatives Jan. 5, as the 92nd Legislature was installed at the Capitol. Urdahl was re-elected to the House in November. He represents District 18A, encompassing all of Meeker County and portions of McLeod and Wright. He recently was selected to remain the lead Republican on the House Capital Investment Division, in addition to continuing posts with the Education Policy and Legacy committees.
- Getting used to wearing a mask while playing basketball will take some time, but if it’s what was required to play, Litchfield coach Matt Draeger figured, so be it. “It’s a rule, and we’re trying to practice as much as we can with them on,” Draeger said of the masks all high school basketball and hockey players were required to wear as part of the state’s COVID-19 precautions. “I was taught a long time ago, you worry about things you can control, and we can’t control it. So we just have got to do it.” After a weeks-long “pause,” a return to youth and high school sports in 2021 received the green light from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Dec. 28, but with certain restrictions. The most controversial of those restrictions was a mandate of masks for all athletes, with exceptions in gymnastics, wrestling, cheerleading, and boys swimming and diving.
- Linda Heggedal-Gust is a big believer in the idea that food can bring people together. As a family and consumer science teacher the past 28 years, she has seen it happen in her own classroom at Litchfield High School, where students have collaborated over a wide variety of cooking experiences. So when the students disappeared from that classroom because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Heggedal-Gust knew she needed to find a different way to connect. And like any good cook, she improvised, using limited ingredients and the help of a few kitchen assistants to mix up a winning recipe. She called it “The LHS Cooking Show,” videos featuring Litchfield High School administrators and staff making some of their favorite recipes while being interviewed by Heggedal-Gust about culinary ideas and life in general. Heggedal-Gust recorded eight shows, each featuring different members of the LHS staff, including Principal Jason Michels and his wife Andrea, a health and physical education teacher; Activities Director Justin Brown and his wife, Litchfield Middle School Principal Chelsea Brown; LHS counselors Laura Nelson and Jolene Nelson; and band director David Ceasar and his wife Shelly, a member of the LHS kitchen staff; math teacher Bill Huhner; social studies teacher Darin Swenson; industrial tech teacher John Spanos; and Amber Schindeldecker, special education instructor.
FEBRUARY
- The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board agreed to bring all students in preschool and grades K-9 back into district buildings in-person by Jan. 28, with the older students, grades 10-12, back to in-person school on Feb. 9. (Older students were attending in a hybrid model of two days per week in-person, two days distance learning.) School administrators, after hearing from their own advisory council, originally recommended holding off on having seventh- through ninth-graders full-time in-person until Feb. 8, but input from the state department of education’s regional council persuaded school officials to allow junior high students to return earlier. (Elementary students are already back in classrooms full-time. According to charts Superintendent Nels Onstad showed the board, the primary reason ACGC students could return to school buildings was a drastic reduction in the number of actve COVID-19 cases in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties. The number of active cases among residents of the ACGC ZIP codes also had dropped dramatically from the peak in November and early December.
- When Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics learned late on a Friday afternoon they would receive a large shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations the following week, its team of administrative and health-care workers sprang into action to plan a massive three-day vaccination clinic. “The amount of work behind the scenes that had to be done to get this set up … it was incredible,” clinic administrator Jayne Holmgren said. “We needed it to run well.” Rollout of the vaccination faced communication and distribution challenges, much of it due to limited availability of the drug. In Minnesota, the Department of Health reported that 554,102 Minnesotans — 9.8 percent of the state’s total population — had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination. Meeker County’s vaccine distribution was slightly better than the statewide total, with 2,558 residents, or 11 percent of the county’s 2019 population, having received at least one dose. So when the state Department of Health called on a Friday afternoon, Jan. 29, and asked if the county could handle 700 doses, Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics administration were determined to find a way to get the vaccine to the county’s most at-risk population. In a seven-hour period Sunday, two days after the offer, MMHC staff members made appointments for 525 vaccinations. “I get goosebumps, because they were incredible,” clinic administrator Jayne Holmgren said of the team of 10 receptionists who worked off a call list created from MMHC’s 75-and-older client lists. “They gave up their Sunday family time … because they know how important it is.”
- It might have looked on paper like nothing changed, but the relationship between the city of Litchfield and Litchfield Golf Club Inc. took a giant leap forward. While unanimously approving a motion to disband its golf club transition committee and to leave a 2013 contract between the city and GCI in place, the City Council during its Feb. 1 meeting also approved creation of a committee to help oversee operations at the municipal golf course. The committee, proposed by Golf Club Inc., would include two City Council representatives — John Carlson and Betty Allen were named Feb. 1 — and two members of the nonprofit GCI board of directors, President Carl Minton and Peter Kormanik. As suggested by GCI, the committee would “be responsible for a range of issues that come up in relation to memberships, promotions, course management, course improvement, fees, tournaments, course closings, expenses and other issues relating to the golf course.”
- Section and state tournaments for Minnesota winter high school athletics were approved for 10 different sports in a 32-day stretch between March 10 and April 10. “It’s going to be an intense time,” Executive Director Erich Martens of the Minnesota State High School League said during a Feb. 4 Board of Directors virtual meeting. While tournaments would look different — including venues, spectators and format — a majority of the events would feature the same amount of qualifying teams and individuals.
- Like almost every kid who grows up playing football, Spencer Dille dreamed of one day winning the Super Bowl. A two-way starter on the offensive and defensive line for the Litchfield High School football team back in the late ‘90s, Dille’s dream of holding the Lombardi Trophy came true Feb. 7 as he stood on the field at Raymond James Stadium, celebrating with the rest of the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization following their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Instead of slamming into 300-pound linemen to try to keep them from getting to the quarterback, or trying to tackle 250-pound running backs, the 40-year-old Dille’s role was much more behind-the-scenes. As director of football technology for the Buccaneers, Dille was in the coaches’ booth during the big game, capturing and transmitting overhead photographs from every play back down to coaching staff and players on the field, allowing them to analyze and make real-time adjustments to game plans.
- Hollywood Theatre in Litchfield received $40,000 in relief from the state as part of the Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program that was established to provide economic relief for movie theaters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. DEED oversees the program. In Hutchinson, Century 9 Theatres received $100,000 and State Theatre received $40,000. Other theaters in the region that received grants include Waconia’s Emagine Theater, which received $70,000, and Arlington’s Lido Theater, which received $15,000. To qualify for a grant, theaters had to have at least $15,000 in ticket sales in 2019 and experience at least a 30% decline in overall sales between 2019 and 2020, measured by sales in the second and third quarters of each year.
- Though bundled up in winter wear, a class of Lake Ripley Elementary School fourth-graders still shivered in the February cold, especially as the wind whipped across the playground, delivering an extra-chilly blast. Listening to the students offer exclamatory objections to the cold, teacher Lori Weseman offered them a reminder. “What are we building this for?” Weseman asked, referring to the ice block wall positioned in a corner of the playground, to which students were continually adding milk carton-sized blocks of colored ice. “What can we do when the wind is blowing?” The students were experimenting and learning as part of the newest class offering at Lake Ripley, the district’s STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — program. And the answer to Weseman’s question, was “yes,” the ice-block wall did work as a wind break. Though not perfect, the students agreed that “it’s warmer behind the wall.” Building the ice wall was the first all-school STEAM lesson that Weseman, who became the district’s first STEAM teacher this year, had taught. But she expects there will be many more, as she incorporates STEAM activities for kindergarten through fourth grade into the program’s inaugural year.
