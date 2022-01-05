It might sound like a line from a 1980s movie script.
But when the Rev. Brian Oestreich and Evan Sandstede boarded a U-Haul truck Dec. 28 and headed out on a 26-hour road trip to Texas, it was real life.
And they really were “on a mission from God” — “Blues Brothers” reference notwithstanding.
The two Litchfield High School graduates arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas, late Dec. 29 to deliver the jam-packed truck’s contents of blankets, clothes, shoes and other items to the Caridad de Corazon ministry, which provides care and basic necessities to disenfranchised people living in the area on the Texas-Mexico border.
“I’m just so happy I could be helpful to this effort,” Sandstede, a 1985 LHS graduate who now works as a field representative for Education Minnesota and lives in Hibbing.
“This has been truly overwhelming,” said Oestreich, a 1984 LHS graduate and former member of the clergy at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. “It’s amazing how God works through all this stuff. We will have lots of stories to tell in the new year.”
Stories like how the “mission from God” got started in the first place.
And for that, one just needs to know a little about Oestreich — Father Brian, as he’s known to parishioners in the Spirit of Life Area Faith Community of Madison, Ortonville, Rosen and Graceville in western Minnesota.
Oestreich was ordained a priest in 1993, and in the nearly 30 years since then has founded and actively worked on many charitable efforts, including a coat drive he started early in his ministry that now has distributed more than 5,000 coats to people in need. Oestreich also traveled with others from the New Ulm Diocese to the San Lucas Toliman Mission in Guatemala multiple times over a 20-year period to help the area’s needy residents.
He became pastor for the Spirit of Life Area Faith Community 11 years ago, and after seeing a need helped establish a food distribution program that has provided thousands of pounds of food to the needy in western Minnesota, and in 2019 Oestreich worked with the parishes to open the Works of Mercy Center in Graceville where people can pick up clothing, baby supplies, hygiene products, beds and mattresses, furniture and other items.
Word of that resume of giving spread to Eagle Pass, Texas, when a nun serving in western Minnesota traveled there to volunteer at the mission. She told Sister Ursula Herrera, director of the Caridad ministry, about Oestreich’s efforts and suggested that he might be able to assist with getting donated items for the mission.
When Sister Therese returned to Minnesota in late November, she told Oestreich, “Oh, Father, I was talking about you,” Oestreich recalled. “She tells me the story (of the mission), and then Sister Ursula called.”
Oestreich told Herrera he would do what he could, uncertain about the area faith community’s ability to do more than it already was doing in terms of charitable efforts. He also admitted apprehension about border politics, that some might see donations to immigrants arriving in southern Texas as unworthy of support. But the congregations responded.
“It was truly overwhelming,” Oestreich said. “All three churches … the piles of donations I had in my garages. Of all the people I talked to, I only had two people who were negative. Everyone else was so enthused they could help people on the border.”
Over a three-week period, parishioners donated enough items to fill the U-Haul truck, and about 15 of them showed up on a bitterly cold day to pack the items.
As donations mounted, Oestreich began planning how to deliver them. In particular, he wondered about who might accompany him on the trip.
He turned to Sandstede, an old high school friend with whom he had reconnected over the past couple of years. The two had talked in that time about Sandstede joining Oestreich and others on a mission trip to Guatemala.
“All of the sudden, this came up,” Sandstede said. “He called me one day, and he asked if I’d seen the Blue Brothers movie. He asked if I wanted to come with him on a mission from God.”
The “mission from God” line, straight out of the 1980 movie featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, piqued Sandstede’s interest — and has provided plenty of laughs between him and Oestreich since their “mission” began.
“God’s timing is always good,” Sandstede explaining in a phone conversation the morning after they arrived in Eagle Pass that he had several days off between Christmas and the start of the new year, a span that was a perfect fit for the mission. “To be a part of this effort, I feel very humbled and honored that Brian asked me to do it. Sister Ursula has been educating me about the realities these immigrants are facing, and it’s just heartbreaking. To know there’s help and hope for them is a really great thing.”
The pair drove straight through, leaving Litchfield at about 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28 and arriving in Eagle Pass 26 hours later.
“The truck didn’t have cruise control or comfortable seats,” said Sandstede, who drove the entire way. “But we managed.”
The reactions their delivery drew from both mission volunteers and immigrant families who visited the mission after their arrival made it well worth the effort, Sandstede said.
“It’s reassuring for us, that we do have folks that can help us,” Herrera said. “When we have a truckload of supplies come in, it’s fantastic. Our coats were running low, our blankets were running low. For us, it’s a blessing.
“A lot (of the immigrants) come in with nothing,” Herrera added. “To see the surprise of these people, just to see the joy in their faces, it’s amazing. We are so blessed with all the truckloads (of supplies) that come in.”
Though their stay would be brief — Oestreich and Sandstede left the U-Haul in Eagle Pass and drove to the San Antonio airport the day after their arrival, where they boarded a flight back to Minnesota — the memories of their mission will live on for a long time, Oestreich said.
“It really was a gift from God,” Oestreich said of the road trip with his old friend. “We made up for the past 25 years. When a friendship is based on God and goodness, it’s always there. It’s there when your crazy friend says, ‘How about a road trip to Texas?’ Evan and I talked faith and religion most of the way down here, and family. Forty years from now, Evan and I can talk about, ‘You remember that one time ... .’”
And, he said, remembering “that one time” is a sentiment that will be shared with members of the congregations he serves, as well.
“I’m so proud of the parishioners,” Oestreich said. “It was literally just weeks ago that we decided to do this. I never imagined we’d have a truck loaded from side to side, top to bottom. Even though our nation is divided … we do respond to the heartfelt needs of the needy.”