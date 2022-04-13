20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 11, 2002
An exciting building project and long list of other successes gave Michael Schramm good reasons to stay in his job as CEO at Sibley Medical Center and Clinic in Arlington, Minn. But a new, challenging job in a community that seems to be a good fit for his family was too much to pass up. And the Meeker County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors found Schramm’s straightforward approach to hospital administration too good to pass up, as well. The board, on a unanimous voice vote, named Schramm, 31, its new CEO Monday night, and the decision was approved Tuesday morning by the Meeker County Board of Commissioners.
More than 140 kindergarten through 11th-graders spent several hours huddled over chess boards Saturday in the sixth annual Litchfield Open at Lake Ripley Elementary School. “This is our best turnout ever,” said Tom Springer, a teacher at Ripley and advisor for the local chess club. “It’s kind of amazing to me when I see the numbers that show up, because it really is asking these kids to devote most of their day on a Saturday to being indoors playing chess.” Attendance was boosted by a large group of players from Christ’s Household of Faith in the Twin Cities and a group of nine players from Red Lake Falls School District.
Former St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman made a campaign stop in Litchfield as he runs for the U.S. Senate. A one-time Democrat, who has switched parties to Republican, is running against incumbent Sen. Paul Wellstone. About 30 people attended his stop Saturday at Main Street Café.
After managing just four hits in the first six innings, Litchfield slapped five hits to plate five runs in the top of the seventh inning and went on to beat BOLD 7-5 April 4 at Metrodome in Minneapolis.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 12, 1972
The steadily rising water in Lake Minniebelle is causing increasing concern among property owners around the lake. A delegation of Minniebelle lakeshore residents came to Wednesday’s meeting of the County Board to seek the commissioners’ support in establishing an outlet to the lake. Burton Holt and Cliff Olson, both members of the board of directors of the Minniebelle Property Owners Assn., said that the water level in the lake has risen sharply in the last two years. Holt said the lake had a natural outlet many years ago, but that was blocked when the new highway 22 was established. There are about 175 property owners on Lake Minniebelle. Not all are in favor of establishing an outlet for the lake, however. Dr. William Nolan, whose property is on high ground on the west shore of the lake, said he’d support a move to lower the lake level “only if a valid case can be presented that the water level can be lowered without reducing the recreational value which the lake now has.”
A Litchfield High School student placed in the 96th percentile in a German test which was taken by some 17,000 high school students from all parts of the country. Ron Falknor, son of the Bill Falknors, and a student in German II at LHS, will now be considered for an all-expense paid trip to Germany this summer. Other students in German II who did well in the test were Ann Hendrickson, Benita Harmann, Valerie Kruger and Mark McCann. Sig Pfeifer is the LHS German instructor.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 17, 1947
The Litchfield Jaycees were officially introduced to the community at the charter banquet held in the basement of the Catholic church last Thursday. Over 250 people attended the big affair. Most of the program was under the direction of the state Jaycee organization. Al Fenton is serving as the first Jaycee president.
The feature at the Hollywood Theater on Sunday through Wednesday of next week is “Stallion Road,” starring Ronald Reagan, Alexis Smith and Zachary Scott.
Over 100 friends and relatives called Sunday afternoon and evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zempel to celebrate the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary. Many lovely gifts were presented and a delicious lunch was serviced.
The baby daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Verne Sederstrom was christened Sunday afternoon at the First Lutheran parsonage by Rev. A.H. Franzen. She was given the name Rande Sue. The sponsors were Mrs. Muriel Jones and John McGraw, aunt and uncle of the baby.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 15, 1927
The University of North Dakota Glee Clubs left a very favorable impression on the citizens of Litchfield who were fortunate enough to hear them Wednesday. The Glee Clubs were on their way to Chicago for a national choral competition when they made their stops here. Their only other stop in the state was at Northfield. The party of 30 or more were entertained during their stay here at various homes in the community.
The buttermilk powder plant here was forced to turn down a major order for 400 barrels last week. The plant is unable to operate at full capacity because the buttermilk cannot come in due to the bad condition of the roads. The highways to the east have been opened to some extent but to the west truck traffic has been blocked by impossible condition of Highway 10. The plant shipped a carload of its products to a Cleveland, Ohio, firm last week. It will be used in its bakeries and in its candy production.
Atwater is mourning the death on Sunday of Haldo O. Slinden, one of its pioneer citizens. He was stricken with paralysis the previous Sunday. Mr. Slinden was a native of Norway where he was born in 1842. He had been a resident of Kandiyohi County since 1867.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 18, 1894
Frank McLaughlin of Manannah lately purchased the farm owned by John McGowan and has seeded 30 acres of the same. Frank is one of the boys who are bound to win, if hard work and perseverance will do it.
Dr. Berkman of St. Paul is spending a few days in Litchfield in the interest of horse medicines. If you have a sick horse you would do well to contact him.
Last Tuesday, Silas Gorton’s cattle got into Jewett’s meadow and Jewett and his hired men were gently engaged in herding them back when Silas came down to the creek with two of his men. High words were indulged in and finally the leaders of the two clans met in combat, the parties on either side acting as referees. What decision the referees made as to who was whipped we have not heard but we do know one of the contestants went up to Dr. Kennedy for repairs.
Dr. Clements is without doubt the best dentist that has ever visited Litchfield and people are finding it out. The gas that he gives is the biggest invention and having teeth extracted with gas is as much fun as going to the circus.