MARCH
- A rural Grove City man was dead and two Hutchinson men were in jail following a confrontation at an Acton Township residence. Devon Remmel, 42, died after being shot during a confrontation involving several individuals at a residence in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue, according to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call at 10:42 p.m. and found Remmel outside of the home with a gunshot wound. Remmel died at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the sheriff's office news release. Christian Brown, 23, of Hutchinson was arrested on second degree murder and second-degree assault, and Byron Jackson, 23, of Hutchinson was arrested on a charge of first degree assault, pending formal charges.
- A simmering conflict between Litchfield School Board members – one former and one current – flared up again during the board’s meeting Feb 22, with each demanding an apology from the other. When Dave Huhner, who left the board when his term ended last year, spoke during the open comment period at the beginning of the meeting, he accused the “most COVID-concerned School Board member” of not following district and state guidelines regarding attendance at sporting events. Though he didn’t mention the board member by name during his monologue, it was obvious reference to Greg Mathews. The two sparred over COVID-19 guidelines almost since the pandemic began, with Mathews choosing to “follow the science” and Huhner opposing mask mandates, school closures and other guidelines from health care agencies, as well as executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz. Mathews explained that he was at the high school while his granddaughter was involved in a play and swimming lessons. On one of the nights he was there, waiting for swimming lessons to end, he noticed a basketball game going on in the gym and also saw LHS Activities Director Justin Brown sitting near the door.
- As of Feb. 22, the return of students and staff to in-person learning at the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City schools was going well, Superintendent Nels Onstad told the ACGC School Board. At that point in time, high school students had been back in the building full-time for two weeks. Many of the youngest students had started back in January. A primary challenge was adjusting to fluctuating guidance from state agencies about sanitation protocols and the length of quarantines and self-isolation for staff and students who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Onstad said he received many phone calls from people concerned or confused about the changing protocols, and that the science was changing about how to handle this new virus in public settings.
- Meeker County Board approved the distribution of $447,969 in COVID-19 relief grants to 45 businesses. Disbursement of the funds was recommended by Meeker County EDA, which met Feb. 25 to review applications. The funds were the second round of disbursements that came to the county from a federal relief package. The EDA received 59 applications from businesses requesting $948,323, according to Lisa Graphenteen, who represented the EDA at the meeting. Review of all applications found that 45 businesses were eligible for grants, while several did not qualify for reasons ranging from the business had closed, it was an ineligible nonprofit, revenue/profit losses were not shown or incomplete application.
- Nearly 18 percent of Meeker County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of March 8. Meeker County Public Health Director Diane Winter called it a good start, but added that therew was still plenty of work to be done. “I guess what I look at is what is happening around the state,” Winter said in regard to the pace of vaccinations in Meeker County. “Are we in line with what other counties are doing? And looking at other counties around us, it appears we are on par.” Minnesota Department of Health reported that 1.046 million people statewide — 18.8% — had received at least one vaccine dose, with about 570,000 having received two doses. In Meeker County, 4,116 people, or 17.8%, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The majority of the people statewide who had received at least one dose — 548,380 people – were in the 65-plus age group. In Meeker County 58.8 percent of residents 65-plus had received at least one dose.
- After nearly 70 years of giving, it was no surprise that the final official acts of the Augustana Homes Auxiliary were to donate more than $18,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations throughout the area. The mid-February gesture came during a bittersweet period for the volunteer organization, which for decades had run the Emmaus Place Gift Shop in the Ecumen senior housing complex. The auxiliary’s membership decided in November that the gift shop, which was founded in 1953, would not reopen, and their mission of supporting residents of the home through gift shop proceeds had come to an end, as well.
- It's good to challenge yourself. That's what 67-year-old Peggy Soucek of Litchfield did when she opted to publish her first children's book. "A Snowman's Path" combines the author's sense of humor and love of God into one slim volume of 26 pages. Although it’s billed as a children's book, Soucek said adults would enjoy it, too, because "they are really funny and people get a kick out of the things these silly snowmen are doing."
- Answers to Litchfield’s housing shortage seemed to be on the way as two housing development plans — that could provide nearly 100 housing units — received initial approval from the Litchfield City Council. The City Council unanimously approved plans for both developments. A preliminary plat for the bigger of the two developments, submitted by Gregg Schilling, called for a mix of duplexes and apartment buildings and a total of 84 units in the northwest part of the city. The other development is a 12-unit apartment complex on the east side of the city.
- Litchfield School Board members learned that, after nearly two decades, Litchfield High School’s science curriculum would receive an update next school year. Official adoption will be July 1, and it includes eight-year plans for both middle school and high school science classrooms.
- The season might not have ended where they wanted it to, but Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield wrestlers were pleased with what they achieved at the State Class AA Wrestling Meet. DC/L captured second place in the team tournament and had five individuals place in the individual tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School. “Without a question, it was very satisfying,” DC/L co-coach Dan Buker said. “These guys have been building and building and building. They kept on growing as the season went on. I don’t think when the season began anyone thought this was possible.”
APRIL
- Litchfield City Council approved a liquor license for the Litchfield Golf Course clubhouse’s new restaurant tenant. The application by owners of Shady’s No. 7 received unanimous approval from the council after a brief review. However, an application for a tobacco sales license was rejected because council members decided the application was not thorough. It is expected the owners will return with a completed application. Word of the new tenant circulated on social media for a few weeks, including a post on the Shady’s No. 7 Facebook page seeking “great employees” for the establishment. In response to a comment on that post regarding opening date, Jeremy Glenz, who is listed as one of four co-owners, replied “no set day yet hopefully soon.” Details in the liquor license application indicated the ownership includes Glenz, Kris Schiffler, Ryan Spanier and Lee Mergen, each of whom own a 25 percent stake in the business.
- It might have seemed an odd pairing to some, but mixing an Easter celebration with a child pedestrian and bicycle safety event drew smiles of appreciation. Two teens dressed in Easter Bunny costumes welcomed visitors and distributed bags of goodies as part of the Community Easter Party in the Litchfield City Hall parking lot. But the traditional also merged with something new as children were encouraged to participate in a Safety Town interactive exhibit where they rode pedal-powered three-wheelers through a child-sized replica of a town, complete with stoplights, railroad crossings and other vehicles. Organized by Litchfield United Methodist Church, Litchfield Downtown Council and Greater Litchfield Opera House Association, the Community Easter Party drew an estimated 300 children to downtown Saturday. The event replaced the Easter egg hunt traditionally held in Central Park, which organizers decided to forego this year due to COVID-19 concerns. “The kids seem just as excited as any other year,” said Robbie Brown, who helped plan the event through United Methodist Church.
- Most people don’t anticipate starting their dream job in the midst of a global pandemic — a task made even more challenging when your dream job is in long term care. But, that’s exactly what Holly Zwilling, the executive director at Ecumen Litchfield did when she assumed the leadership role at the senior living community in January 2021. “This is the position I dreamed about when I returned to school, and I’m excited about our amazing team and our commitment to making the best home for our residents,” Zwilling said. “Ecumen Litchfield has been an important part of this community for so many years. It’s an honor to do what we do because we know we’re making a difference. Our approach is, ‘You may be one person, but to one person you are everything.’”
