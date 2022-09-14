20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 12, 2002

Litchfield City Council member Jim Swenson cruised to a surprising first-place finish in the 1st District Meeker County Commissioner primary Tuesday, outdistancing both incumbent Dale Smolnisky and challenger Duane Henkelman. Swenson received 379 votes in Litchfield wards 1, 4 and 5, nearly half of the 799 votes cast in the district. “I’m very happy with that spread,” said Swenson, who is in the middle of his second term on the Litchfield City Council, having been re-elected two years ago to his Ward 4 seat. “I guess I didn’t really think about it; I just hoped I would be one of the two who would go on (to the general election in November).”

