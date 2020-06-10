The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board acted June 8 to spend down a portion of its operating and maintenance reserves next year to accommodate $11.1 million in general fund spending during 2020-2021.
Unexpected state revenue during the 2019-2020 school year left the board with slightly more than $2 million in unassigned reserves, which is more than the district needs to have in a “rainy day” fund.
It also has money left in its capital and long-term maintenance reserves, beyond what it expects to spend this year. These reserves would allow the district, during this next school year, to spend almost $900,000 more than it expects to take in on the revenue side.
In budget documents given to the board, Business Manager Kathryn Haase and Superintendent Nels Onstad explained that the extra revenue was created by several factors during 2019-2020:
- higher-than-anticipated student enrollment, which resulted in more per-pupil revenue from the state;
- the current construction project delayed some routine maintenance; and
- the state legislature provided extra “safe schools” funds to school districts this year, funding not expected to be repeated next year.
Revenue in 2020-2021 is expected to be down slightly, due to anticipated lower enrollment (the 2020 graduating class is expected to be replaced by a smaller kindergarten class), lower interest rates on reserves, less lease revenue, and less safety money. Expenditures are expected to be up due to
- approximately 4.9 percent more in wages and benefits because of the current teacher contract and an additional secondary teacher,
- higher technology costs and
- taking care of approximately $400,000 in deferred maintenance (primarily roof replacement) that could not be done while the current construction project is under way.
“We are anticipating a smaller kindergarten class, but the board decided to move ahead with the new family and consumer science teacher at the high school,” Onstad explained. He added that another unknown factor is what may take place due to the coronavirus.
According to budget documents, last year’s general fund spending was a little more than $10.2 million, meaning the new budget would be an 8.7 percent increase, paired with about 1.5 percent less revenue. Most of the difference would come from capital and maintenance reserves and revenue, but about $160,000 would be from general unassigned reserves. This would bring those general reserves down from almost 23.4 percent of the annual budget to slightly more than 20 percent — a safety net deemed appropriate by the state Department of Education and district policy.
“We still need to be mindful of our spending because of current unknowns,” Onstad said.
Revenues and expenditures in food service and community education would remain about the same as this year.
After consideration of a plan presented by Haase at the special WebEx board meeting, the board decided that spending down the reserves would be a better option at this time than cutting back service or putting off repairs. It may be possible, once fall enrollment is calculated, and, if money is left in the current construction project’s contingency fund, that a smaller portion of the reserves will be needed, Haase noted. If this happens, the budget could be revised.
A final item of business approved at the June 8 meeting was transferring signature authority on district accounts from Haase to a new business manager, Wendy Holle. Haase is scheduled to leave ACGC service on June 15 to become director of business and finance for the Willmar Public Schools.