- Alexander Medina had heard of Albert Einstein. He even knew Einstein’s famed Theory of Relativity. But neither Medina nor his social studies classmate Joel Isaac Aguirre knew that the renowned physicist had an issue with socks. Oh, the Madness of March. The research that helped Medina and Aguirre uncover Einstein’s dislike for socks’ propensity to develop uncomfortable holes in them played a key role in the duo’s winning the American History March Madness championship — an annual competition in Bill King’s seventh-grade social studies classroom at Litchfield Middle School.
- After three state tournament appearances and 140 wins during her high school career, Shanna Kinny knew she wanted to keep playing tennis after she graduated from Litchfield High School. She didn’t have to go far to find a place to do that. Kinny is in her second season on the St. Cloud State University women’s tennis team, where she’s playing both singles and doubles — and experiencing the difference in skill level between high school and Division II college tennis. “It surprised me, really,” Kinny said of the talent level of the college game. “It’s super competitive. It’s a lot more challenging than high school. It’s helped me improve my game, that’s for sure.”
- Three Litchfield teens reached the pinnacle of Scouting as they became Eagle Scouts during a ceremony at First Lutheran Church. But the achievement, while certainly a moment to celebrate — they were the first Litchfield Boys Scouts to earn the rank since 2014 — seemed to take a back seat to the journey for Riley Defries, Sam Dougherty and Levi Schmidt when they sat down to discuss the coming Eagle Scout Court of Honor. Reaching the organization’s highest rank came after nearly seven years of participation in meetings, camping trips and service projects that helped shape them, not just as Boy Scouts but as people, they said.
- Litchfield Baseball Association board members realized a long-time goal as the hosts for the 2023 Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament were announced. Litchfield joined Dassel and Delano as co-hosts for what will be the 100th anniversary state tournament, which organizers expect will generate significant statewide interest. The Dassel-Delano-Litchfield bid beat out three other contenders with impressive tournament and amateur baseball credentials, including New Ulm, Cold Spring and Watkins, and Jordan-Green Isle-Hamburg.
- By a unanimous vote, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors supported a recommendation from its eight-member Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for the Minnesota Department of Health to adjust mask requirements, allowing masks to be removed when student-athletes are in outdoor competition. Up to that point, masks were required in team sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse. Individual sports performed outside that allow people to maintain distance from others, such as golf and tennis, are lower risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2. A cloth face covering is not necessary for athletes participating in these outdoor individual sports if the athletes can stay at least six feet away from others, direction from MDH stated.
- Surging COVID-19 cases prompted Litchfield Public Schools administrators to initiate a targeted containment strategy. Superintendent Beckie Simenson told Litchfield School Board members that all of the district's fifth-graders would move to distance learning for a 10-day period running through April 20. During that time the fifth-graders attended class online. Any siblings of the fifth-graders could still attend school in person, as long as no one in the home has COVID-19 symptoms.
- Litchfield High School graduate Anna Euerle wrapped up her year as a member of the Minnesota FFA State Officer Team with a speech during the Region V awards program April 20 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield. “I used to spend a lot of time wondering why we all have that feeling of not belonging until I realized that the wondering of it all was an awful lot like worrying over the details of why I didn’t fit it,” said Euerle, who served as reporter on the state team. “I needed to change the way I approached it, because no matter what makes us anxious, it will never go away if we don’t decide to make that change. After realizing this, I knew that there was a host of opportunities out there that I hadn’t even explored yet.”
MAY
- Two local chapters of She Ascends, a Minnesota-based hiking and wellness nonprofit organization established in 2019 in Stearns County, began operation in 2021. Jamie Broll of Hutchinson is the McLeod County chapter leader. She is part of several Minnesota hiking groups on Facebook when something came across her page from She Ascends. Broll liked that the organization brought women together who love nature, the outdoors and is wellness based. "We've had a lot of interest," said Noelle Meyer, chapter leader for She Ascends Meeker County. "Our Facebook group is about 70 members, with eight to 10 regular people who come on the hikes. We're always looking for more women age 18 or older." Meyer said she connected with the She Ascends core values, which aim to connect women of all ages to each other, nature and to themselves so they can live happier and healthier lives. There's no comparisons, no competition and no judgment — only empowerment to ascend.
- Litchfield Downtown Council, in cooperation with the city, announced its plan for a diverse slate of live music performances for Central Park during the summer, part of the nonprofit organization’s continuing effort to bring attention and activity to the city’s historic downtown. The summer concerts would be part of “Thriving Thursdays,” during which the Downtown Council planned pop-up shops in some downtown storefronts, and retailers would be open until 6:30 p.m. “Do you remember our music in Central Park?” Darlene Kotelnicki of Litchfield Downtown Council asked rhetorically. “Well, we have a summer of music planned. There is something for everyone.”
- Lake Ripley Elementary School students performed in their first concert of the school year — outside. With COVID-19 precautions making an indoor concert difficult to pull off, school administration and teachers decided to take students' outside to the soccer field on the west side of the school. "I was also impressed with the crowd participation and willingness to sing along and participate with body percussion with the third grade class or rock, paper, scissor, shoot against the fourth grade class," music teacher Abby Molitor said. "Overall, it was a success and an unforgettable experience."
- Parents who thought their students could use more in-person education after a year of part-time “distance learning” would have opportunities for their children to experience in summer in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District. All students in preschool through eighth grade would be able to enroll in a free three-mornings-per-week summer learning program in Atwater that would last up to nine weeks. Subjects like reading, math, music, art, science and technology may be coordinated with summer recreation activities like baseball, allowing children to participate in both sports and academics this summer. Free breakfasts and lunches would e included in the four-hour days, with transportation available for those whose families could not bring them to Atwater. Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke said that more than 220 students had enrolled so far, and more were expected to register. Twenty-three teachers and 11 paraeducators planned to work summer hours.
- Salads with a side of history were on the menu for the Lilac Luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. The luncheon, which started in 1920 as the Lilac Tea, a social event for women of the church, and grew into a way to raise funds for church missions, celebrated its 100th anniversary May 19. The anniversary comes one year later than it should have — the string of consecutive years was broken by the COVID-19 pandemic last year — which in some ways made this year’s event even more special to those organizing it.
- A downtown farmers market opened after action by the Litchfield City Council establishing a new location in Central Park, moving it from its longtime location on the east side of the park on Marshall Avenue to the park’s north side, on Fourth Street. Primary goal of the new location, Council member Ron Dingmann said, was safety. Dingmann, who operates an insurance agency on Marshall Avenue, across the street from the park, said he’d witnessed some close calls safety-wise when the farmers market was operating on Marshall in past years. He hoped moving it to Fourth Street, and closing off the street between Sibley Avenue and Marshall, would allow for enough room and more safety.
- Litchfield High School’s 141st annual commencement saw 116 members of the senior class receive their diplomas in the gymnasium. It was a return to routine for the graduation ceremonies, after a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s commencement was held outdoors, at the LHS football and track complex — a break from tradition that allowed for social distancing as graduates and small family groups processed through to receive diplomas.
- As Trinity Episcopal Church members celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary with a special service, they also prayed for a kind of rebirth. “I am trying to work with the diocese to have Trinity become a mission church again,” said Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls, the congregation’s senior warden. “In 1871, that’s what the bishop determined, was that he was sending someone out here … to start a mission. We’re asking the diocese to start over again. We are the last Episcopal church in this region. We’re hoping (the diocese) can help us.” The 150th celebration service included with Bishop Craig Loya officiating and was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.
