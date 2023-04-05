20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 10, 2003
Dozens of teens and their parents crowded into the City Council meeting Monday to show their support for a skateboard and BMX park. They didn’t get a definite “yes” from council members, but they did get a commitment to look for a possible location for the park. Members of the B3 Posse, which stands for bike, blade and board, asked the council for its support to build a 900- to 1,200-foot BMX track and a tier one skate park, meaning obstacles and jumps are no more than three feet high. Other than asking for help from the city, the group plans to apply for grants, host fundraisers and ask for donations from local organizations and community members to fund the project. “If we don’t have a piece of land, we’re sunk. We’re nothing,” said Lisa Hicks-Ewald, Meeker County Public Health educator, who has mentored the group for the past several months.
Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz will visit Litchfield to thank Meeker County for its support of the courthouse remodeling project. The visit is part of the Supreme Court’s Innovations Tour, which also includes events in Morris, Montevideo and Willmar. “It’s quite an honor to have (her) come,” District Judge Steve Drange said. “It’s not often we get the chief justice to come out. It’s really appropriate. Meeker County has always recognized the needs of the courts and been very responsive.” Meeker County District Court was a pioneer in state-funded courts, Drange said. Since 1990, the state has funded the court except for facilities, which are provided by the county. Meeker County Courthouse recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation to address space issues and increase security.
Tim Bergstrom, news director at KLFD radio in Litchfield, is the new present of the Minnesota Associated Press Broadcasters. Bergstrom was selected recently to a one-year term at the state Associated Press Broadcast Board meeting, held during the Midwest Journalism Conference in Bloomington. Bergstrom has been the group’s vice president and wire performance survey chairman.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 4, 1973
Eleven cars of a Burlington Northern freight train were derailed at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the first road crossing east of Grove City. a cleanup and repair crew of about 50 men were at work at the site the past two days, and the line was back in service by about 6 p.m. Monday. overturned cars included six loaded with lumber, two containing seed peas, a car of brass ingots and several loads of coal. Salvageable merchandise was loaded on trucks at the site and reloaded on box cars in Litchfield. Cause of the derailment is believed to have been a broken draw bar on one of the cars.
A rural Darwin man was recently awarded a badge by Field and Stream magazine for hauling in the largest northern pike reported caught in Canadian or American waters during 1972. Joel Mattsfield, who farms south of Darwin, won the citation with a mammoth 39-pound, 4-unce northern, caught on Sept. 26, 19872, in Reindeer Lake, located in extreme northwest Saskatchewan, about 1,200 miles north of Litchfield. Joel fought the big fish for about 25 minutes before landing it. It struck at about 10 a.m. while Mattsfield was fishing with a. 25-oound test line and a “five of diamonds,” lure similar to a dare devil. He was fishing with Art Krout and Ernie Radunz of Litchfield.
A former LHS homecoming queen is now the second ranking women’s table tennis player in the state of Minnesota, and she’ll compete in the national collegiate tourney April 6-8 at Peoria, Illinois. Debbe Holle, a sophomore physical education major at Mankato State, won both her college table tennis championship and the Minnesota regional tourney to win a place in the national competition.
Debbie’s success in the game is unusual since she’s been playing only a couple of years. She got the table tennis bug, she recalls, as a senior in high school when she watched LHS faculty member Greg Mathews play. “He really could make that ball do tricks,” Debbie remembers, “and I became interested in the game.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 13, 1948
Robert W. Kruger, buttermaker at the Kingston Creamery, completed a deal last week purchasing the Red and White Grocery store owned by E.E. and Wayne Heglund. He is well known in the Litchfield area having been the buttermaker at the Litchfield creamery for 13 years. Mr. Kruger, his wife and two sons will be moving to Litchfield in the next few weeks.
Many schools throughout the state are offering a course in auto driving for their students 15 years old and older. The Litchfield High School will offer two classes in driving this summer. The instructions will be in the charge of Mr. William Gebhard, Litchfield High School athletic director. Gebhard will take a special class for instructors to be held in Rochester June 7-11. The course will be divided into two sections. The first will be classroom training while the second will involve a period of from three to eight hours of behind the wheel training. The car for this course is being furnished by the Fenton Motor Company. Students completing the course successfully will receive driver’s licenses after completing the required tests.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 13, 1928
Illness from the flu, which has spread and raged through Litchfield schools, has caused a second postponement of the high school operetta, “Belle of Barcelona.” Illness from the flu has not been confined to pupils alone, but has affected the faculty as well, including Miss Taipale, who has been in charge of rehearsals. Miss Clay, the principal, has been unable to be at her desk for several days.
Rev. G. Rast, who has served the First Lutheran Church of this city and also the Ostmark Church the past 10 years, has tendered his resignation to the two congregations. Rev. Rast felt compelled to take this step because of the general condition of his health. The two congregations are quite a distance apart and he has found it difficult, especially in the winter, to serve both.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 13, 1889
The saloon run by Ole Pearson in Grove City was broken into last night and the safe robbed of $50. Entrance was gained by cutting through a window on the east side of the building. After securing his booty, the intruder relocked the safe, indicating he was familiar with the mechanism. As no one sleeps in the building, the intruder was able to go about his business without being disturbed.
Crosby and Simmons have the hotel at the lake enclosed and N.W. Hawkinson has a crew of men at work on several cottages. Everything is booming at Litchfield’s summer resort and if Litchfield does not attract tourists it will not be because of Messrs. Branham and Greenleaf.
Frank Daggett Post will celebrate the anniversary of the inauguration of George Washington at the hall in Litchfield on April 30, commencing at 5 p.m. with an artillery salute. The commander of the post directs that members be in uniform and bring family members and neighbors to celebrate. There will speeches, songs and music by the Litchfield cornet band. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. for twenty-five cents. The hall has been painted and decorated and all are invited to see it and come and have a good time.
At the council meeting the marshal was instructed to prevent ball playing within the city limits on Sunday. It was reported that a large pile of baled straw in the western part of town is rotting and smelling badly. Alderman Bertelson was appointed as a committee of one to see that it is taken cae of. The matter of cleaning up streets and alleys was left to the street committee with authority to have same done by legal authority if necessary. Suggested by the park committee inasmuch as travel across Central Park from southwest to northeast and vice versa has worn the grass considerably, radical measures be taken to prevent it, or that a gravel walk be laid out for the accommodation of people.