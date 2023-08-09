August is a time for vacations, the beach, cabins – and air conditioning. Wherever you’re spending your time during the dog days of summer, you can choose from many new beach reads that are available to check out at the library. What’s a “beach read”? They can be books with engrossing or fluffy plots, with summertime or seaside settings, or that are broadly popular and not too intellectual. They’re often an escape from reality, or a book that you just can’t put down.
Elin Hilderbrand is a queen of beach reads. Her new book this summer is “The Five-Star Weekend.” A well-known food blogger named Hollis loses her husband in an accident, and her relationship with her daughter becomes strained. Hollis hears about the concept of a “five-star weekend,” which is a trip with a best friend chosen from each phase of her life: teens, twenties, thirties, and mid-life. She decides to organize a small-group event like that for herself on Nantucket. The relationships among the group (and some surprise visitors) turn out to be more complicated than expected. This bestselling novel has themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery.
“Good Night, Irene” is also a novel about female friendship, but it’s historical fiction. Author Luis Alberto Urrea was inspired by his mother’s service with the Clubmobile Corps in World War II: a group of women who worked on the front lines delivering coffee and donuts to American soldiers. In the novel, Irene flees an abusive fiancé in New York by enlisting in the Red Cross and joining the war effort in Europe. She befriends Dorothy, and together they face danger from the Battle of the Bulge to the liberation of a concentration camp.
For an edge-of-your-seat thriller, look for “Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421” by T.J. Newman. Newman is a former flight attendant. Like a disaster movie in book form, this novel tells the story of a flight that crashes in the Pacific Ocean and sinks to the bottom with survivors inside. One person on the rescue team has family members in the plane, which gives the story an emotional punch.
“Same Time Next Summer” by Annabel Monaghan is a contemporary second-chance romance. Sam is engaged to an uptight but perfect doctor, and she has a perfect, if precarious, job in Manhattan. She arrives at her family’s beach house to tour a wedding venue, only to discover that the guy who broke her heart at seventeen is at his family’s house next door. Although she hasn’t seen Wyatt in fourteen years, she grew up spending summers with him throughout her childhood and teen years, and their connection is rekindled.
“Happy Place” by Emily Henry is a rom-com that’s about a group of long-time friends as much as it’s about the central couple. Harriet and Wyn have been together since college, but they broke up months ago and kept it a secret from their friends. They continue to keep the secret while the group of friends is vacationing with them for a week at the Maine cottage that has been their annual getaway. The house is for sale, and this is the last time they’ll all be there together. This novel delivers humor, heart, and nostalgia.
“Bad Summer People” is a darkly funny murder mystery by Emma Rosenblum. Jen and Lauren are the adult “mean girls” of a town on Fire Island in New York. Their husbands have been friends since childhood, spending summers on the island every year – and they have secrets. Jen and Lauren’s single friend Rachel is looking for love – even if that’s with someone else’s husband. A body is found by the boardwalk, and everyone has something to hide.
Stop in to pick up an escapist romance, a thriller, a friendship-focused novel, or whatever you enjoy while the days are still hot. Need a break in a cool place? Stay to read a newspaper or use a computer in the library’s air-conditioned comfort.
— Beth Cronk is county librarian for Pioneerland Library system, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.