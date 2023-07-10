A full slate of activities, combined with what many considered near-perfect weather, converged to make the 2023 Litchfield Watercade memorable this past weekend.
The community festival concluded Sunday afternoon with the Miss Litchfield coronation at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. But before that, were several days of family-oriented fun that included a brat feed and music in the park Thursday, beach party and fireworks Friday and Grande Day Parade Saturday. And that's just the outline of the weekend, which also included athletic competition of all sorts — tennis, softball, beanbag and golf tournaments, along with a 4-mile run — along with Art in the Park and a kiddie parade.