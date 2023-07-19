In your childhood, your experience with historical books might look different than that of kids growing up right now. Maybe you think about Laura Ingalls Wilder and all of her adventures, or the “Dear America” books. “American Girl” books are still circulating regularly today. Or maybe you have always preferred a different genre like mystery or fantasy. The good news for younger readers is that authors are finding new ways to keep history a popular genre for publication.

Author Kate Messner puts her research energy to great use by writing her “History Smashers” series for kids. Messner’s goal is to smash the stories behind famous moments in history and expose more truths. Students will love learning about history with these books that contain real photographs, mini comics, sidebars, and more. At the end of each book, Messner also includes complete timelines, additional resources and museums to check out on the topic, and a full bibliography of the sources she used to write the book. On our new bookshelf, we have a copy of “History Smashers: Women’s Right to Vote.”

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

