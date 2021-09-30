An Atwater man was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a Thursday morning crash in Grove City.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 4 and U.S. Highway 12 in Grove City.
Trevor Berger, 42, of Atwater was northbound on Highway 4 nearing the intersection with Highway 12 when his vehicle went off the road, continuing through the ditch until it hit a Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad utility building and came to a stop.
Berger was transported to MMH. The preliminary investigation indicates the crash was the result of a medical incident Berger experienced, according to the news release.
In addition to Meeker County Sheriff's deputies, Grove City Fire, Grove City Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.