PAYNESVILLE
Voters in the Paynesville School District approved a $16 million bond issue by a 973-506 margin in an Aug. 16 election. The money will cover the costs of constructing a new 27,550 square foot fieldhouse with four courts at the high school, along with a new wrestling room, a modern well-equipped exercise room and replacement of boiler systems at the grade school and high school. “It’s really amazing to see the level of support the school system has here,” Superintendent Matt Bullard said.
— Paynesville Press
BENSON
By Thanksgiving the remains of what was the generating facility for a 55-megawatt power plant fueled by turkey litter and wood chips should be gone and its site should be bare ground. Last Wednesday morning, charges set over two months ago by Control Demolition, a Maryland-based firm, exploded with loud cracks. These were followed by deeper, more powerful blasts that seemed to shake the ground. In seconds the 10-story generating plant began to crumble and the 10-story stack began slowly leaning, with its descent ending with a loud crash.
—Swift County Monitor News
HUTCHINSON
Chicken enthusiasts may soon have a response to their requests to keep up to four chickens on their property. The city council has had a first reading of an ordinance allowing residents to keep up to four fowl on their property. A citizen has collected 347 signatures in support of the move. However, Mayor Gary Forcier said “after talking to numerous citizens I’m not comfortable with approving chickens in our town.” Some council members were concerned that letting chickens in would open the gate to other farm animals. ‘’What’s next — a pig or a horse for someone with a big yard?” Council member Steve Cook questioned.
—Hutchinson Leader
APPLETON
Opposition is forming to stop a bid by CoreCivic to open a portion of the former Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton as a detention center for U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 160 people attended a meeting in Appleton called by a network of citizens opposed to the move. CoreCivic has outlined plans to house up to 500 detainees at the facility under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs. The 1,600 bed facility has not held inmates since 2010.
—Appleton Press
BUFFALO
Assistant city administrator Laureen Bodin has confirmed that beginning Sept. 3 trains will begin the process of ceasing to blow their horns while passing through the City of Buffalo. The city applied for a “quiet zone” designation in November of 2017 and it was just approved. Currently the city is preparing signage for the change. City residents have been calling for a quieter train presence for some time.
—Wright County Journal Press
LESTER PRAIRIE
In an unusual situation, two of the 10 finalists for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way crown at the State Fair are from the small community of Lester Prairie. Both candidates, Grace Jeurisisen and Elizabeth Krienke, are residents of that community.
—Howard Lake Herald
ST. CLOUD
Described as an “unmatched facility,’’ the new St. Cloud Tech High School will open its doors to students Sept. 3, three years after voters approved the $104 million project. The school is located on a 69-acre tract bounded by a protected woodland and a city park.
—St.Cloud Times