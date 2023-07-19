In your childhood, your experience with historical books might look different than that of kids growing up right now. Maybe you think about Laura Ingalls Wilder and all of her adventures, or the “Dear America” books. “American Girl” books are still circulating regularly today. Or maybe you have always preferred a different genre like mystery or fantasy. The good news for younger readers is that authors are finding new ways to keep history a popular genre for publication.
Author Kate Messner puts her research energy to great use by writing her “History Smashers” series for kids. Messner’s goal is to smash the stories behind famous moments in history and expose more truths. Students will love learning about history with these books that contain real photographs, mini comics, sidebars, and more. At the end of each book, Messner also includes complete timelines, additional resources and museums to check out on the topic, and a full bibliography of the sources she used to write the book. On our new bookshelf, we have a copy of “History Smashers: Women’s Right to Vote.”
While not technically nonfiction literature, the New York Times bestselling “I Survived” series tells stories of young people and their resilience and strength in the midst of unimaginable yet very real disasters. Lauren Tarshis has written books on topics like the September 11 attacks, the destruction of Pompeii, Hurricane Katrina, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and so many more. On our new book shelf, we currently have “I Survived: The Battle of Gettysburg, 1863” and “I Survived: The Japanese Tsunami, 2011.” While a fictionalized account of the historical event, Tarshis brings in plenty of research to reflect how things actually happened. In addition to these chapter books, Tarshis has also adapted the “I Survived” books into graphic novel format. If that kind of reading is more appealing to your younger reader, we currently have the graphic novel “I Survived: The Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967” on our new book shelf.
Dan Gutman is a common author in middle grade literature with his “My Weird School” series. But he’s also delved into nonfiction by writing a series called “Wait! What?” In these books, Gutman features a historical figure and asks a wild question about them. On our new bookshelf, you’ll find “Lucille Ball Had No Eyebrows.” Learn all the common and uncommon knowledge about Lucy in this book!
We also have a selection of historical picture books that you can read with your youngest readers. For example, “The Fire of Stars: The Life and Brilliance of the Woman Who Discovered What Stars Are Made Of” by Kirsten W. Larson features the story of Cecilia Payne and her difficult journey to success. The illustrations create a beautiful starry atmosphere that makes the reader want to follow in Cecilia’s footsteps.
“Good Queen Bess: The Story of Elizabeth I of England” by Diane Stanley and Peter Vennema offers up a more detailed account of Elizabeth I. This story might be better suited for older kids who can handle more text in a story; however, the illustrations will captivate the attention of all readers.
It’s wonderful to have young patrons asking for help finding the “History Smashers” or “I Survived” books. Maybe your young readers will get you hooked on them as well. But if you’re still longing for “Little House on the Prairie,” and “American Girl” books, we have you covered there, too!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.