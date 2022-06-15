20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 13, 2002
About 10 more minutes on the bus or a mile walk for students is going to save Litchfield schools $75,000 — the equivalent of two or three teachers’ salaries. After debating the merits of four transportation plans devised to cut costs, Litchfield School Board members voted 5-1 Monday for Option 3, which combines some of the town and rural routes and requires more students to walk. Under the new plan, students in grades 6-12 who live up to one mile from school will have to walk or find other transportation, although no students will need to cross U.S. Highway 12.
Meeker County Memorial Hospital continues to look for a solution to its emergency room coverage puzzle, but for now there appear to be more pieces than puzzle. The hospital board and physicians from Allina and Affiliated clinics have been negotiating coverage of the ER for more than a year. Most physicians at the Allina clinic have balked at continuing coverage, and the group sent a letter to the hospital late last year giving a deadline of July 1 or a resolution.
The Brickyard Farm, Frank Daggett, 46 years of Watercade — all important to the history of Litchfield. Some day, they could be part of a collectable coin set being created by Neil Brodin and Danielle Rodgers of Brodin Studios Inc. in Litchfield. Their plan is to commemorate landmarks, individuals and events important to the city’s history with a series of historic medallions, which will be used to promote the town and as a fundraiser for the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Brodin has already designed the first medallion, which will be cast in bronze and will be about silver-dollar size. Just what the medallion depicts is a mystery for now.
Dean Urdahl of rural Grove City has announced that he is a candidate for state representative in House District 18B. Urdahl is a graduate of Litchfield High School and St. Cloud State University, and is an author and teacher-coach at New London-Spicer schools.
After losing its first round match, Litchfield rebounded for two wins to claim the consolation championship of the Minnesota Class A State Boys Tennis Tournament. “I think we showed a lot of guts coming back and winning two matches the second day,” Litchfield junior John Carlson said. “We maybe didn’t play as well as we could have. It was gut check time and we showed we had ’em.” Rochester Lourdes beat the Dragons 6-1 in the quarterfinals, but Litchfield rallied to beat Waseca 5-2, then Yellow Medicine East 5-2 in the consolation finals. “After the first day, everyone came fired up and ready to play the second match,” senior Mark Dollerschell said. “The third match, we all wanted to get to the 20-win mark. We didn’t want to go home a loser.” Litchfield finished the season with a 20-1 record and won two matches in the state tournament for the first time since its championship season in 1989.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 14, 1972
Twentieth Century Fox has signed a contract for the movie rights to “The Making of a Surgeon,” the best-selling book by Litchfield resident Dr. William A. Nolen. It is expected that work on the film will be started before the end of the year. The contract stipulates that the movie must be completed within two years. Dr. Nolen is scheduled to meet with Twentieth Century Fox officials later this month to discuss preparation of the screen play.
Litchfield City Council approved the hiring of an architect to draw up plans for a proposed multi-purpose civic arena. By a 6-1 vote, the Council approved the hiring of John W. Korngiebel, Hutchinson architect, for the project. The site for the proposed arena was also a topic at the City Council meeting. Originally, the Council had hoped an agreement could be worked out with the Meeker County Fair Board so that the arena could be located on a plot of land now owned by the fair board, just across the street and north of the high school parking lot. As an alternate site, the Council is considering city-owned land located across Gilman Avenue and directly east of the Senior High School.
Litchfield School Board approved the shortening of the class day throughout the school system by one-half hour starting next fall. The unanimous vote came after the proposal received strong support from the school administration and principals. Effective in the fall, senior high students will be dismissed from classes at 3:15, junior high at 3:05 and elementary at 2:55. The board also adopted a policy providing that the maximum teaching assignment for teachers be six periods, in a seven-period day.
Gordie Lupfer pushed the shot 57-feet, 11-inches to win the state championship Friday at the state high school track meet. He admits he felt the intense pressure during state competition. Now the Litchfield senior has a new goal — making the 1976 Olympic team as a shot putter. He says he will go to work with the 16-pound shot used at the college and Olympic level. The high school shot put is a 12 pounder. He hopes to get the 16-pound ball out to 55 feet by the end of the summer.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 17, 1947
Completing their eighth grade education, 169 pupils from the Meeker County rural school system received their diplomas at the Litchfield High School Saturday evening. E.B. Miller, state commander of the American Legion, delivered the commencement address. Diplomas were presented by Miss Harriette Anderson, county superintendent of schools.
Glenn Smith, employed by the Litchfield Supply Co., was burned about the face when a gas water heater he was repairing ignited Wednesday morning. His injuries are not considered serious, and he will be back on the job shortly.
A crowd larger than expected was in attendance Saturday evening at the first LHS reunion gathering in more than 10 years. Among the 370 attending were people from both coasts. The vote was to have another alumni gathering in five years. Dr. Lennox Danielson, president of the alumni association, was the toastmaster. Daynor Tharalson led the group in singing with Alice Robbs as accompanist. Miss Ruth Palmquist sang two solos accompanied by Mrs. R.J. Lenhard, and Mrs. Donald Koch rendered a violin solo.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 20, 1878
According to an understanding had with a number of the best farmers of the county, Flynn Bros. purchased half an acre of rye from Capt. J.B. Atkinson and on Monday last they took a Marsh harvester and crane binder down there and cut and bound that half acre in less than no time and to the entire satisfaction of over a hundred farmers who witnessed the performance. For two weeks past this paper has published four columns of testimonials from the different parts of the country where this machine has been tested, setting forth its complete success in every instance and readers, seeing the same, said among themselves if all these wonderful things can be done in Illinois and Texas and Iowa, why not here. There is that piece of big rye of Capt. Atkinson, and if it can cut and bind that in good shape, we want to see it. When therefore the test was announced, over a hundred farmers gathered for it. The rye stood out from six and half to seven feet high was green and tremendously thick and would yield nearly 40 bushels to the acre when ready for harvest.
At two o’clock, the time of the appointed test, Mr. Dan Flynn drove into the field and commenced cutting and continued right on in good shape until he had whittled that half-acre down to nothing, cutting one swath leaving two-foot stubble and another close to the ground, binding large or small bundles as the bystanders desired. In fact, the machine did everything claimed for it. Capt. Atkinson was so pleased that he bought the machine on the spot, and Flynn Bros. took orders for six more machines right there. The unit appears to be a thing of beauty and joy to the farmers of this area.
Wm. Hilderbrandt, one of ye mighty millers of Forest City mill, is mighty pleased these days. Why? Because it is an 8-pound girl that will call him “pa.”
Why not a foundry? We have spoken of an enterprise of this kind before in connection with this town and county, and as yet there is no one investing or thinking of investing in so good an opportunity. Here we are 68 miles from Minneapolis through the Big Woods and out on the prairie and yet for every little bit of casting that breaks or becomes useless from wear, we have to send to Minneapolis to get it replaced and nine times out of ten, we have to pay railroad fare down and back in order to make sure we get what we want. Now, if we had a foundry located in Litchfield, it would command all trade that has always gone to St. Paul or Minneapolis. Somebody go in and get rich in the foundry business.
Nearly every boy in town is a gymnast or rope walker. The circus filled them with enthusiasm.
Some of the boys had a little difficulty with some of the circus people after the performance, and a few people got punched.