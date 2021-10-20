20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 18, 2001
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two so-called McGuyver bombs that destroyed two mailboxes in rural Litchfield Oct. 8. The bombs, which are made of household chemicals and tinfoil inside a 2-liter pop bottle, were left in the mailboxes belonging to County Commissioner Dave Gabrielson and Keith Nelson. Sheriff Mike Hirman said investigators do not believe the bomb in Gabrielson’s mailbox was related to the last Meeker County Hospital Board meeting where Administrator Ron Johnson submitted his resignations. The bombs destroyed Gabrielson’s and Nelson’s mailboxes, but no one was injured.
Pat Klapotz has been fixing hair at Emmaus Place for 13 years. The average age of her clients is 94. Klapotz is one of several hairstylists and manicurists who visit Emmaus Place, Gloria Dei, Bethany Home and Emmanuel Home to ensure residents have perfectly coifed hairdos and brightly colored painted fingernails. Klapotz visits Emmaus Place on Wednesdays, Thrusdays and Fridays, then rounds out her week on Saturdays at Dee’s Family Hairstyling in downtown Litchfield. “I roll and set 18 to 22 heads a day,” Klapotz said. “It’s a good deal for them. They’re all spoiled.”
When describing the Litchfield High School vocal music program, director Joel Green often lapses into sports analogies. That habit never may be as appropriate as this year, when Litchfield’s concert choir — loaded with experience and young talent — will perform at a pair of state conventions. “This is our state tournament; this is the championship game for the choir,” Green said of the choir being chosen to perform at the American Choral Directors Association state convention Nov. 16 and the Minnesota Music Educators convention Feb. 16. Choir members like senior Kristina Hein are excited about the opportunity and their growth as a choir. “If I hadn’t been in choir, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am right now as a musician,” Hein said. “Mr. Green has helped us improve so much.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 20, 1971
A Litchfield girl appears as a model in several pictures which are part of an advertisement for McCall’s patterns in the current issue of “Ingenue”, a nationally circulated magazine aimed at the teenage set. She’s Elaine Dale, 19-year-old daughter of Mardette Dale, and a 1970 graduate of Litchfield High School. Elaine hitchhiked to New York, leaving Minneapolis on May 30. A couple from New York City, vacationing in Chicago, gave her a ride most of the way to the big city. She inquired about modeling jobs first, and had just about given up when she applied for a job at a health foods restaurant in Woodstock, New York. The proprieter was an ex-photographer and his wife was a former model. The recognized model material in the slim, atttactive Litchfield girl and made an appointment for her with a professional photographer they knew. Through photos taken by photographer Art Kane, who does work for Life magazine, Elaine got a modeling job with the Fashion and Film Agency, which has offices just off New York’s famed Fifth Avenue. Elaine, who was home this week to visit her mother, said she was not planning a career in modeling, but just “wanted to make some money.”
A petition with signatures of 564 residents, asking that the Litchfield City Council rescind its decision to issue a private garbage collection franchise for the city, will be submitted to the City Council at its Nov. 1 meeting. If the council does not rescind the action, the city charter states that a referendum on the question must be held between 30 and 45 days after the petition is received. The petition needed 15 percent of those who voted in the last election, or 381 signers, in order to force the referendum.
A couple of new industries are operating in Litchfield. The new “firms” don’t have a payroll. Their capitalization isn’t high. What they do have is lots of enthusiasm. One of the firms, Bear Industries turns out candle holders. The Holley Paper Rack firm makes a paper towel holder with a shelf attached. Under metal shop instructor Ed Meyer, and wood shop instructor Ed “Bear” Tvrdik, students at Litchfield High School mass produce two products – an exquisite set of candle holders made of cherry wood, wrought iron or brass, and a handy paper towel rack with shelf attached. The purpose of organizing the companies, Meyer said, is “to teach the students what we want them to learn about metalworking and woodworking, and also let them find out a little bit about the world of business.” In addition to the shop classes, students in James Swanson’s distributive education class also are part of the operation, drawing up ads for the products and assisting in merchandising. Greg Paul and Greg Gilbertson are sales managers for “Bear Industries” and Steve Johanneck and Steve Scott handle the work for the towel racks.
