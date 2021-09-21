Minnesota 4-Hers from 87 counties brought 2,272 animals to this year’s State Fair for the 4-H livestock encampment Aug. 25-29. The number of livestock exhibits included: Beef 492, Dairy 383, Goats 274, Poultry 166, Rabbits 226, Sheep 311, Swine 261, Llama 59, Virtual Livestock 27.
4-H’ers consider several components when they decide to exhibit livestock, including selection and preparation of the animal, educational programming, scholarship applications, and participation at county fairs.
Education is integral in the “learn by doing” philosophy of 4-H. As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth participating in the livestock encampment to part in a livestock interview. Examples of the interview process include an online knowledge test, skill-a-thons, and personal interviews about their project area.
Along with interviews, all 4-H youth participating in livestock programming are required to complete the Livestock Quality Assurance and Ethics Training. Through this certification, youth are educated on biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock, and caring for their animal’s welfare.
Many 4-H participants also have the opportunity to finance their education as recipients of scholarships. This year the Dairy Project continued with the 12th annual Dairy Showcase and award special recognition and scholarships to 25 outstanding participants based on their dairy industry knowledge, 4-H dairy project involvement, along with state fair dairy show results. The annual 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction sponsored by the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association presents 48 scholarships to youth with well-rounded leadership, community service and livestock involvement throughout their 4-H career.
Meeker County 4-H’ers who participated in the encampment and their awards were:
Dayna Terning, DL, Beef-Breeding Heifer-Red Angus, Registered Summer Yearling, first, Breeding beef showmanship participant;
Stephanie Eisenbraun, KEB, Beef-Breeding Heifer-Charolais, Registered Spring Calf, first, Breeding showmanship participant;
Dallee Hecht, KEB, Beef-Breeding Heifer-Simmental, Registered Junior Yearling, fifth, Breeding beef showmanship participant;
Brooke Polzin, LS, Beef-Breeding Heifer-Foundation Simmental Junior Yearling, PR, first, Breeding beef showmanship second place;
Madelyn Ludwig, VV, Beef-Cow and Calf-Black Angus, registered, PR, fourth, Beef cow-calf showmanship participant;
Gina Frederickson, LS, Dairy-Jersey Winter or Fall Calf, RD;
Anna Frenchick, KEB, Dairy-Jersey Winter or Fall Calf, BL;
Paige Frenchick, KEB, Dairy-Jersey Junior Yearling, BL;
Mikayla Roberg, KEB, Dairy-Jersey Junior Yearling, BL;
Vincent Lee, DH, Dairy-Brown Swiss Winter or Fall Calf, BL;
Paige Welling, KEB, Dairy-Brown Swiss Junior Yearling, BL;
Eric Fester, DH, Dairy-Red & White three- or four-year-old, PR, Reserve Champion Red & White Cow, Reserve Champion Total Merit Red and White Cow;
Taylor Fester, DH, Dairy-Red & White Three- or Four-Year-Old, BL;
Ashley Gruenes, VV, Dairy-Red & White Winter or Fall Calf, PR, Showmanship eight place;
Anna Euerle, FCL, Dairy-Milking Shorthorn Three- or Four-year-Old, PR, Champion Milking Shorthorn Cow, Champion Milking Shorthorn Production, Champion Total Merit Milking Shorthorn Cow;
