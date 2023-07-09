Watercade concluded with the crowning of new Litchfield royalty Sunday afternoon at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.

Ayda Granlund ascended to the crown as Miss Litchfield during coronation, crowned by outgoing Miss Litchfield Raina Kaping. Princesses for 2023-2024 are Kylie Guggemos and Abby Stoffer. Stoffer received the Miss Congeniality Award, determined by a vote of her fellow candidates.

