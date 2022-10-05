She’s not offering them skill critiques or tips, drawing up plays, or giving pregame pep talks, but Brooke Hubert is getting to know Litchfield High School athletes about as well as any coaches on the Dragons staff.
Especially when it comes to their physical condition.
Hubert, 23, was hired in June by Meeker Memorial Hospital, and through a contractual agreement with the school district, is serving as the high school’s first full-time athletic trainer. In the first couple of months of the fall sports season, Hubert’s made contact with dozens of athletes, doing everything from taping ankles and wrists, to working on injury therapy, to initial diagnosis and referral to Meeker Memorial for more serious injuries.
“It’s been going really well,” Huber said. “The students seem receptive. There are new kids coming up to me every day, and the coaches for the most part seem very thankful to have someone take care of the injury side so they can do their job as a coach.”
And that is the essence of the school-hospital arrangement that brought Hubert to Litchfield.
Prior to this year, the school district contracted with NovaCare Rehabilitation, a Cold Spring-based clinic, to have a trainer onsite for athletic events only. But even that left holes in game coverage, and virtually no coverage at practices.
LHS Activities Director/Assistant Principal Justin Brown, who’s been with the district since 2015, has always been less-than-comfortable with the coverage available for athletes. Oftentimes, he said, either he or high school Principal Jason Michels had to serve as the de facto athletic trainer at events.
“Yeah, we’ve seen a lot of things, but I never felt comfortable doing it,” Brown said. “I’m not trained to do it. I was on pins and needles a lot of times.”
That nervousness around athletic injuries extended beyond school staff, to parents of student-athletes who also happened to have medical training. Many times, when an athletic trainer wasn’t at a game, those parents might be called out of the stands to assess an injury.
“The liability piece was a big concern,” Brown said. “We were the only school left in the (Wright County) Conference that did not have a (full-time) trainer.”
It was a scenario that Suzanne Hansen, director of rehabilitation services at Meeker Memorial Hospital and mother of three daughters who play sports at LHS, thought needed to change. She brought her concerns to the Litchfield School Board about four years ago, and though the board seemed receptive to better athletic trainer coverage, it opted to go with the part-time coverage provided by NovaCare.
“I was disappointed with that, but that was their decision,” Hansen said. “When they went with that, there were complaints about not having a relationship with the kids. There was no communication to the coaches. (The trainers) were just there for the game … no sense of community feel.”
Hansen said it prompted her to make another push for Meeker Memorial Hospital to provide trainer services. The idea received support from Chief Executive Officer Kurt Waldbillig, and another presentation to the Litchfield School Board brought district approval, as well.
“Our hospital CEO said, ‘this is how we invest in the community,’” Hansen said. “We’re investing in the community, saying we will take 50% of the financial (cost) to make this a better thing for the kids, coaches and all of that within the community. It’s a ginormous piece.”
Even at a half-share in the cost, the school district’s investment in athletic training was budgeted to nearly triple this year, according to Brown, from about $10,000 to $30,000, though he expects actual cost to be somewhat less.
And even at triple the cost, Brown said it’s a worthwhile investment to have the services of — and the collaboration with — Meeker Memorial Hospital.
“It’s been an awesome collaboration, which I think in a community like ours is really important,” he said. “Our school board saw that, and so did our superintendent. The collaboration is probably the most important thing we get out of that. It’s a good relationship.”
Hansen said it’s a good arrangement from the hospital’s perspective, as well.
Hubert is an employee of the hospital, but during the school year, her hours are almost exclusively dedicated to Litchfield school athletics. That arrangement allows for a seamless care path for athletes who require treatment beyond taped ankles or sideline therapy.
“Obviously, we hope for some financial gain, as well,” Hansen said of the referrals Meeker Memorial might receive for athletic injuries. But it goes beyond that. In addition to spending time with the hospital’s orthopedic surgeon and physicians, Hubert has met with chiropractors in the community.
She’s also met with coaches for all of LHS fall sports and has begun meeting with winter sports coaches, as well.
“She’s setting expectations, telling them when we would be available, howe we can communicate and help them out,” Hansen said.
Reviews from coaches have been positive, Hansen said, as they appreciate Hubert’s work with the athletes and her follow-up communication.
“I think it’s been a great addition,” volleyball coach Darin Swenson said of the athletic trainer. “It’s something I’ve always been jealous of when we go to other schools (when) their athletic trainer greets us at the door. Now we have that. Brooke has done a great job. She’s all-in. Anytime we’ve needed her, she’s there.”
Hubert smiled as she explained that one of the first things she did upon meeting with coaches was to give them her cell phone number, allowing them to reach her at any time a question comes up about an athlete’s injury or fitness. She’s a regular presence at the high school, where she sets up shop on at a training table in one corner of the gymnasium.
Most days, there’s a line of student-athletes waiting their turns to speak with Hubert. On a recent day, she performed an ultrasound treatment for a shoulder injury, taped up a thumb to provide stability against further injury, wrapped a wrist, and taped ankles — all in the span of about 30 minutes.
In addition to treatment of injuries, Hubert seems to have built a solid rapport with the students she sees, some of them on a regular basis.
“She’s great at communicating, great at connecting with the girls,” Swenson said of the relationship she’s built with volleyball team members. “She’s just a great asset we now have.”
Hubert was born in Paynesville and graduated from Sartell High School, where she played softball. A sports medicine class she took in high school led her toward studying athletic training at Bethel University. She shadowed athletic trainers at Bethel while taking classes, and it confirmed her interest.
“I guess I always loved sports, and the human body just amazed me growing up,” Hubert said. “I wanted to do something in the health care field.”
She earned an exercise science degree in three years at Bethel, then spent two years earning a master’s degree in athletic training. The Meeker Memorial Hospital position is her first full-time position, and she says the role has been fulfilling.
“My goal is just to keep (students) in their sport,” Hubert said, explaining that she tries to head off overuse injuries becoming more serious through treatment and suggestions for exercise. “And I’m communicating with coaches, letting them do their job as a coach rather than deciding what to do about an injury.”
She’s achieving those goals, according to Brown.
“We didn’t have that in-depth physical rehab and knowledge that we’re getting now, that’s for sure,” Brown said. “Our kids really like Brooke. By building that relationship, she’s building trust between the athletes, families and the hospital. It’s a win-win from that standpoint.”