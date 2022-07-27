20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 25, 2002
The Lake Washington Association is considering legal action after the Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for two swine barns one mile from the lake. The County Board supported the plan to build two barns that will house a nursery pig operation. Despite strong opposition, the plan submitted by Gordon and Debbie Nelson met the requirements of the law, according to Commissioner Amy Wilde. “As long as a farmer meets the criteria, I don’t think the neighbors should have a say in it,” Wilde said.
Litchfield School Board approved a recommendation for an operating levy that could raise about $775,000 per year to offset the district’s financial problems. The levy, which would generate $300 per student, is the average amount levied in the state. If voters approve the levy, it would be in effect for 10 years. Superintendent Bill Wold said he will consult a group of community members on how to convince voters to pass the levy, which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. Because of declining enrollment, District 465 has cut staff and programs while repeatedly dipping into the general fund. At the end of the school year, the general fund was about $630,000, well below the $1 million Business Manager Todd Swanson has said the district needs to earn sufficient interest.
Despite a $200 reward and coverage that spanned from local newspapers to USA Today, 12-year-old Cody O’Connor of Litchfield is still without his coon hound, Herbie. The O’Connor family has received more than 70 phone calls from people who thought they had seen the missing dog, since he jumped a fence in the O’Connors’ yard July 19. But none of the dogs found turned out to be Herbie. Cody has a hearing impairment, and he could not hear the barks of most dogs, but he could hear Herbie’s bark because of its low pitch. Cody and Herbie were supposed to compete in the national youth coon hound hunting competition in Indiana this weekend. “He’s taking it hard,” said Lisa O’Connor, Cody’s mother, who added that it would be difficult to replace the dog. “It took 11 years to find Herbie. It’s kind of like a marriage. You find Mr. Right, and you’re together for years and years.”
Twelve years ago, Sara Dragt acted in her first Litchfield play, Bernie Aaker’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” With this year’s Community Theatre production, Dragt is right back where she started, in the land of flying monkeys, munchkins and the Wicked Witch of the West. But instead of being on stage for the first time, it’s 23-year-old’s first time in the director’s chair. Dragt took over for Aaker, who directed Community Theatre for 25 years, and after five years of rehearsals, she has new respect for her mentor. “I can’t believe he put up with us for 25 years. It’s so stressful,” Dragt said.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 31, 1947
Meeker County can well feel proud of the Diamond Jubilee which brought an all-time record crowd estimated about 20,000 Tuesday to see the largest parade ever staged in this territory. Much of the success of Litchfield’s Diamond Jubilee can be attributed to the cooperation of the entire county. Without the work and effort put forth by the townships, the Jubilee parade would have been a much smaller affair. Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey was the guest speaker on Tuesday and complimented the able planning of the Jubilee. He noted that both Litchfield and Minneapolis received charters the same year, 1872.
Quick action on the part of Nels Ringdahl gained Litchfield what is now one of its most beautiful parks, Legion Memorial Park, on the east shore of the lake. Ringdahl, Litchfield’s earliest businessman, still in business 28 years ago, purchased land on the southeast shore of the lake where he built a home. Walking to work one Friday morning in 1923, on the old road which ran near the shore, he saw three men viewing the shore acreage north of the first inlet and chatting with them found that it was intended immediately to clear the land which was then heavily wooded, but was not considered valuable for farm purposes. Ringdahl, a council member at the time, found that the owner, Louis Klimstra, expected to net about $300 on the timber through sale of posts and cordwood. Hurrying to town, Nels got the council treasurer, John Mullen, and attorney, A.R. Hunt, to go back with him and they made a down payment of $25 to hold a 9.9 acre strip, now Memorial Park, for purchase at $300. It is not a beauty spot that attracts thousands of people from Litchfield and adjoining points, and it was the prompt action of Nels Ringdahl that saved it for park purposes.
Hans T. Sondegaard, formerly connected with the dairy industry in Litchfield and one of our early buttermakers, passed away July 22 at Pine Lake, Wisconsin, while vacationing there with his family. Sondegaard was a professor at the University of Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Ragne and Hester (Gale), who is a radio and screen actress.
Last Saturday, a helicopter, the first to land at the Litchfield airport, stopped en route to an air show in Alexandria. The craft stopped to take on gas and came down just a few feet from the pumps. A number of other planes bound for the show also stopped for refueling that day.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 1, 1878
Tuesday and Wednesday evening of this week the citizens of this place were treated to two of the most entertaining and instructive lectures on temperance that have ever been delivered in Litchfield. Mr. McLaughlin, the speaker, is a natural born orator and has the cause of temperance at heart. It was his intention to remain here but one evening, but by earnest request of the many that heard him, he was prevailed upon to stay another night. His views on temperance are broad and well founded and he has a way of presenting them so pleasing to an audience that one could listen for hours without tiring. We only wish that he would favor Litchfield with his presence sometime again in the future.
It is no trouble at all to discover grain shocks in any direction you look in the country. It will be only a few days now that the harvesting will be over and threshing and stacking will commence. Send in your reports as to how your grain turns out.
We notice that five new boat houses have been constructed on the shores of Lake Ripley this season. In a year or so, much of the shoreline will be lined with these structures.
Everybody nowadays is cleaning up his guns, buying shells and other ammunition and in every way getting ready for the 15th day. When that day arrives, the gentle prairie chicken had better be a praying chicken, as its days are numbered and the number can be counted on its toes. Therefore gentle fowl, we say flee to haunts unknown to man and dwell there for a month or so until the law forbids your destruction and gives you the right of chicken suffrage.
All ye people who have a liking for that cool and refreshing luxury ice cream are hereby notified that same may be obtained at Frasier’s Ice Cream Parlor next Saturday afternoon. Frasier is an old hand at the ice cream making business and will have everything in first-class style. Remember the place, upstairs in the building formerly occupied by the W.H. Greenleaf Hardware store.