The George Durken farm — an attractive, well-kept place — is tucked away in a grove of trees off Highway 24 about two miles northeast of Litchfield in Darwin Township. The Durkens maintain a diversified farming operation. George milks 22 cows and feeds out about 250 hogs each year, most of which are farrowed on the Durken place. Although a small farm by modern standards, the Durken place provides all the feed needed for the dairy and hog operation on its 167 acres. George has a refreshing viewpoint relative to the size of his farm. “It’s providing us with a good living,” he said. “When the acreage increases, so do the headaches.”
75 YEARS AGO: NE WS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 17, 1946
Gene Anderson is the first of the ex-G.I.’s to complete the government approved training program out at the Litchfield Airpot and was given his private lecense Tuesday. The course extended over a two-month period and included eight hours of dual instruction and cross country flying. A total of 30 hours was spend soloing and 20 in dual flight. Eight more G.I.s are taking instruction and are at various stages. They are D.E. Peipus, Don Nordlie, Willard Allen, Emmert Lundstrom, Fred Berke, Thomas McCann and Vern Sederstrom.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 15, 1921
The Acton Telephone Co. has filed an application with the Railroad & Warehouse Commission for authority to increase its rates. The rate asked is $1.50 per month, gross, with a reduction of 25 cents a month if paid in April or October of each year.
Carney Koerner made a success this year of digging sweet potatoes. He had a small patch from which he gathered three bushels. The potatoes were of large size, some of them weighing as high as one and three-quarter pound.
EX-FOOTBAL PLAYERS, ATTENTION! There will be an indoor football practice held at the Noreen pavilion Tuesday evening. All interested in an independent football team are urged to attend. Please bring shoes. Several nearby villages have started training and it is up to Litchfield and vicinity to get busy.
The Litchfield Ice Co. is lifting the main body of the ice house to provide additional storage capacity. The structure is being raised and added to at the bottom.
125 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 15, 1896
The new steam boiler at the water works has been steamed up for a week or so and engineer Miller says that they are saving nearly a half a cord of wood each night.
A man who can’t go to a political meeting and be respectable ought to be put to roost with the chickens, early in the evening.
Already reports begin to come in that populist speakers out in the country schoolhouses have commenced throwing the meanest kind of dirt. We hope the reports are groundless and that the campaign will be conducted in a gentlemanly and honorable manner.
Some meddlesome and not overly truthful individuals have started the report that Prof. Diamond failed to make his annual report and that in consequence Meeker County will lose her state appointment. The report is false and without the least foundation. Prof. Diamond made his return at the proper time and meeker County will receive $10,667.50, which is her just proportion of the state school fund. Resorting to such tactics is base in the extreme.
131 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 18, 1890
Mr. B.W. Wilson with the May Louise Algen Theatre company at the town hall Tuesday evening, gave the rowdies that had been making so much disturbance during the play a piece of his mind in a few appropriate words. Just such a lecture as Mr. Wilson gave them is just what they needed and the remainder of the week they made less noise.
A New England dinner will be served for the voters of Litchfield on election day, consisting of roast pig, chicken pie, baked beans, pumpkin and apple pie, apple “sass,” etc. Lunches served at all hours. An oyster supper, with ice cream and cake, until a late hour at night. Next door to town hall.
The Democrats had worked up a meeting at Forest City last night, and Henry Ames and S.W. Leavett were to have been the speakers. Messrs. J.M. Howard, O.H. Campbell, J.W. Wright and C.H. Strobeck of this city went over with the intention of hearing a Democratic speech. On arriving there they found a large crowd, but the Democratic speakers failed to appear. The crowd was wild to hear a speech, and insisted on the Republican would-be-listeners making some speeches. Finally Col. Howard pulled off his coat and for nearly an hour talked Republicanism after which Mr. Howard’s speech, Messrs. Campbell and Strobeck made short speeches, turning what was intended for a Democratic rally into a very good Republican meeting. Tally one for the Republicans.