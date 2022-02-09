20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 7, 2002
Litchfield City Council rejected, on a 6-1 vote, a proposal by Litchfield Public Utilities Commission to add power generation. The $5 million project would have added generators capable of providing the city with 10,000 kilowatts of power in the event of an emergency. “It doesn’t make sense to do it today,” Council member Greg Gilbertson said prior to the vote. “The timing just is not right.”
The final minutes of the annual Litchfield spelling bee were a see-saw match between sixth-grader Josh Maahs and seventh-grader Travis Hanson. The two boys both spelled a series of words, such as “reenactment” and “crucible,” incorrectly. Maahs finally secured the win by first correctly spelling “silhouette,” which Hanson had misspelled, then accurately spelling “surrealism.”
People won’t be able to quaff a cool one in the popular county park on the east shore of Lake Manuella next summer. On the recommendation of the county park board and Parks Supervisor Myron Dvorak, the Meeker County Board passed a resolution Tuesday banning the use and possession of alcohol in the park. Dvorak reported the heaviest used park, with its attractive beach, was a gathering spot for upward of 200 people on a number of warm weekends last summer. Numerous incidents of disorderly conduct, fueled by alcohol, were reported to the sheriff’s office, bringing about the call for the ban. Limited alcohol use is permitted in other county parks with the stipulations that park users limit their consumption to no more than one six pack of beer per group, Dvorak said.
John Carlson scored 12 points, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone for his career, in the Litchfield boys basketball team’s 73-35 win over Paynesville Jan. 31. Carlson’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter made him the third member of his family to reach the 1,000-point plateau at Litchfield High School. Brother Alex and father/coach John have 1,8078 and 1,055 points, respectively.
Lori Rice will be watching the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City closely when they begin Friday. Rice, a health educator for Meeker County Memorial Hospital, doesn’t advertise the fact that she was a world-class skier as a teen and a member of the United States Ski Team. The former athlete, coach and skiing fan grew up on a ski hill. Her father, Rod Greely, managed Powder Ridge Ski Area near Kimball from the time she was born until the early 1980s — about 20 years. “When I was young, we spent a lot of time on the hill,” Rice said. “But I didn’t start racing until I was 8.” As a girl, she competed in downhill, slalom and giant slalom against athletes from Minnesota. By age 15, she attended her first U.S. Ski Team summer camp, and as a 17-year-old, she competed in the U.S. Nationals, the European Cup Tournament, the Junior Olympics and the French Nationals.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 9, 1972
Future Farmers of America scholarships, along with rural America and good will for Meeker County — that’s what the first International Peanut Butter and Dairy Festival Week is all about. The gala banquet to be held Feb. 17 is seeking to promote the value of the Meeker County area along with its many resources, as well as rural America in general. The banquet promises to be one of the most interesting ever held in this area. The main dish, an original recipe by Rhoda Lundblad, called “MEEKER GOOD WILL CASSEROLE,” will include local products, including turkey, dairy products and penauts. The program, with a local professional, Bernie Aaker, as master of ceremonies, will stress rural America. An FFA member from Alabama (a state famous for its peanut growing) will receive a $200 scholarship. He and his parents will be flown to Meeker County for the event. Keynote speaker will be Sixth Congressional District Congressman John Zwach.
Work on an expansion project at Palm Industries, which will add about 7,500 square feet to the firm’s facilities, is expected to begin within a few days. It is hoped that the project, which involves adding to the firm’s painting and finishing facilities, can be completed by early spring. Completion of the project will bring the firm’s building area to 50,000 square feet. When Palm Industries started two years ago, the firm employed just a dozen people. The workforce at the plant has grown to over 100, and production at the plant has increased by 400 percent in the past 10 months.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 6, 1947
The 12th annual meeting of the Meeker County Co-op Light and Power Association drew an attendance of more than 5,000 in spite of the frigid temperatures which prevailed. Principal speaker for the event was Minnesota Gov. Luther Youngdahl, who spoke at the high school gymnasium. Following the governor’s address, officers for the coming year were elected, with Frank Lawrence chosen lead the association, Charles Ness as vice-president, H.B. Abrahamson as treasurer, and Irving J. Clinton secretary-manager.
Two Litchfield High School graduates are members of the University of Minnesota wrestling team. They are Dale Cates and Richard Fenton. Both boys have made trips with the team. Dale is in the 145 class, and Richard wrestles at 175.
Litchfield attorney P.J. Casey, was elected to head the Chamber of Commerce at the annual banquet held at the Community Building Tuesday night. Art Tostenrud was named as vice president. The Litchfield Chamber of Commerce has 94 professional, legal and business firms represented in its membership.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 6, 1878
A new organization was started by the young men of this place on Tuesday. The object of this society is to check the prevailing habit of treating and being treated in taverns. Anyone signing these articles are prohibited from playing any games in saloons or from drinking with a friend or accepting or buying drinks. There are 15 or 20 signers already.
The lawsuit before Judge Harris on Tuesday was adjourned for 10 minutes to allow one juror to go out and sell a suit of clothes and another to shave a customer. Who says that Judge Harris is not an obliging law dispenser.
Superintendent’s report: District No. 46 is in the town of Ellsworth. This school is taught by Miss Marie Duckering. The school is quite small although they are doing noble work. After a careful examination of a number of classes I found that the students thoroughly understood the material. A great deal of credit is due teacher and students for doing so well in such a poorly furnished school room. If the school had been furnished with maps, globes, and chalk and also comfortable seats, much more could be done.