- Avery Liestman had a good-natured challenge in front of him when he took the mound in Litchfield’s game against New London-Spicer Thursday at Optimist Park. When the teams met earlier this year, Dragons lefty Hunter Thiel struck out 13 New London-Spicer batters while earning a complete-game victory. “I was gonna try and beat that,” Liestman said with a grin. He failed in his bid to best his teammate, getting “only” 12 strikeouts. But failure never looked so good. The senior right-hander did what no Litchfield pitcher has done since 2009, recording a complete-game no-hitter as the Dragons topped New London-Spicer 2-0. An early-inning walk was the only blemish that kept him from a perfect game.
- It was a doggone good night for the dog owners and their canines as the Litchfield City Council approved a site for a new dog park. The City Council had narrowed the potential site list to two during its meeting May 3. Those sites were on property west of the municipal water treatment plant on 270th Street, and just west of the city’s Street Department garage on West Fifth Street. Both properties are city-owned. On a unanimous vote, the City Council approved the site near the water treatment plant.
JUNE
- It was the Memorial Day remembrance that almost didn’t happen. But Litchfield’s traditional parade and Memorial Day program at Litchfield Cemetery did happen, and both drew a crowd that seemed grateful to have the events and appreciative of the effort to organize them. The cemetery program included speeches by Litchfield Mayor Keith Johnson and state Rep. Dean Urdahl. In his remarks, Urdahl encouraged those in the crowd to remember the sacrifices and the course set for the country more than a century ago. “...(T)here was another greatest generation that held our flags, that struggled mightily for great goals that saved this country, that gaze with great dignity as they watch over us from the walls of the G.A.R. Hall. Through their unspoken lips comes the question: How stands the Union we struggled to save? How stands the Union? We must rise above the current problems that confront us, so that future generations may answer, ‘Our Union stands strong and free.’”
- Litchfield City Council set a public hearing for June 21 to review changes to city code relating to nuisance properties, specifically weeds and long grass. City Planner Hannah Rybak explained in a memo that the city’s code pertaining to weeds and grass has not been updated for “many years.” She recommended updates to code that would “provide clarity on maintenance requirements” and streamline the process when the city has to tackle nuisance properties, such as mowing or removing weeds or brush from properties. The city’s current ordnance was called “burdensome” when it comes to addressing such issues, City Administrator David Cziok said. Under current code, the city sends a letter via regular mail to the property owner, giving them 10 days to address the issue. On or after the 10th day, city staff would inspect the property, and a second notice is sent regular mail giving the owner seven additional days to address the issue. If still no action was taken, the street department cut the grass, at no cost to the property owner.
- The genesis of Bill Huhner’s “silly little baseball collection” was in 2008, when he was vacationing with his parents in Seattle and they visited Safeco Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners. Standing in the living room of his Litchfield home, Huhner pointed to a ball in the upper right corner of a display case that now includes 71 baseballs representing every MLB stadium. That trip to Seattle and the purchase of a single souvenir baseball at Safeco Field were the inspiration to begin a collection, but what Huhner didn’t know at the time was that he would gather more than sports memorabilia over the next decade-plus. Nearly every baseball he’s collected comes with a story, and many of those stories have nothing to do with baseball or sports, but instead reveal the diversity of the country and the kindness of strangers. “This whole thing, it was a sports thing to start out, it was 100% sports,” said Huhner, 53, who has taught math and coached girls basketball, tennis and golf over the past 25 years at Litchfield Public Schools. “And, of course, I was going to golf in every state, too. It turned into way more than that; it turned into less sports and more everything else — meeting people, hiking through the national parks, taking in historical sites. You know, the cultural and ethnic diversity of meeting people and finding out what the different cities are like.”
- Marching band returned after a pandemic-forced hiatus the previous summer, with the Litchfield High School marching band stepping off for its traditional Sneak Peek performance on 10th Street in front of Litchfield High School. “I’m experiencing the same thing that I think most people are experiencing,” director David Ceasar said. “We got a long break, and it was really kind of nice. But I’m glad to be back, too.” With last season lost to COVID-19, Ceasar said, the band had a lot of catching up to do. They’ve attempted to do that with extra rehearsals over the past couple of weeks, and there ws more to go with band camp set for three days in early June.
- A one-year pandemic hiatus and a change in major sponsor might have been enough to end Litchfield’s family-friendly outdoor music festival. But a small group of volunteers decided they couldn’t let that happen. So the rebranded Songs of Summer Festival — with the tag line “Music brings people together in Harmony” — was set for Aug. 14, featuring three musical acts performing for eight hours throughout the afternoon and evening.
- People seeking lodging in Litchfield gained a different hotel option. Though the building and its staff remained basically unchanged, the hotel on the east edge of town became a SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western. For the hotel’s owners, the switch to the SureStay Plus brand – and its Best Western affiliation – was monumental. “Its an iconic name,” said Rod Lindquist, chief executive officer of Quad Hospitality LLC, owner of the hotel. “Best Western has continued to keep up with the market, with their product, instead of getting tired, instead of slipping. A lot of the people that aren’t in the hotel business that I run into notice that and say, ‘Boy the Best Westerns, there’s some really nice ones out there now,' but they also have been around 50 years ago, so it was an easy decision for me. And my partners … we talked about it and we got done doing all our analytics and other options and … what I think we’ve done is, we’ve improved our game.”
- The Little Red Schoolhouse south of Litchfield turned into a showcase for Bobcat attachments as a work crew of 10 employees from the Doosan Bobcat attachment manufacturing facility in Litchfield joined a couple members of the Little Red Schoolhouse volunteer board for a morning of cleanup and repair work June 15. “It’s called the Doosan Day of Community Service,” Kristie Haefner, human resources manager at the Litchfield plant, said. “We brought a handful of employees out here (who) volunteered a half-day to come out and get done what they needed to get done.”
- After a one-year hiatus, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Litchfield Parade of Bands returned to town, bringing 13 high school marching bands from around the state to Litchfield streets, in addition to Litchfield’s own Marching Dragons. The one-year break didn’t seem to hurt interest in the event, as large, appreciative crowds gathered around the 11-block route that ran from 10th Street south along Armstrong Avenue to Fifth Street, east to Gilman Avenue and north to 10th. “It was absolutely fabulous,” Litchfield Chamber executive director Judy Hulterstum said of the event. “It was such an exciting time to see all the people come out after the pandemic and enjoy themselves.”
- Areas of Litchfield became figurative pastures as city workers and First District Association representatives placed 18 fiberglass cows in 16 locations throughout the city, launching the summer’s Litchfield Downtown Cowtown promotion. Downtown Cowtown was a celebration of First District Association’s 100th anniversary, first and foremost. The local dairy processing plant was founded in 1921, and with its centennial year approaching looked at a variety of ways to celebrate with the community. Teaming up with Litchfield Downtown Council and the city on the Downtown Cowtown promotion was a natural.
- Litchfield Public Schools became a construction zone during this past summer, with educational spaces virtually unrecognizable. But that was a good thing for students and the future of the district, according to School Board Chairman Darrin Anderson. “I will certainly be done as a board member, but as Mr. Mathews (Greg, a board member) always talks about, ‘what are we going have in 50 years?’” Anderson said. “We’ve given something that this community, our students, parents, everybody can be proud of for the next 50 years. So from here forward, everything we do is for the people. It’s for our students, and it’s for the future, and I am one proud board member to stand here today and welcome everybody here, and give us a chance to take a peek.”
