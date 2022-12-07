Books make wonderful gifts, but finding the right book for each person on your list can be challenging. This time of year, it’s fun to look through the book gift guides to see what different reviewers and retailers are recommending. Many of the books in these popular guides are available to check out from the library. If you’d like to take a look at a book before you decide to put it on your shopping list or your own wish list, make use of our collection and borrow it first!
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry has been one of the most popular books of 2022, and now it’s in many gift guides and best-of-the-year lists. This novel is a fun choice for fans of rom-coms. Cutthroat literary agent Nora is the typical villain in a Hallmark movie: the workaholic big-city girlfriend dumped in favor of a small-town love interest. She goes on a vacation with her sister to a rural area of North Carolina, and she keeps running into a brooding, big-city book editor named Charlie. Comedy and romance ensue for these antiheroes.
“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus came out in April and is still a bestseller months later. You’ll see it being praised in most of the gift guides and best-of-2022 lists. This literary novel is a funny and pointed look at women’s lives and opportunities (or lack of them) in the 1960s. Elizabeth is a chemist working in an otherwise all-male team of scientists who belittle her. Life takes a turn, and Elizabeth becomes a single mother and the host of a major cooking show. Television provides her a platform to teach about science and to challenge the status quo.
“The Maid” by Nita Prose is a cozy mystery, good for mystery readers who like something gentle and character-driven. It was very popular this year, and book reviewers love it, too. Molly is a 25-year-old neurodivergent maid in a fancy hotel. She loves the routine and orderliness of her job, but then she discovers a hotel guest dead in his suite. Will Molly and the unexpected friends who come to her aid be able to solve this locked room mystery and prove she isn’t the killer?
“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin is on many gift guides right now, and Amazon has chosen it as THE best book of 2022. It might seem like a novel that would appeal mostly to people who play video games; it’s about a pair of friends who bond in childhood while playing computer games at a hospital and go on to create a video game empire. But the story is broader than that, appealing to anyone who would enjoy a well-written novel about friendship, creativity, and vocation.
For someone who wants an entertaining, science-based book that they can read a little at a time, consider “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe. This is a sequel to the first “What If” book that was published in 2014, and reviewers have recommended both books. Munroe takes preposterous questions: what if you built a billion-story building, made a lava lamp out of real lava, or jumped on a geyser as it erupted? Then he analyzes the situation with math and science to figure out the answer. I think fans of the television show “Mythbusters” are likely to enjoy this book.
“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a cookbook that has shown up in a number of holiday gift guides this year. The author goes beyond sharing recipes (although the book has plenty of those); he explains the science behind the techniques of cooking in a wok. Reviewers say it’s a master class in getting stir-fries, dumplings, tempura, and other foods to turn out in a home kitchen.
Whether you’re looking for popular fiction (such as “Carrie Soto is Back” or “Horse”), history (“The Escape Artist” or “And There Was Light”), cookbooks (“Good Eats 4” or “Mi Cocina”), or coffee table books like “Photo Ark Wonders,” chances are good that you can preview a book by borrowing it from the library.
Stop in to browse, or visit the online catalog. Sample a few books to help you make gift-buying decisions for your loved ones, and make their holiday merry and bright.