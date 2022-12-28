Snowshoeing

Interested in snowshoeing or cross-country skiing? Equipment is available to rent at 30 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. Snowshoes are also available for rent through Hutchinson Recreation Center.

 Oriane Magnena/unsplash.com

Wondering how to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this winter? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some great no- and low-cost activities open to everyone.

“We know Minnesotans love being outdoors, and winter offers a whole different way to play outside,” said Ann Pierce, DNR parks and trails director.