- With no improvement in mental health indicators, a higher rate of obesity than reported statewide, reports of food insecurity, and lower rates of tobacco and alcohol use, data gathered in the Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services assessment showed a mixed bag of health factors in the three-county area. Data in the assessment, which was approved in March, was collected through a survey, along with meetings with experts, researchers, service organizations and focus groups. The process cycles every five years, beginning this time with a meeting between Minnesota Department of Health staff, MMS Community Health Services, hospitals and clinics in May 2018. Those groups built the assessment's survey, which was distributed that fall. The survey was sent to 1,800 residents in each of the three counties. Surveys were returned completed by 1,463 adult residents. The next step for CHS is to follow up with a Community Health Improvement Plan.
- Growing up, Frank Koch said, he didn’t think much of Litchfield’s downtown. But he did have an idea of what a fun downtown could be, because of the trips his family took when he was younger, to places like Red Lodge, Montana. It was the kind of place to which Koch believes Litchfield’s downtown can aspire. And it was that image that motivated him and his wife, Brittany, to spend the time and money on reinvigorating a downtown building that was part of their purchase of Litchfield Chiropractic Center in 2015, in hopes that others would see the potential and make their own investments. Their building’s transformation has been a sort of template, or at least inspiration, for many with buildings in Litchfield’s downtown historic district. The Kochs have offered tours of their space at 126 Sibley Ave. N. — with a thriving chiropractic clinic on the main floor, living quarters for their now-family-of-four upstairs and backyard courtyard complete with a lawn of artificial turf — to nearly anyone who’s interested.
JULY
- Cecilia Toenjes will forever be the answer to a Litchfield trivia question: Who was the longest-serving Miss Litchfield. After two years of serving as an ambassador for the city — a reign that doubled after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all Watercade activities in 2020, including the Miss Litchfield program and coronation — Toenjes said she had fun and experienced tremendous personal growth during the past two years. “It just goes so fast,” Toenjes said. “Even though I had a whole extra year, it’s been such an awesome experience. And I’m excited for the new girls; I’m excited for them to have that experience.” Toenjes had just finished her junior year of high school when she was crowned Miss Litchfield during the 2019 coronation, less than three months after her 17th birthday — a fact that, combined with her pandemic-lengthened reign – makes her the answer to a couple trivia questions. “I have two things special about running for the ambassador program: I’m the youngest Miss Litchfield they’ve ever had when I was crowned … and I’m the longest-running Miss Litchfield they’ve ever had,” Toenjes said.
- Litchfield marching band director David Ceasar likes to win as much as the next guy. Maybe even more sometimes. So a season-high score and a Best of Site trophy, along with Best Drum Major and Best Drumline hardware, in the Marching Dragons’ final competitive parade was a pretty nice culmination to a season that started with many uncertainties. But it wasn’t the judges’ 85.5 rating — or the triumph over three other bands — June 27 in the Lake City Water Ski Days parade that held the greatest meaning for Ceasar. Or, he hopes, the 120 members of the LHS marching band. Instead, it was the moments before Litchfield ever stepped off on the parade route. “It was a great way to end it, obviously, to win it,” Ceasar said. “But what became really at the forefront of importance was the camaraderie that was displayed before the parade.”
- Approximately a dozen citizens attended the June 28 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board meeting to hear comments by Christine Buer of Grove City and Jeff Niedenthal of Swede Grove Township. Buer’s concerns were related to alleged inappropriate behavior, in person or on social media, by ACGC staff. She asked the board to take action against at least one individual and to conduct annual background checks on school staff. Although the behavior in question was not specified, Buer said that children could be “indoctrinated” or have “their minds or souls poisoned” and that the alleged behavior “lacks dignity” and was thus against school district policy. Niedenthal, who ran unsuccessfully for the ACGC Board in 2020, presented slides about proposed curriculum changes he said reflected “critical race theory.” The theory, according to Niedenthal’s notes, has several definitions, but his primary fears appeared to be that if children are taught about historical racial inequities in the United States, it might harm them, and that information about other important events in history could be neglected. One slide also raised concerns about “ethnic studies” that highlight achievements of racial minorities.
- Pent-up demand for community celebrations and gatherings of friends bloomed as Litchfield celebrated Watercade. Last year’s Watercade — like most community festivals around the state and nation — was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-year hiatus seemed to make folks hungry for fun, as people turned out in droves for Litchfield’s annual salute to friends, family and fun. People mingled shoulder-to-shoulder and seemed relatively happy to wait in long lines at food vendor trailers during Friday night’s beach party and fireworks at Lake Ripley and Memorial Park. Watercade Board chairwoman Heather Winkelman called turnout for Friday’s festivities among the best — if not best — she could recall.
- When Litchfield Community Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” took the stage at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, it did so with a cast familiar to many who follow local theater. Even if those actors had not been on a local stage in a while. Having the likes of Adam Stern, Ali Lundin and Angela Likens — along with many others — is a luxury that first-time LCT director Tim Nelson appreciated. “The talent level is so high here,” Nelson said as he sat on the stage prior to rehearsal Monday evening. “Some of the people like Adam and Angela, who have done shows here in the past, but haven’t recently, a lot of them have come back for this production for one reason or another. That’s how I was able to, I feel, cast everyone just perfectly in all these great roles. Everything’s sort of lined up for this show.”
- Developers who say they could offer at least a partial solution to Litchfield’s housing shortage expressed frustration and asked for action on their proposal during a City Council meeting. The request received numerous questions and a promise from City Council members of conversations with Meeker County officials about the project, but not the definitive move on a tax abatement plan that Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc. partners said is essential for their mutli-family residential development to move forward. “I’ve had these conversations with people on the City Council and city staff, and they go on for a long period of time, and there’s inaction and you miss a window,” David Tysk, president of Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc., said during the meeting, echoing comments in a letter to city officials in which he wrote, “I have lost confidence that any further progress can be made without the full participation of the Litchfield City Council.” Tysk presented plans for a 94-unit development on a 24.5-acre site between North Cottonwood Avenue and County State Aid Highway 34 during a City Council meeting in July 2020. The site plan called for two 30-unit apartment complexes, as well as four four-unit patio homes, four four-unit villas and one two-unit villa. But in discussions since then, Tysk said in his letter, he had “reached an impasse” with city staff on a Business Assistance Application for the development.
- As a high school golf coach and lover of the game, Bill Huhner believes in building the next generation golfers — while also keeping the game fun for older players. Thus was born Huhner’s idea to create a par-3/Junior PGA course at Litchfield Golf Club. Temporary “tee boxes” for the par-3 were set up, with the markers in place every weekend through the end of the 2021 golf season. It’s Huhner’s hope the markers eventually can become a permanent feature on the course.
- The push for action on a wellness and recreation center in Litchfield got a little more insistent as Council member John Carlson recounted some of the history behind the wellness center, then urged his fellow council members to get to work on the facility. “I think it’s time now that we unite, look at this project as a plus, not a negative, and run with it,” Carlson said. “The opportunity to achieve good, or even great, physical and mental health is not — and I repeat, not — a want. It’s a need. We have a great opportunity here.”
AUGUST
- When the Turck family of Litchfield learned they would be honored as Meeker County's 2021 University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year, it came as a surprise. "We thought, 'We don't do anything exceptional here,'" said Joan Turck. "We just try to be good, honest stewards of the land. It's an honor. We didn't expect to be picked. We don't do anything different than other farmers." Joan and her husband, Steve, are the fourth generation on the Turck farm. In the past, the Turcks raised registered Hampshire hogs and were crop farmers. They also operated a dog boarding kennel. Currently, the family grows corn, soybeans and Christmas trees, and enroll land in the Conservation Reserve Program.
