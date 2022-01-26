20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 24, 2002
Anderson Chemical Co., a part of Litchfield’s business community for about 90 years, was named Business of the Year by the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet. Anderson Chemical began in 1911 in the dairy processing business and today manufactures cleaning and sanitary compounds for food processing, hospitality and health care industries, as well as making water treatment compounds for heating and cooling systems. The business moved its headquarters from its long-time location a block off main street to a new building at 325 S. Davis Ave., in the same block as its production center, a year ago.
Bernie Aaker, the driving force behind Litchfield Community Theatre for 25 years, was named winner of the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award during the annual banquet Saturday. Aaker received a standing ovation as he accepted the award and joked that it was the easiest standing ovation he’d every received. The 2001 production of “The Music Man” was Aaker’s last musical as creative director for Litchfield Community Theatre.
Litchfield magician Dan Sperry took first place in the Teen Stage Magician Competition during the 25th Anniversary World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. Sperry received the Lance Burton Award from the award’s namesake, master magician Lance Burton. Sperry was one of 15 award winning teenage magicians invited from across the country to perform in the competition. The teens were judged in four categories, including technical ability, artistry, entertainment and professionalism. Sperry performed his award-winning dove act and his performance received the highest scores from judges.
Litchfield High School drama department members will give a public performance of the one-act play “The Great Pandemonium” in the LHS Little Theater Thursday, before heading to sub-section competition Saturday in Glencoe. The cast includes Eric Carlson, Andy Yerka, Yukiko Goto, Doug Hagen, Kristle Moen, Paul Wilson, Erienne Fawcett, Kelley Sundin and Emily Lind.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 26, 1972
Wally Stubeda, named 1972 Teacher of the Year at Litchfield High School, has a high regard for students in the district he has taught during his 19 years as a member of the LHS faculty. “For its size, Litchfield has always had a remarkably large number of outstanding students,” Stubeda said. “Sometimes I’m amazed at the abilities of the kids in my classes.” That admiration is returned by students to Stubeda. “He treats you so much like an adult. His classes are relaxed and low key, but always stimulating,” said one student, whose appraisal of the longtime English teacher and school newspaper advisor was shared by many.
The computer age has arrived for at least three Litchfield area dairymen. One day last week as the farmers — Marlyn Anderson, Garfield Kittelson and Leslie Pearson — sat at a desk in the Extension offices here, a computer out in East Lansing, Michigan worked out a complete feeding program for their dairy herds. The project is part of a pilot program sponsored by the University of Minnesota Agricultural Extension Service, and involves a small group of farmers in nine counties in the state. If successful, the computer service could eventually be available to all farmers in the state through Extension offices.
Litchfield High School senior Beth Sederstrom won the local Betty Crocker “Homemaker of the Future” award for 1972. She was chosen based on her score in a written test and an attitude examination taken by senior girls. As the LHS winner, Sederstrom will receive a specially designed charm from General Mills and will be eligible for the state contest.
75 YEARS AGO NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 23, 1947
Frank Anderson returned last week from a four-month stay in Sweden. This was his first visit to his former home in 30 years. Frank saw many changes in his homeland, which have occurred since he lived there.
Litchfield Ice Company completed its harvest yesterday, with 1,500 cakes of ice 18 inches deep, 28 inches wide and 32 inches long rolled into the company’s storage facility here. The ice was taken from the north part of Lake Minniebelle. Each cake weighs about 400 pounds, and the ice storage facility holds 300 tons of very good ice, which will be dispersed to home refrigerators and railroad cars throughout the year. Seven trucks were used to move the ice from the lake to Litchfield. On the lake, a crew of 10 was kept busy.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 21, 1922
The Atkinson Battery will be a new Litchfield product. J.D. Atkinson has been in the cities this week to purchase the makings. Every battery turned out by the Litchfield Battery Shop will have a two-year guarantee. There is much advantage to automobilists in having a shop of this character located in Litchfield. If anything at any time goes wrong with a battery the factory will be found close at hand which will make the necessary adjustments.
The hen and her lord the rooster occupied center stage in Litchfield during the sixth annual show week of the poultry association. The number of entries was larger than heretofore seen and the quality of the birds better. The leading varieties were well represented, and there were showings from neighboring towns. Displays from Hanley Falls and Boys and other distant place were on exhibition. There were some fine turkeys to be seen, three varieties, as well as ducks and geese.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 24, 1878
Susan B. Anthony’s lecture at the town hall last Friday evening was well attended, and all who listened to her felt well repaid for coming out. Although many differed from her ways of life, they had to acknowledge that she had her logic and reason on her side. After paying expenses, the library will have made some $10 or $15 as a result of Miss Anthony’s visit and should she come again we have no doubt the amount realized would be much more.
That St. Paul hen so highly praised by the Pioneer Press has been seen and gone one better by a Meeker County hen. H.F. Ames of Dassel is the happy owner of her henship. On the 25th of Janury, she marched into the barn yard with a brood of seven chicks, which she had hatched clandestinely I a nest in a wood thicket. When the nest was discovered it was found two chicks of the brood had died. Let him who has the next best hen story arise and sing.
James Deary, from out Forest City way, had a rail splitting bee and his choppers were wet up with a keg of beer during the day. In the evening, there was a raffle for poulty. Owing to the freshness of the beer, James is under doctor’s care.