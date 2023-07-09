Watercade concluded with the crowning of new Litchfield royalty Sunday afternoon at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Ayda Granlund ascended to the crown as Miss Litchfield during coronation, crowned by outgoing Miss Litchfield Raina Kaping. Princesses for 2023-2024 are Kylie Guggemos and Abby Stoffer. Stoffer received the Miss Congeniality Award, determined by a vote of her fellow candidates.
Granlund, the daughter of Jess and Melissa Granlund will be a senior at Litchfield High School this fall. Along with being named Miss Litchfield, she also was selected as winner of the formal gown award.
Guggemos is the daughter of Christopher and Michelle Guggemos, and Stoffer is the daughter of Mike and Tammy Stoffer.
Brynley McGraw and Lexi Bischof also were introduced as the 2023-2024 Junior Ambassadors, having been crowned during the junior program Saturday afternoon in Central Park. Their parents are Marcos Rodriguez and Ashlynn McGraw, and Jeremy and Keri Bischof, respectively.
Two special presentations were made Sunday afternoon by representatives from the Minneapolis Aquatennial. Judy Hulterstrum received the Honorary Commodore Award for her service to the Litchfield community, both as a volunteer with various organization and as a professional in a variety of jobs, including her current position as executive director at The Chamber Serving the Meeker County Area.
Litchfield Princess Kaylee Sundve will participate in the Aquatennial's Queen of the Lakes ambassador program, representing Litchfield.