- Litchfield residents had an opportunity to look into the future, at least as it pertained to the city’s plans for investing in infrastructure and amenities. In what some called a first-of-its-kind open house, residents were invited to review 33 projects that have been placed on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan calendar. The July 26 event allowed anyone interested about 45 minutes to check out project poster boards placed throughout the City Council chambers and in the City Hall entrance. All told, the plan includes 33 projects carrying a price tag of about $43 million. The plan includes some projects slated to be undertaken this year, including a $3.5 million digester project at the city’s wastewater plant, as well as a canopy for Optimist Park, rehabilitation of tennis courts and creation of a dog park. In addition, the calendar lists eight projects totalling nearly $8 million in 2022 and six projects totaling nearly $15 million in 2023. Investment from 2024 through 2026 ranges from $3.4 million to $7.6 million.
- The Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic’s national board of directors held their annual meeting at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Litchfield. The Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic has been serving veterans since 1881, when its first members began to raise money to build veterans homes, see to the needs of veterans and make sure that certain bills passed in Congress. The national congressionally chartered nonprofit is still going strong. Members today assist in veteran care, send care packages to currently deployed military, complete community service projects, and teach patriotism across the country. During this last year dealing with COVID-19, members made masks, continued to assist with veteran needs, took even more time helping shut-ins, and completed more than 14,685 hours of community service.
- A week after a city council member urged his fellow councilors to move ahead with a wellness/recreation center, that charge found additional backing from individuals and another governmental entity. During an open house July 26 designed to give the public an opportunity to learn about — and sound off on — the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, the wellness/recreation center received more attention than any of the other 32 projects. “We are looking forward and wanting to partner on this wellness/rec center,” Darrin Anderson, chairman of the Litchfield School Board, said during a public comment portion of the open house. “We will do everything in our power … work very closely, on something that benefits not just the school district but the city of Litchfield for years to come.”
- The Meeker County Fair returned to the fairgrounds in Litchfield, bringing crowds of a people to a summertime staple that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paid attendance at the fair this year was 10,816, well below attendance the previous two years. However, some of the decline was due to the fact that Sunday was a free admission day, and no attendance was kept. Paid attendance in 2019 was 15,635, while 2018 attendance was 15,335.
- During the summer of 2020, people from 21 different states put a boat into one of Meeker County’s 104 lakes. It’s an impressive number, but for those concerned about protecting the lakes from foreign invaders — zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, starry stonewort and the like — that heavy and wide-ranging aquatic traffic is a bit worrisome. That’s part of the reason the county added another weapon to its arsenal this summer, as it continues efforts to stem the tide of infested lakes, which currently numbers nine. In June, the public access on the east side of Lake Minnie Belle became home to a new watercraft decontamination unit, which can clean and remove aquatic invasive species from boats.
- Litchfield School Board, on a 4-1 vote Aug. 9, approved a motion by member Alex Carlson that said the district would not require students or staff to wear masks at the start of the school year. The motion seemed to leave the door open to a return to mask-wearing, however, as it included that the board would review recommendations from the district’s COVID Response Team on a monthly basis. The motion also included language that “recommended” masks, per guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health. “Our job is to educate, not mandate,” School Board Chairman Darrin Anderson said at one point in the discussion of the motion. “I truly feel Mom and Dad should be making that decision” of whether their children should wear a mask at school.
- When committee members who oversaw construction of a commercial kitchen at Zion Lutheran Church talked about the project, they said it all started with a question about food service needs at Kids of the Kingdom, the child care center based at the church. The answer quickly became larger and more complicated than the initial question. And, in a sense, the answer continues to evolve. Nearly four years after that initial question, Zion Lutheran Church’s commercial kitchen opened for business Aug. 13 as a meal preparation site for Lutheran Social Service’s senior nutrition program, LSS Meals. The $330,000 investment, funded by donations from church and community members, will serve seniors throughout Meeker County, and will eventually provide meals for the child care center. And further down the road — once COVID-19 protocols allow — committee members hope the kitchen and its accompanying dining area becomes a kind of multigenerational café, where senior dining clients and children from the child care center dine and bond together. The facility fits for what LSS Meals calls its Community Bistro Dining Site.
- Anna Euerle has spent all 19 years of her life in the dairy industry. From being born the daughter of Joan and Vaughn Euerle, who own and operate a rural Litchfield dairy farm, to studying agribusiness with a dairy emphasis at Ridgewater College last year, she’s been immersed in the industry. Given that resume, maybe it should be no surprise that Euerle aspired to be Princess Kay of the Milky Way — Minnesota’s official dairy ambassador. And on the evening of Aug. 25, aspiration became reality at the Minnesota State Fair. “You know, this has been a dream of mine for quite a while now,” Euerle said during a telephone interview from the State Fairgrounds. “So when I was crowned, I was just full of pride that this was something I was able to accomplish, to be able to represent Minnesota’s dairy community.”
- Holy cow, what a fundraiser! Pardon the pun, but you couldn’t help but milk Litchfield’s Downtown Cowtown promotion for all it's worth. And it was worth plenty. At least $36,500. That's the amount of money bid for the 19 cows that were part of the Downtown Cowtown auction at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Litchfield FFA cow generated the highest bidding, with a winning total of $6,100. The cow — actually a calf — associated with School of St. Philip received a winning bid of $4,000. All told, the 19 cows brought $36,500 in bids, according to organizers — an average of more than $1,900 per cow.
SEPTEMBER
- Jerry Hokkala didn’t buy his first bow and arrows until he was 40 years old, but during the next three decades he became a highly respected and record-breaking archer. And on Aug. 14 at South Haven City Hall, he became one of seven people inducted into the Minnesota Archery Hall of Fame. Hokkala’s resume includes: five Minnesota Bowhunters Inc. state championships; an Archery Shooters Association championship; two Minnesota State NAA state championships; five Minnesota Archers Alliance championships; and 64 Minnesota State Archery Association tournament championships.
- When six Litchfield area high schoolers took to Gull Lake in Brainerd, they were not only vying for top rankings in the Minnesota Junior Bass State Tournament — they were competing for a large club that represents more than the typical high school sports team. “There is a ton of support,” said 10th-grader Nick Eckhoff. “Our club is good. They include everyone. It’s just fun being part of it.” The three pairs are all members of Litchfield Students Anglers Club as well as a league of more than 46 students of all ages from around the county that have been learning, teaching and improving together. Joining Eckhoff was 10th-grader Gabe Laplante, the partner he qualified with at a local division tournament. They were joined by partners Reegan Brummond, a junior, and Evan Holtz, a sophomore, and freshman partners Carson Brummond and Micah Mattson.
- Cindy Haugland, owner of Tidy Tightwads,. started her Hutchinson-based cleaning and organizing company with a mop and a broom. With 16 years of professional services under her belt, it’s not surprising Haugland has a lot of stories to tell. So many, in fact, that friends, family and her editor at River Valley Woman magazine, where she writes a monthly column, encouraged her to write a book. Thanks to the down time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Haugland made it happen. Her first book, “The Thrifty Cleaning and Organizing Adventures of The Tidy Tightwad,” was released in July. The 80-page softcover book is packed with tips, tricks and advice she’s been accumulating since she started her business. It’s the kind of book you can pick up and put down. You don’t need to read it all in one sitting. It’s also an excellent source of immediate information such as is it useful or clutter, see page 34. With the new school year right around the corner, you might want to check out how to make school mornings less stressful on page 14, and best school tips on page 16. Need some help with getting ready for fall? See page 71.
