20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 10, 2003

Dozens of teens and their parents crowded into the City Council meeting Monday to show their support for a skateboard and BMX park. They didn’t get a definite “yes” from council members, but they did get a commitment to look for a possible location for the park. Members of the B3 Posse, which stands for bike, blade and board, asked the council for its support to build a 900- to 1,200-foot BMX track and a tier one skate park, meaning obstacles and jumps are no more than three feet high. Other than asking for help from the city, the group plans to apply for grants, host fundraisers and ask for donations from local organizations and community members to fund the project. “If we don’t have a piece of land, we’re sunk. We’re nothing,” said Lisa Hicks-Ewald, Meeker County Public Health educator, who has mentored the group for the past several months.

