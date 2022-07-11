Minnesota Frontline Workers Pay application assistance will be available from a Mid-Minnesota Development Commission representative from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Litchfield Library meeting room.
Appointments are encouraged; call the library at 320-693-2483 to reserve a time. Walk-ins are also welcome. Applicants will need a photo ID, email address, Social Security number, employer information, and bank account number to fill out the application. The application period closes July 22.