- Stanley William Roeser, 92, died Sept. 4 at his home in Litchfield. Stan’s keen interest in following baseball statistics led to his career in the newspaper business. He came to Litchfield to work for the Independent Review in 1957, and he remained here for the rest of his life. Stan took co-ownership of the Independent Review with partner Vern Madsen in 1979. Stan’s “Lookin’ Around Litch” column ran in the paper for many years and was widely read and appreciated in the community. While he was outspoken regarding politics in his editorials, he gained the respect of many who might otherwise oppose his viewpoints. He had a particular talent for writing personal profiles, and he received many thank you notes over the years for his columns about specific individuals and issues. Though Stan retired from operating the Independent Review in 1999 at age 70, he remained involved in various aspects of the newspaper. In fact, he compiled the Old Time News until just one week before he passed away.
- First District Association might be 100 years old, but there’s no time to rest as the dairy cooperative looks forward to its next century of business. There was, however, time to celebrate. Hundreds of employees, dairy farmer members, business partners and community members gathered to mark First District Association’s 100th anniversary Saturday on its Litchfield campus, where they received tours of the recently expanded processing facility, enjoyed lunch and participated in other activities. “This is a very special moment,” Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Huffman said during a brief program, held in the shadow of FDA’s Plant 1. “We truly are looking forward to make sure the 200-year anniversary is even larger and more special. And we’ll do everything in our power to make sure we continue to follow what our previous (leadership) has helped build here.”
- Dean Krug doesn’t know how many steps he taken during the past 40 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Or how many miles he covered. He kept track of his steps for a brief time, Krug said, when his sister gave him a pedometer as a Christmas gift. But the counting — which he thinks was around 30,000 steps a day — didn’t last long. Krug just wasn’t that interested in it. What Krug does know, though — thanks to an internet search — is that when he became a letter carrier, the price of a first-class postage stamp was 20 cents. A Big Mac cost $2.59, a gallon of gas was $1.22, and Ronald Reagan was the 40th president of the United States. “You look back at things like that and it’s … 40 years is a long time,” Krug, 63, said. “Things have changed. A lot.” His was a pretty good job. At least good for someone like him who could not imagine spending an eight-hour shift inside every day. As a letter carrier delivering mail to most of the southern section of Litchfield and the downtown business district for the past few decades, Krug was afforded plenty of time to be outside. But that all would end Oct. 1 — Krug’s official retirement day.
- Those looking to get their caffeine fix soon will have another option in Litchfield. The site plan and sign variance for a Scooters Coffee on a vacant lot on U.S. Highway 12 East received City Council. Scooter’s Coffee is a national franchise with nearly 400 locations, many in the Midwest. The company was founded in 1998 in Omaha, Nebraska, and it has plans to double and possibly triple in size in the next couple of years, according to Tim Scott, who will own the local franchise. The local operation will be built on the Scooter’s “drive-thru coffee” concept. It will have no indoor seating and the building will be only about 635 square feet, according to plans shared with the city. The building will be located on a three-tenths of an acre lot at 602 U.S. Highway 12 East, a vacant lot just to the west of Pizza Hut, on the south side of the highway. It will face north, with entrance to the business from the west off Davis Avenue.
OCTOBER
- While many people seek a return to normal after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, the local medical community urged caution and patience in the face of what they feared could be a difficult fall. “The situation has not demonstrated yet that we’ve peaked or are going on the way down,” Ann Lien, chief quality officer at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, said last week. “Testing numbers, triage call numbers have not peaked. They’re still going up.” Statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 web page support that notion. Meeker County hit triple digits in new cases for the first time last week in the most recent COVID-19 surge, which both state and local health officials say is linked to the more contagious delta variant of the virus. The health department reported 112 new cases in Meeker County for the week ending Oct. 1. Less than half of the 18,154 county’s residents eligible for the vaccine — 49.7% or 9,278 — were fully vaccinated, according to Minnesota Department of Health. Nearly three-fourths of Meeker County’s 65-and-older population — 74.7% — has been fully vaccinated. Both numbers lag behind the state average of 91.5% for 65 and older, and 69.9% for 16 and older. Dr. Deb Peterson wanted to avoid political theater, but she admitted to a certain level of frustration over the situation. The chief medical officer at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield and the physician executive for the southwest region of CentraCare is worried about what the future could hold if something doesn’t change. “We have to stop pretending it’s not here,” Peterson said. “We have to go back to not having big gatherings. In big gatherings, at church or in school, we should be wearing a mask. Stay home if you’re sick. All the things that were talked about at the beginning of the pandemic —and people are tired of now, I know — but we need to do them.”
- Drug and alcohol use and related trouble led Ben Miller to spending much of his teen and adult years in the court system. But in early September the 37-year-old Litchfield man moved to a life beyond the courtroom, as the 54th graduate of the Eighth Judicial District’s Treatment Court program, also known as “drug court.” Miller, who had spent more than two years in the program, received a diploma and a hearty handshake from Judge Steven Wentzell following a drug court session held in Litchfield’s Central Park, a serene setting created by COVID-19 precautions. Drug court is an 18- to 24-month program that seeks to help chemically dependent individuals who might be at higher risk of reoffending, through intensive supervision and oversight. The program includes phases that need to be followed by participants such as treatment, establishing in the community, job and housing stability, and ultimately living a lifestyle of recovery. The Eighth Judicial District Treatment program is marking its seventh year of operation this year, a term in which participants and administrators agree has seen significant positive change. According to statistics provided by the court, of the 54 graduates of the program during the past seven years, 70 percent have not been charged with a new crime, and 63 percent have no known relapses.
- Improvements for Optimist Park in Litchfield keep coming. The baseball park, home to Litchfield teams from high school to town ball, will receive dugout expansion, an extension of left field foul line fencing and improved sound system in the near future following Litchfield City Council approval of the upgrades. The flurry of improvements are part of an effort to prepare Optimist Park for the state’s annual amateur baseball showcase – the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament – which Litchfield will co-host with Dassel and Delano in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the tournament. During an early September meeting, the council approved a bid for construction of a new grandstand canopy at the park – part of a larger improvement plan that carries a $225,000 price tag. The original estimate on the canopy was $95,000, of which the baseball association agreed to pay $50,000, including $20,000 up front and the remaining $30,000 over five years.
- The effects of COVID-19 had taken a toll at Litchfield schools during September and early October, with an average of 50 absences a day related to the virus. Not all of those absences were actual cases of COVID-19, school nurse Lorie Garland emphasized, with some related to students with close contact to someone who did have the virus, students waiting for a COVID-19 test result, or in a household that has a family member with the virus. Garland presented the medical picture at Litchfield Public Schools during the Oct. 12 Litchfield School Board meeting, appearing before the board at the invitation of Chairman Darrin Anderson. Since teachers gathered for workshops in late August before the school year began, Garland said, the district had 86 positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 staff members and 67 students. The student breakdown included 21 at Lake Ripley Elementary, 24 at the middle school, 21 at the high school and one at the Wagner Education Building. The COVID-19 transmission rate in Meeker County continues to be in the so-called “red zone”, with a positivity rate of 17.8%, according to Meeker Memorial Hospital. As of Oct. 12, Meeker County had reported 3,464 cases since the pandemic began, and during the two-week reporting period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 11, there had been 272 new cases, according to Minnesota Department of Health.
