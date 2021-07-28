Thursday, July 29
Horticulture workshop 10 a.m. to noon at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Learn how to properly select and prepare flowers and vegetables to show. Call 320-587-2499 for openings or email manager@mcleodcountyfair.com.
Want to hear a good story? Head to Storytime in the Park 10 a.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. This event is for preschoolers and their families. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Whether you're a collector or enthusiast, everyone is welcome at Car & Bike Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the American Legion parking lot in downtown Litchfield. This event features a weekly People's Choice Award, plus giveaways. For more information, call the Legion at 320-693-9074.
Litchfield's Thriving Thursday concert features live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. by Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters. It promises to be a fun, interactive evening of children’s music. For more information, visit downtownlitchfield.org.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213.
A historic military vehicle convoy is coming to Hutchinson. View and learn about historic military vehicles 5-9 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are performing William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" 6 p.m. outdoors at Masonic/West River Park, 1003 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and donations are welcome. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy Shakespeare. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Friday, July 30
It's Storytime 10 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library. This weekly event through Aug. 20 takes place outdoors on the empty lot next to the library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Hometown Golf Challenge hosted by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce at Crow river Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Registration: 11 a.m. with noon shotgun start. Event features, lunch dinner, prizes and more. For more information, call the chamber at 320-587-5252.
Friday-Sunday, July 30, 31 and Aug. 1
51st annual Pola-Czesky Days at Silver Lake. Friday: live music by the Country Fried Grubers 5-8 p.m.; toilet bowl races 7 p.m. and more live music by the Shaw Brothers 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday highlights include: kiddie games 10:20 a.m.; coronation 11:30 a.m.; kids pedal pull 12:30 p.m.; classic car show and 2-Cylinder Club exhibit 1 p.m.; Royalty Ball with live music by Up South 8:30 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday: outdoor community worship 9 a.m.; parade 1 p.m.; live music by South 40 2-6 p.m.; free ice cream social 3 p.m.; history of Silver Lake roundtable 3 p.m.; Silver Lake Fire Department raffle drawing 4:30 p.m. and Silver Lake pool raffle 6 p.m. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/m2xa4caw.
Saturday, July 31
Activity packets for children are available at the Hutchinson and Litchfield public libraries. For more information about the free packs or to arrange pick up, call the Hutchinson library at 320-587-2368 or Litchfield at 320-693-2483.
Saturday and Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1
Live music by Ordinary Folk 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Millner Heritage Winery & Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball. For more information, call 320-398-2081.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Live music by Josie Sanken 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Monday, Aug. 2
Hutchinson's Music in the Park outdoor concert series begins tonight with Traveled Ground 6:30-8 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Social host is Today's Women of Hutchinson. The concert series continues through August. For more information, see the story on B1. In case of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at noon on KDUZ Radio. The rain location is Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park's Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
It's National Night Out. Meet your neighbors and public servants at neighborhood events. For a schedule, see the story on XX.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
2 Sisters featuring Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze will close out the Peace Lutheran Noon Concert Series. The free concert is in the church sanctuary,400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Following the concert, a salad luncheon is served in the Peace Center. Suggested donation is $8. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
William Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" 6 p.m. outdoors at Mill Reserve Park, 167 First St. S., in Winsted. Admission is free and donations are welcome. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy Shakespeare. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Winsted Arts Council is hosting Wednesdays in the Park with live music at 7 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. Bring a chair and reconnect with friends and neighbors. For more information, visit facebook.com/WinstedArtsCouncilMN.
Looking for a running buddy? Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square to run a 3-mile loop around Hutchinson. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.
Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 4-8
It's Entry Day at the Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Fair hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Gate admission is $5 for adults age 18 or older, $3 for students age 11-17, and free for children age 10 or younger and seniors older than 70. For more information, visit meekerfair.com.