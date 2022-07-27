20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 25, 2002

The Lake Washington Association is considering legal action after the Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for two swine barns one mile from the lake. The County Board supported the plan to build two barns that will house a nursery pig operation. Despite strong opposition, the plan submitted by Gordon and Debbie Nelson met the requirements of the law, according to Commissioner Amy Wilde. “As long as a farmer meets the criteria, I don’t think the neighbors should have a say in it,” Wilde said.

Tags