- When it comes to learning history, Matt Hogg figures it’s better to experience than to simply read about it in a book or hear about it in a lecture. And that’s why there was a teepee on the front lawn at Litchfield Middle School one day in October. Hogg, a fifth-grade social studies teacher at the school, asked local buckskinner Claude Sherod to bring the teepee and his wide assortment of Native American artifacts so students could get an up-close look at early life in Minnesota — actually touch and immerse themselves in the history. “My goal is to allow the students to take part in the history they are learning about,” Hogg said. “It is one thing to read about a teepee in a textbook, or watch a YouTube video on what they are like, but it is a completely different experience for a student to step inside of one and get a sense of what it may have been like to live in one as a Native American in history.”
- Paul Carlson was chosen interim superintendent of the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District during the ACGC Board. Carlson was expected to serve the district part-time through June 2022. He partially replaced Superintendent Nels Onstad, who left the top ACGC post to join the consultation team at SiteLogiq, a firm that specializes in managing school facility projects and other educational consulting.
- Federal funds made a big difference for Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics as it navigated the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the impending vaccine mandate threatened the provider’s ability to continue to care for the community. That was the message MMHC administration and staff members delivered to Sen. Tina Smith when she visited the hospital in October. “It’s a tough subject,” MMHC Chief Executive Officer Kurt Waldbillig said, “especially with health care workers that, for 18 months, put their life on the line without a vaccine. And mandates doesn’t always sit well when it comes to anything. As a facility and as a CEO, I believe in the vaccine, I think it’s a great tool to keep people safe, but it’s been trying. It’s been politicized so much.” Vaccination rate at MMHC’s two clinics was more than 80 percent, and physicians in the system are at 100 percent, according to Chief Quality Officer Ann Lien. Meanwhile, hospital staff is about 56-57 percent, she said. A federal mandate requiring vaccinations could have a dire effect on Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics, according to Clinic Administrator Jayne Holmgren. “You talk about the workforce,” Holmgren said in response to a Smith question regarding vaccination rate. “Only having 51 or 55 percent vaccinated … when this (mandate) does go into play, that’s 40-some percent that are going to be leaving our workforce. That’s going to cripple us, because there’s nobody out there to hire.”
NOVEMBER
- When it comes to postseason success, the Litchfield girls tennis program has seen plenty. What the Dragons did at the Class A State Tournament should rank among some of the program’s best memories, as they claimed second place in the team competition then saw their doubles team of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels earn third place in individual tourney. “It was pretty amazing, an amazing week,” Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said. “It was rewarding to see our kids compete at that level.”
- Amazing. That’s the word that kept coming up during Orphea Mattsfield’s birthday party Friday in the community room at Ecumen of Litchfield. It’s the kind of adulation fitting of someone observing her 110th birthday. And it was uttered numerous times by the steady stream of visitors who visited the community room to greet Mattsfield, who for her part seemed humbled and a bit surprised over all the fuss.
- Three new members joined the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame during a brief ceremony at the school gym. John O’Fallon, Mike Solbrack and the Rev. Shauna Kay Hannan became the most recent inductees into the Hall of Fame, which now includes 28 members. The LHS Hall of Fame’s first inductees came in 2013. Solbrack and Hannan were present for Friday’s ceremony, while O’Fallon was unable to attend. Litchfield Mayor Keith Johnson, a former LHS band teacher and a member of the Hall of Fame committee, introduced and read short biographies of all three inductees.
- They knew 30-plus capital projects over the next six years would have a financial impact on the city and its residents. Litchfield City Council members now have a clearer picture of that impact following their meeting Nov. 15, during which Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers Inc. provided a financial management plan that considers the city’s existing debt, tax base growth and capital improvement plans. What Eldridge described as a “conservative” financial management plan showed annual tax levy increases of 5 percent or more — including a 13% increase in 2024 — from 2022 to 2027 when the bulk of the major capital projects are completed. A typical residential property within the city valued at $140,000 would see property taxes climb from $701.62 this year to $1,321.03 in 2031, according to the model Eldridge presented to the City Council.
DECEMBER
- He had no definite or dramatic bucket list plans for retirement. What Dale Miller knew was that when he left his position as executive director at ProWorks Inc. in Litchfield at the end of the year, life would be very different. “It’s gonna be tough to find, to figure out, who I am, that self identity,” Miller, 66, said. “I mean, I was 26 when I got this job. And you know, sort of, two-thirds of my life, I was ProWorks director, and now you won’t be. It’s just so … I’m trying to figure out who I am now.” While he might not have defined his retirement identity, there was no doubt of the indelible mark Miller left on the organization he has led for the past 40 years — through vast expansion of services and clientele — all while successfully navigating financial insecurity, the threat of missed payrolls and closure of the operation. “I can’t imagine,” said Arlene Groskreutz, president of ProWorks’ six-member volunteer board of directors. “There aren’t words to describe. He’s just awesome, so caring, and just everything. He puts his whole life and soul into this place.”
- As their numbers dwindled and members saw the inevitable demise of their organization, Union Army, Navy and Marine veterans sought to ensure the physical monument to their service continued. That’s when the members of the Grand Army of the Republic Frank Daggett Post made a deal with the city of Litchfield, deeding their hall to the city. The donation came with a handful of stipulations, most notably that the hall would remain the same as it was when members gathered there in the late 1800s and early 1900s. More than 100 years later, that agreement has become a source of conflict between Grand Army of the Republic descendants, city leaders and the Meeker County Historical Society. Specifically at issue are clauses in the 1885 contract — as reported in the Nov. 28, 1885, edition of the Litchfield Saturday Review — that require the G.A.R. Memorial Hall to remain essentially as it was when actively used by members a century ago.
- The focus of social studies taught in Minnesota schools will be decided during the next year as the Department of Education reviews and establishes social studies benchmarks and standards. Grove City resident Jeff Niedenthal is among a relatively small but determined group who believe parents and others ought to be paying closer attention to the once-a-decade process. “Hopefully (I can) influence people to get engaged and comment on the process on either side of the political spectrum,” Neidenthal said. “Just get engaged. You don’t have a right to (complain) if you don’t participate in the fight.” According to the Minnesota Department of Education’s website, the standards review committee has 44 members, including K-12 teachers, administrators, college faculty, informal educators and community members. Their work has been open via a series of virtual town hall-type meetings, and the Department of Education recently released the committee’s benchmarks.
- Dave and Dr. Pam Brett say their Christmas light display is a little “quieter” this year, with between 70,000 and 80,000 lights illuminating their house, bushes, trees and property at the corner of West Pleasure Drive and Lakeview Drive, on the southwest corner of Litchfield Golf Course. That’s down from a peak of, Dave Brett estimates, some 350,000 lights — he’s not certain because, well, who has time to count the lights when there are that many to put up? No matter the number, however, the Bretts’ display has lit up the area and delighted thousands of Christmas light seekers for nearly two decades, a kind of show of appreciation for the community they have called home since 2003.
- Litchfield City Council approved a series of resolutions Dec. 6 that set the property tax levy and 2022 budget. Homeowners in the city will see a modest tax increase which is less than what might have been had the preliminary levy approved in September held. The Council approved a levy of $3,117,400 — a 4.8% increase over 2021, but down from the 6.4% proposed in the preliminary levy. In delivering his ninth levy and budget presentation since becoming city administrator, Cziok said he and the rest of the administrative staff were the “most comfortable we’ve been,” something that comes with “experience, time.”