Anna Euerle, a Litchfield High School graduate, is one of 10 young women named finalists for the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Euerle is the daughter of Vaughn and Joan Euerle of rural Litchfield.
The Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists were chosen during a virtual judging event.
Euerle recently finished serving a year on the state FFA officer team, where she served as reporter on the six-member team.
Euerle said she’s excited about the opportunity to compete for the Princess Kay title, and even if she’s not chosen to serve, she knows that at least she will be immortalized — as all Princess Kay finalists are — in butter, he head being sculpted out of a 90-pound block of butter during the State Fair.
To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each princess submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech, and participated in a mock media interview.
Other Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists this year include:
Emeliya Dose, 18, of Plainview, representing Wabasha County; Kelsey Erf, 19, of Oakdale, representing Washington County; Alaina Johnson, 18, of Dakota, representing Houston County; Kelsey Kuball, 19, of Waterville, representing Rice County; Emily Leonard, 21, of Norwood Young America, representing Carver County; Isabelle Lindahl, 20, of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County; Megan Meyer, 17, of Rollingstone, representing Winona County; Jessica Ohmann, 20, of Albany, representing Stearns County; Katrina Thoe, 22, of Hayfield, representing Dodge County.
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for promoting dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.