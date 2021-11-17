20 YEARS AGO:
NEWS FROM THE
ISSUE OF NOV. 15, 2001
Upset by what he characterized as the Litchfield City Council’s lack of regard for Planning Commission decisions, commission chairman Nick Ridgeway resigned Monday night. “Our Council pays no attention to our decisions,” Ridgeway said. “We’ve never been a factor s far as the Council is concerned.” Ridgeway said the latest example was the council’s ignoring the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny a conditional use permit for a dog kennel. Twice, the Planning Commission recommended against approval, saying the homeowner keeping 10 dogs on her property was incongruous with the residential development in the area. The first recommendation was sent back to the commission, and the second was overturned by the Council on a 6-1 vote.
Meeker County Memorial Hospital’s board of directors hired MSA Executive Search to lead the search for a new hospital administrator. The board chose MSA because of its presentation to the board, which was made by former Litchfield resident Mark Madden, vice president of the firm. MSA Executie Search’s fee for the search process is 33 percent of the administrator’s first-year salary. If the new administrator is hired at a level similar to Johnson, that would mean a cost of about $27,000.
Middle school teachers Nick Alsleben and Steve Dengerud, administrative assistant Brian Goraczkowski and Principal Pat Devine told the Litchfield School Board about the School Within a School program, which aims to help at-risk kids find success in the classroom. School Within a School is geared toward eighth-graders and is offered in the four core instruction areas — science, math, social studies and English. The key to the program is that classes are small, with six to eight students, which offers a lot of one-on-one time between students and instructors.
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty made a stop in Litchfield, where he told a group of Republicans that “we need to be a party about opportunity.” Pawlenty, who spent three years as majority leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives decided earlier this year to run for higher office. His first choice – U.S. Senate – ended almost before it began when he received a call from Vice President Dick Cheney, who urged Pawlenty not to run for Senate in order to leave a clear path to the Republican nomination for Norm Coleman, the mayor of St. Paul. Out of respect for Cheney and President Bush, Pawlenty shelved his Senate plans and opted instead to run for governor.
A new grandstand seating area has been completed at Optimist Park. Over the past year, major renovations have been underway at the city’s ballpark, home to the Litchfield Blues town team. The grandstand, with the addition of 113 seats from the former Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, is almost complete. All that remains to be finished is the press box area in the back of the stands. That area will be covered, providing shade for radio crews and some fans. The next big step in the upgrades is construction of a restroom/concession stand building. Footings and foundation for that building could be poured later this fall.
50 YEARS AGO:
NEWS FROM THE
ISSUE OF NOV. 17, 1971
A truck carrying 1,600 turkeys bound for the Jennie-O Foods plant here plunged off the road and into a slough just off highway 22 about five miles north of Litchireld at 2 a.m. Friday. The driver told the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office that he fell asleep at the wheel of the vehicle. The 21-year-old driver and a passenger were uninjured. About 100 turkeys on the load were killed, and the truck was heavily damaged. A pair of tow trucks worked about four hours to get the truck out of the slough.
Television is fast becoming a valuable teaching tool in the Litchfield School District. Two video tape recorders and monitors have been in use in the school system for the past month. The district is something of a johnny-come-lately to the use of television in the classroom. Some area schools have been using TV equipment for instruction for a number of years. Typical of the uses being made of the TV equipment is the recording on videotape of a recent class presented to the boys home economics class by Ed Tvrdyk. The teacher, who likes to hunt and cook, demonstrated the proper way to prepare a wild duck. The demonstration was recorded for presentation to other related classes. Some teachers hope to use the equipment to evaluate their own teaching methods, recording themselves and playing it back to see how they appear to the class.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 14, 1946
Two Litchfield players, Neal Fernandez and Darrel Langseth, were listed on the official West Central Conference football squad first team, chosen during a meeting of the eight conference coaches at Willmar Tuesday night. Baning Hanscom was given a position on the second team, while Pete Foss, Harold Dilley and Hollis Schelin received honorable mention.
Farm Bureau’s membership drive reached the 2,000 goal set last week and is still going strong. The total membership is 2,026 to date. The 2,000th member to sign up in the current drive was Arnold Krueger of Cedar Mills township. Frank Schlueter was the solicitor who signed up Krueger. Reaching the 2,000 mark puts Meeker County out in front of all the counties in the state. Collinwood has the largest membership of all county townships with 151 members.
Four additional 4-H clubs have brought the total to 17, which reached their quotas this week in the 4-H membership drive. Clubs to go over the top this week include Star Lake, Litchfield, Cosmos Ramblers, and the Corvuso Go-Getters. County 4-H membership stands at 620 for 1947 4-H program work.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 12, 1921
A dancing club has been organized among Litchfield people. There will be six dances in the series, the first one to be held the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. Two dances have been dated for the holidays.
The fourth card party of the season was given Tuesday evening at the home of J.P. Weber. Mrs. Weber, Mrs. John Schoolmeesters, Mrs. Pete Smith, Mrs. Mike Printy, Miss Mary Barrett and Mrs. Peter Weber were the hostesses. Cards were played at 16 tables and prizes were won at whist by Joe Casey and Nick Smith, and at euchre by W.J. Caven and John Casey. Preparations had been made by the Weber family for a large crowd, but the first snow of the season must have frightened a number of auto drivers.
There will be no more gravel pits located within the city limits. The village council at a recent meeting passed an ordinance which prohibits establishment of new pits of this character.
EDITORIAL: There have been two accidents at our horseshoe court during the past few days which could have been avoided if the injured had watched where they were walking and had kept their eyes on the shoe tossers. Neither was playing at the time. Each court has been partitioned off in order to avoid just such injuries as far as possible. Up to now there have been no players hurt, as they have kept their eyes on the shoes and we must ask spectators to do the same.