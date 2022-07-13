20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 11, 2002
Eight years of failing to keep up with the Joneses — or Rice Memorials or Hutchinson Community Hospitals, in this case — came to an abrupt halt Monday night during the Meeker County Memorial Hospital Board meeting. Board members unanimously approved a 9 percent price increase, retroactive to July 1. It’s the first time in at least a decade the hospital has raised its rates mid-year. This comes on the heels of a 5 percent increase in January. Despite the 14 percent increase in the past six months, however, Meeker County Memorial’s rates are within reason, according to CEO Mike Schramm. “We’re not out of line with respect to the competition,” Schramm said. “We’ve been really conservative over the years with price increases.” MCMH’s five-year rate increase average is 2.8 percent, the nine-year average is 2.6 percent.
Innovex Inc. might expand its operations to China, which could give a boost to the company’s Litchfield plant, company president Bill Murnane said. Murnane was one of about 100 government and business leaders from Minnesota who accompanies Gov. Jesse ventura to China with the idea of improving the state’s trade relations. Innovex, which is headquartered in Maple Plain and has a factory in Litchfield, has done business in southern China but not as much in the capital, Beijing, or in the business center, Shanghai, Murnane said. Murnane said he would like to build a manufacturing facility in China within the next one to two years.
After a year of appearing in parades and representing her community, 2001-2002 Miss Litchfield Tara Anderson has one piece of advice for the next girl who wins her title: Be yourself. “the year is yours, whatever you make of it, and it can be the most fun and enjoyable year you’ll have,” said Anderson, who will relinquish her crown during Watercade coronation Sunday at Washington Auditorium.
Art and Deb Hess recently became new owners of the Sears Retail Dealer Store at 224 U.S. Highway 12 East in Litchfield.
Former Litchfield Optimists players Jim Hannan, John Herr, Bob Mentebello, H.G. “Hogo” Pearson and Dick Siebert became the first class of players inducted into the Litchfield Baseball Association Hall of Fame Sunday at Optimist Park. In their heyday, the Optimists were the hottest ticket in town. As many as 5,000 fans would spend their weekday evenings or Sunday afternoons at the ballpark. Fans turned out in large part because of the Optimists immediate success. Litchfield assembled its first team in 1950 and promptly finished second in the Class A state tournament. The next year, the Optimists won it all, defeating Watertown 12-5 for the state Class A crown, then finished third in 1953.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 17, 1947
The true test of friendship is when busy men will postpone their own work to help a friend. This happened last week on the Otto Wilner farm located south of Belle Lake. Wilner suddenly became ill and was taken to the Litchfield hospital. It is the busy farm season of the year and Wilner’s corn needed cultivating and there was a meadow full of hay to harvest. A group of friends and neighbors pitched in and cultivated 70 acres of corn, 10 acres of soybeans and put up 10 acres of hay. Thirteen tractors were part of the operation, which included helpers John Draxten, George Olson, Kermit Hovey, Wesley Youngblom, Marinus Peterson, Robert Paulson, Paul Nelson, Alfred Turck, John Jordin, Ernest Benson, Elmer Wilner, Adolph Anderson, Elmer Soder, Allen Fredrickson, Walt Wittenberg, Loren Pearson and Leslie Pearson.
With only 10 more days for having all in readiness for Litchfield’s Diamond Jubilee, committees are working rapidly to complete plans. Plans for a large parade, one of the main events of the celebration, are moving forward. Many concerns will have beautiful floats in the event and a number of townships will have floats of historical import. All persons 75 years and older are invited to ride in the parade. Residents wishing to ride in the parade should contact Hallock Anderson, Jim Ryan, I.S. Augustinusen, or Harold Curtis.
Exceeding all expectations, about 275 farmers and women folks attended the first Twilight Dairy Association meeting held at the Carl Isaac-son place July 9. First prize in cow judging went to Si Urdahl, Meeker County’s corn husking champ. As an officer in the County Holstein Club, Si declined the prize and it went to second place finisher Leo Hulterstrum of Darwin Township. The prize was a $2 cash award made by the Holstein Club. Second prize in judging was won by Mrs. Harold Isaacson of Kingston Township which was a picture of a model Holstein cow and $1 cash. Third prize was fifty cents awarded to a young G.L. farmer, member of the agricultural class of L.C. Wogensen, Virgil Vorlicek of the Cosmos area.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 18, 1878
A man was killed by a circular saw and in his obituary notice it was stated that he was a “good citizen, an upright man and an ardent patriot, but with limited information in regard to circular saws.”
The lawn festival at Mr. Bowen’s Tuesday night was a success in every way. Ice cream, lemonade, peaches, etc. were excellent. The band boys were on their muscle as far as playing was concerned. The tables were set, lanterns hung, and the grounds presented a very handsome appearance. We have not learned how much receipts were.
It wasn’t hot on Saturday. Oh no. Only 100 degrees in the shade and not a breath of breeze.
A brute named Wenzel in Chicago, hearing some rumor about his wife, tried to murder her. A few of these wife murderers should be hanged to set an example.
Last Friday evening, about twenty minutes past eleven, an alarm of fire was given, and in a very few minutes a large number of our citizens was assembled at the rear of this office where it had been discovered that our horse barn was on fire and although every effort was made to extinguish the flames, the barn was burned to the ground with everything in it. The worst loss was our horse which was a good one and one to which we had become greatly attached. How the fire started will ever be a mystery. Some think it was set accidentally by a passerby while others think it was some tramp with the intention of burning down the town. We know for certain that it was set on fire after 10 o’clock in the evening for about that time there were parties about the barn seeing nothing unusual. The Ledger hereby thanks the many friends who came to help. The fire company was on hand with the truck in short order but from some cause the extinguishers did not work as they should. Something was wrong with the chemicals it was thought.