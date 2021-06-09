Thursday, June 10
Buy just-picked freshness at Litchfield’s Farmers Market, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through October. It takes place on East Fourth Street between Sibley and Marshall avenues.
The Glencoe Farmers Market, 615 11th St. E., is open for business 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
Are you a gearhead? Don't miss Car & Bike Night at the Nelsan Horton Post 104 American Legion, 222 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. This event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Aug. 26 and takes place in the Legion's parking lot. It features a weekly People's Choice award and weekly giveaways. For more information, call 320-693-9074.
The Litchfield Downtown Council presents live music by Terry Shaw, who is performing selections from the 1950s and 1960s, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Central Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Enjoy a challenge? Head to the Litchfield Eagles Club for Live Trivia 6:30 p.m. It's free to play. This is general trivia with one free answer given weekly on Facebook. Participants can win gift certificates and free beer. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Singers wanted for karaoke 8-11 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Friday, June 11
Pick up favorites at the Dassel Farmers Market 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel. The market is open weekly through October. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
Saturday, June 12
Want to know where your food comes from? Meet the vendors at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 25 Adams St. S.E. at Depot Marketplace. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through October. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, June 13
Live music by Hulu Creek 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Live music by Leho & Wright 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. Future performers include June 20: The Two of Us; and June 27: Trent Shaw and Trainwreck. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, June 14
The 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival kicks off today with the Medallion Hunt. Clues are posted on the Water Carnival Facebook page and at the Hutchinson Public Library. A Water Carnival button is required to participate. The prize for finding the medallion is $500.
Tuesday, June 15
Water Carnival events continue with the third annual Disc Golf Tournament at Ridgewater College. Check in is 4:45-5:15 p.m., with refreshments and a souvenir disc; disc golf basics clinic at 5:15 p.m., followed by a players meeting at 5:20 p.m. and tee off at 5:30 p.m. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2s6psrnw. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Monday, June 14.