Just a couple of weeks out from the Forest City Thresher Show, preparation for the two days of activities at the show grounds Aug. 21-22 has picked up.
A group of volunteers has been putting in time at the Forest City Thresher Show grounds on a regular basis, with progress on the new Women’s Activity Building being substantial. The exterior walls are up, the roof is on the main structure as well as the east and west porch entries. Exterior sheathing on the north and south walls has been installed and the windows are likewise in place. A brick veneer is to be installed on the lower half of the end walls and it is anticipated that the masonry work will be accomplished prior to the show. An area for a bath and cleanup room has been roughed in and will be plumbed in at a later date.
Though considerable work must be completed, the structure is to the point where it can be used for limited displays and activities during this years show.
Those who are interested in displaying farmstead skills, crafts and other activities as related to agricultural homesteading can contact Thresher Show President Dave Jutz at 20-535-0656.
Interior demolition of the Depot has continued, with plaster and lath removed from the majority of the exterior walls as well. This work uncovered the likelihood that the building — one of three sections of the former Litchfield depot, which each were turned into living quarters after its days as a depot — was primarily the freight portion of the depot.
When it was remodeled into a “cottage,” there was extensive removal of the original post-and-beam framing, which will have to be reconstructed, according to Butch Schulte, a member of the threshers organization. The rafter area and under the roof sheathing show substantial evidence of a fire that occurred in the 1890s. It is anticipated that the original interior wall sheathing, original post and beam construction, and evidence of the fire will be showcased in the reconstruction process, Schulte said, and allowances will also have to be made for a depot agents’ office and also a limited passenger area.
Due to the work underway, access to the Depot will be limited to a tour during the show. Tour times will be posted at the show.
The Ideal Lumber storage buildings that were moved from Litchfield over the last couple of years have been realigned into a straight-line configuration and have been rejoined with an approximate 24-foot, open-faced connecting structure. The new configuration will allow for expanded future displays and storage area. The structure currently has a display of corn and grain artifacts and will house a tribute display to “Lumber Yards of Meeker County.”
Concrete bumpers were added to the tractor pull area this spring to assist in the safety and performance of that feature event.
Jutz and volunteers have logged significant hours and effort to improve the show. Among the workers and volunteers have been Don Goethke of Arlington, Terry Anderson of Dassel, Dale Groskreutz of Forest City, Maynard and Marge Theis from Forest City, Butch and Ann Schulte from Greenleaf Township, Frank and Rita Berg from Hector, Les Young from Litchfield, Nick Becker from Watkins, and Chris and Sue Stenger of Watkins.