Elizabeth Then, DH, Dairy-Milking Shorthorn Senior Yearling, PR, Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer, Champion Total Merit Milking Shorthorn Heifer;
Henry Salzl, VV, Dairy-Ayrshire Winter or Fall Calf, PR, Champion Ayrshire Heifer;
Grace Roberg, KEB, Dairy-Guernsey Winter or Fall Calf, BL, Showmanship sixth place;
Emily Frederickson, LS, Dairy-Guernsey Junior Yearling, PR, Reserve Champion Total Merit Guernsey Heifer;
Edwyn Gonzalez, DH, Dairy-Holstein, Registered-Winter Calf, PR, Showmanship fourth place;
Vanessa Lee, DH, Dairy-Holstein, Registered-Spring Yearling, BL;
Liberty Jans, DH, Dairy-Holstein, Grade-Winter and Fall Yearlings, PR;
Teagyn Ludwig, VV, Meat Goat-Meat Breeding Doe-Senior Yearling Meat, BL, Meat goat showmanship participant;
Taylor Ludwig, VV, Meat Goat-Meat Breeding Doe-Senior meat Breeding Doe Kid, PR, Meat goal showmanship participant;
Treyce Ludwig, VV, Meat Goat-Meat Breeding Doe-Senior Meat Breeding Doe Kid; RD, Meat goat showmanship participant;
Ethan Geislinger, VV, Meat Goat-Meat Market Goat-Wethers, RD, Meat goat showmanship participant;
Gretta Lemke, VV, Poultry-Chickens-Market Pen, PR, Champion Advanced Poultry Showperson, Champion Market Chickens;
Gretta Lemke, VV, Poultry-Judging Contest-Ages 14-19, second, second place Poultry Judging Contest-Senior;
Gretta Lemke, VV, Poultry-Poster, PR, Grand Champion Educational Poster;
Ruby Radunz, LS, Poultry-Poster, PR, Grand Champion Promotional Poster;
Ellie Donnay, KK, Poultry-Virtual-Breeding, RD;
Emma Donnay, KK, Poultry-Virtual-Egg Layers, BL;
Jonathon Gathje, VV, Poultry-Virtual-Market, RD;
Brooks Dengerud, LS, Rabbit-Breeding-Mini Lop-Senior Buck, RD;
Jayden Long, CC, Rabbit-Breeding-Netherland Dwarf-Senior Buck, BL;
Zoe Packard, CC, Rabbit-Breeding-Netherland Dwarf-Senior Buck, BL;
Joseph Carlson, FCL, Rabbit-Breeding-Satin-Senior Doe, BL;
William Carlson, FCL, Rabbit-Breeding-Satin-Senior Doe, BL;
Elexis Klapotz, CC, Rabbit-Breeding-Other Small Breed Purebreds-Senior Doe, PR;
Elizabeth Donnay, KK, Rabbit-Virtual-Breeding, BL;
Ruby Radunz, LS, Rabbit-Poster, BL;
Gabriel Yanish, FCL, Rabbit-Poster, BL;
Brooke Caron, FCL, Sheep-Breeding Ewe-Other Breeds, Registered-February Ewe Lamb, PR, Reserve Champion Registered Other Breeds Ewe Lamb;
Riley Joyer, FCL, Sheep-Breeding Ewe-Other Breeds, Registered, BL, Showmanship third place;
Orrin Barberg, LS, Sheep-Market Lamb-Black Face, RD;
Tanner Kohls, LS, Sheep-Market Lamb-Black Face, BL;
Henry Lemke, VV, Sheep-Wether Dams-White and Speckle Face Ewe Lamb, BL;
Henry Lemke, VV, Sheep-Lamb Lead-Intermediate-Grades 6-8, first, Champion Lamb Lead Intermediate Division;
Adrienne Lipinski, VV, Swine-Breeding Gilts-Berkshire, Registered-January Gilt, BL; third, Interview Champion;
Mitchel Lipinski, VV, Swine-Breeding Gilts-Duroc, Registered-February Gilt, RD; seventh;
Preston Welling, KEB, Swine-Breeding Gilts-Hampshire, Registered-January Gilt, first; PR, Champion Hampshire Gilt, Interview Finalist, Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt Showperson Senior Division;
Spencer Eisenbraun, KEB, Swine-Breeding Gilts-Spot, Registered-February Gilt, second; PR, Breeding Gilt Showperson Senior Division -third, Reserve Champion Spot Gilt;
Cade Cervin, LS, Swine-Market Barrows-Crossbred, BL;
Adrienne Lipinski, VV, Science of Animals-Swine-Health, PR.