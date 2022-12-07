Books make wonderful gifts, but finding the right book for each person on your list can be challenging. This time of year, it’s fun to look through the book gift guides to see what different reviewers and retailers are recommending. Many of the books in these popular guides are available to check out from the library. If you’d like to take a look at a book before you decide to put it on your shopping list or your own wish list, make use of our collection and borrow it first!

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry has been one of the most popular books of 2022, and now it’s in many gift guides and best-of-the-year lists. This novel is a fun choice for fans of rom-coms. Cutthroat literary agent Nora is the typical villain in a Hallmark movie: the workaholic big-city girlfriend dumped in favor of a small-town love interest. She goes on a vacation with her sister to a rural area of North Carolina, and she keeps running into a brooding, big-city book editor named Charlie. Comedy and romance ensue for these antiheroes.

