20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 30, 2002
The few clouds in the sky Monday did little to provide shade for the hundreds of people who gathered at Lake Ripley Cemetery for the Memorial Day program. “Memorial Day is a time we honor our fallen comrades, those killed in the line of duty,” Mayor Vern Madson, a Korean War veteran, said. The larger-than-average crowd surprised and pleased some people in attendance. “It is a little heaver than last year,” American Legion Post Commander Bruce Cottington said, attributing the additional people to the fact that war was being waged in Afghanistan. “I think that had something to do with it, and more participation by people involved in the organizations. Last year we were a nation at peace. This year, we’re a nation at war. God bless all those who help defend America.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 31, 1972
A bustling suburb sprung up just south of Litchfield over the long Memorial Day weekend. The city-owned campgrounds on Lake Ripley’s east shoreline was teeming with campers and camping equipment ranging from sleek, expensive rigs to just plain Boy Scout tents. “The word gets around quickly among campers about a nice place to park,” mrs. Gerald Ellendson of Brooklyn Center said. “The kids love it here.” The Ellendsons were part of a group of five Brooklyn Center families with a total of 24 youngsters, who stayed at the campground. Other campers were from Hager City, Wisconsin, Minneapolis, Pine County, Lafayette, and Sioux City, Iowa.
Mrs. Don Wagoner, 636 E. Third St., was the winner of a one-half carat diamond ring awarded by Stewart’s Jewelry as part of the stores anniversary celebration. Mrs. Fred Kadelbach, who won last year’s grand prize, a television set, at Stewart’s anniversary sale, drew the winning name.
High school days will come to an end for 193 Litchfield High School seniors Thursday night as the Class of 1972 — the 92nd in the school’s history — receives diplomas. Senior addresses will be presented by four honor students, Laura Rick, Dean Myers, Linda DesLauriers and Richard Berg. They were selected by a vote of the honor student group to represent the class.
With some 26 miles of cable in place on power and telephone lines around town, Litchfield’s new cable TV station hopes to swing into operation in mid-June, according to Rick Stuart, general manager of the Litchfield Cablevision firm. Work on the final phase of the installation procedure, the erection of the tower and its equipment, along with the installing of taps on the cable line, will get under way this week, according to Stuart. The Litchfield station will be unusual, Stuart says, in that it will probably be the first smaller town cablevision set up in the state to do its own programming. The station plans to do about five hours of local programming on Channel 8, Stuart says. Local programming time will increase as the station grows, Stuart says. He said the station hopes to have 80 percent of the homes in Litchfield as subscribers during the first 18 months of operation.
Litchfield senior Gordy Lupfer wiped the old records off the books in both the shot put and discus during the District 20 track and field meet Thursday night. His discus toss of 155-feet, 1-inch eclipsed a record that had stood for 14 years. Willmar basketball giant Red Harvey set the old record at 147-4 in 1958. Lupfer’s shot put of 57-9 was a good four feet better than the previous record set by Daryl Ramey, the former Atwater and University of Minnesota athlete, at 53-9 in 1962.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 6, 1947
A representative of the Duncan-Miller parking meter company met with the City Council Monday night to discuss the possibility of this type of device being installed in Litchfield. This is the same type of meter used in many communities of similar size to Litchfield. The parking charge on these meters is one cent for 12 minutes. No action has been taken, but the opinion of council members was that both in town and rural comments should be received on the subject.
The Litchfield Jaycee-sponsored Barn Dance will be held on Friday, June 6, in the round barn at the Frank Lawrence place in Greenleaf Township. Garnet and his orchestra, a popular band, will be providing music. This will mark the first old-fashioned barn dance in this area in many years. Guests are urged to come in typical barn dance style dress.
The Great Northern Railway has contracted for additional water to service trains passing through Litchfield and the new hookup has now been made. Formerly, the Great Northern had its own well, but the quality of water was not up to par, and refilling was done here only when absolutely necessary. The new city line to the railroad has been completed.
Richard Coleman dug out a fox den in a straw pile located on the P.J. Settergren farm in Collinwood last week and found 180 chicken carcasses in the den. This is definite proof that the fox play havoc with chickens and game birds. Other farmers in the area report losses of young turkeys.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 6, 1878
Coming here, June 24, the Great New York Circus, the monarch of the road. 160 men and horses, the largest and only legitimate circus on earth. No menageries, no side shows, no gamblers or confidence men, but strictly a first-class exhibition. Thirty-three star artists, including Mlle Josephine, premier equestrian, Little Josie, the child wonder and smallest two-horse rider in the world. Also, Mlle Lotta, the woman with teeth of steel and jaws of iron. Three great clowns and a corps of 16 leapers and tumblers led by the “Winged Meteor” in his leap over 16 horses with a double sommersault. See the wonder of two continents, Mons Delhour, the human anaconda, in marvelous contortion feats. Prof. Lilley’s Grenadier Band of 11 pieces will parade the streets at 1 p.m. in a beautiful chariot drawn by 11 horses. Admission 25 and 50 cents, performances at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
A Minneapolis item says that the latest thing in novelties adopted by managers of deplete church treasuries is termed a “hug social.” The good looking ladies of the church align themselves and sell hugs at 10 cents apiece, three for a quarter, and a dollar for a dozen. Who would not invest a dollar for a dozen? What chance would strawberries and ice cream have?
Why does not some fellow with more money than he knows what to do with build a handsome summer resort on the shores of Lake Ripley? We believe he would realize a very nice return on his investment.
L.L. Wakefield of Forest City brought us in a hen’s egg yesterday that is a stunner. It is six and a half inches in circumference one way and eight and a half in the other. This is the type of hens we have here in Meeker County.