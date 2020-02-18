Six visitors from Alabama will experience real life and culture of Meeker County this week.
As part of the 49th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival, Todd and Kelli Dillard-Brannon, Skyler Brannon, Jason Saunders and Carol Saunders, and Jaxon Hess on Monday toured G.A.R. Hall, Dockendorf Dairy farm and others.
Kelli said her experience has been "wonderful," explaining how locals are open and welcoming. Visiting the G.A.R. Hall taught the visiting Alabamans much about the history of Meeker County and surrounding areas.
"We could have spent the whole day there," Kelli said about the G.A.R. Hall tour.
Kelli and Todd grow cotton and peanuts at their 30,000 acres of farmland. In Alabama, there are limited number of dairy farmers, because the climate is too hot, Kelli said.
"So we're predominantly cotton and peanuts, some soybean (producers)," she said about the reality of farming in Alabama, which is why they visited Meeker County to learn more about dairy farming.
Kelli said while they were in G.A.R. Hall, they found a newspaper written about Todd's parents participating in the Peanut Butter & Milk Festival in 1978.
"It was really great," she said.
Kelli and Todd's daughter, Skyler, is almost done with high school, and wants to study education in college next year. Skyler said she's been learning about Minnesota's educational system.
"The educational system here is very different than it is in Alabama," Skyler said. "I've seen like the difference is in the educational system here from there, and find a way we can implement some of (those) ideas."
An example of the difference is school schedule. She learned Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City students attend school from Tuesday to Friday.
"That's very interesting," Skyler said. "And they say that people actually have a higher attendance rate that way."
The Alabama visitors will continue their Meeker County tour for the next several days. For their last stop, a farewell potluck banquet and silent auction beginning 7 p.m. Friday at St. Philip's Catholic Church, will be held and to which the public is welcome.