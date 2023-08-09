August is a time for vacations, the beach, cabins – and air conditioning. Wherever you’re spending your time during the dog days of summer, you can choose from many new beach reads that are available to check out at the library. What’s a “beach read”? They can be books with engrossing or fluffy plots, with summertime or seaside settings, or that are broadly popular and not too intellectual. They’re often an escape from reality, or a book that you just can’t put down.

Elin Hilderbrand is a queen of beach reads. Her new book this summer is “The Five-Star Weekend.” A well-known food blogger named Hollis loses her husband in an accident, and her relationship with her daughter becomes strained. Hollis hears about the concept of a “five-star weekend,” which is a trip with a best friend chosen from each phase of her life: teens, twenties, thirties, and mid-life. She decides to organize a small-group event like that for herself on Nantucket. The relationships among the group (and some surprise visitors) turn out to be more complicated than expected. This bestselling novel has themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

— Beth Cronk is county librarian for Pioneerland Library system, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.

