20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 10, 2002
Litchfield City Council voted to use $700,000 in Litchfield Public Utilities reserves to help fund the $1.26 million library project. The 5-2 vote came after the council approved a statement of clarification, basically stating that LPU is a branch of city government, and the public utilities commission was created to “assist it (the City Council) with management.” Council members Jim Swenson and Gordy Lien voted against the transfer, while Mayor Vern Madson was joined by members Greg Gilbertson, Pete Kormanik, Gary Walz and Bob Groskreutz in voting for the transfer. “Three years ago, we committed to the library project,” Kormanik said. “I’m not going to be the one to say we’re not going to give them any money.”
Achillez Malachi was born at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Meeker County Memorial Hospital, the first baby of 2002 at the hospital. The son of Kristin Kotila and Joseph Garcia, he weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long at birth. He was delivered by Dr. Deb Peterson after nearly 18 hours of labor.
The Rev. Scott Gross was ordained at Zion Lutheran Church recently in a ceremony officiated by his brother, the Rev. Jeff Gross. The two Gross boys, born eight years apart, are the sons of Dorothy and Dick Gross of Litchfield. “In the Lutheran Church, there are a lot of families with two or three members in the ministry, and a lot of them are in roles of leadership,” Jeff Gross said. “It’s more common than people might imagine.” Jeff was ordained Nov. 11, 2001 and is pastor at Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baden, Pa., and Jeff is associate pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, Fla.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 12, 1972
County commissioners, in a special meeting, named Charles Holtberg chief deputy in the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. Holtberg, a long-time resident of the county who lives in Watkins, will serve as chief administrative officer during the absence of Sheriff John Rogers, who suffered a severe heart attack while at work Thursday morning. Rogers was rushed to Meeker Memorial Hospital by ambulance and placed in the coronary care unit. Doctors reported his condition as extremely critical in the first few hours after the attack. It’s expected Rogers will be a hospital patient for about three weeks then will face a period of convalescence at home.
Area drivers won three first place trophies in the Third Annual Litchfield Snowmobile Races, which were viewed by well over 1,000 people at the fairgrounds Sunday. Dennis Grotto of Litchfield took first place in the 346-400 c.c. stock event on an Arctic Cat. Winning in the 0-295 c.c. class for modified machines was Mark Johnson of Darwin, riding a Polaris. Sue Barrick of Darwin won in the 296-345 c.c. Powder Puff competition.
Grove City High School math students will have an excellent opportunity to expand and deepen their math background through the use of a computer terminal at the Willmar Junior College. Thirty students and their teacher, Jerry Reckdahl, visited the computer center at the Willmar campus, where Mr. Rich Brunner, chairman of the college’s math department, demonstrated the terminal to students. Then about a dozen of them successfully ran programs, most of which were prepared in advance. The Grove City math classes will use the computer every Thursday after school from now until the end of the year. They will send programs they prepare to the college ahead of time so they can be typed and punched on paper tape. This will allow more students to use the computer each week, because normally much of the students’ time is spent typing their programs into the terminal.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 9, 1947
Nine young women will seek the honor of representing Litchfield and Meeker County in the upcoming Winter Carnival to be held in the capitol city the first week in February. They are Lorraine Chilstrom, Joan Hanson, Judy Warren, Shirley Lewerenz, Uldine Thulin, Donna Johnson Vivian Olson, Maxine Olson and Clarice Anderson. Winner will be picked at a banquet given in the candidates’ honor by the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce at the Lenhardt Hotel Friday.
When the 1947 Golden Gloves boxing competition begins over the weekend in Montevideo, Litchfield’s hopes will rest on the shoulders of three young men, Dick Curtis, Jim Harbinson and Delton Rick. All three youths have boxing experience, and Harbinson and Rick competed in the tourney last year. Harbinson, at 135 pounds, will be entered in one of the toughest weight divisions. Rick, the lightest of the three boys, will box at 127 pounds. Curtis was recently discharged from the Navy and has the most boxing experience of the three. While in the Navy, he won 13 of 14 fights.
Representatives of various organizations in the community will attend a meeting where National Guard officials will discuss the plans for erecting an armory in Litchfield. This community has been singled out as one where an armory could be constructed. The government would erect a building with not less than 10,000 square feet of drill space which would be home to a National Guard unit here. The company would have a proposed complement of 188 men and seven officers.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 10, 1878
Last week, John B. Akey’s team became frightened by a car and tore up Sibley Avenue at a terrific rate. When they reached the residence of H.L. Wadsworth they struck his fence and made kindling wood of a length or two, then caromed off old gentleman Branham’s fence and left the wagon. One of the horses fell down and was cut somewhat but not seriously.
Last Sunday night the frost settled in such quantities on the telegraph wire between Willmar and this place as to become heavy enough to break it down in some places. The wire had more of the appearance of a large cable than a wire. P.M. Morris, the telegrapher, said there was only one thing that bothered the operators more than the accumulation of frost, and that is when blackbirds congregate on the wire and pick small words out of the messages being transmitted.
There was a good old-fashioned logging bee at Tim Dunn’s near Forest City a few days since — one like they had in grandfather’s day — and they had a nice time with about 20 couples dancing. There was a little difficulty between two young gents with the usual girl as the cause and it was settled when she decided to go home alone.