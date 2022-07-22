Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Dassel man, who was an inmate in the jail.
Brady Schmidt, 28, of Dassel was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Jail personnel took lifesaving measures, and Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail to assist. Schmidt was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield Police Department also were called for assistance. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death, according to the news release, which also stated that there was no evidence of foul play.
Schmidt was being held in Meeker County Jail while awaiting a first court appearance on a second degree DUI charge.
The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.