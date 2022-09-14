20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 12, 2002
Litchfield City Council member Jim Swenson cruised to a surprising first-place finish in the 1st District Meeker County Commissioner primary Tuesday, outdistancing both incumbent Dale Smolnisky and challenger Duane Henkelman. Swenson received 379 votes in Litchfield wards 1, 4 and 5, nearly half of the 799 votes cast in the district. “I’m very happy with that spread,” said Swenson, who is in the middle of his second term on the Litchfield City Council, having been re-elected two years ago to his Ward 4 seat. “I guess I didn’t really think about it; I just hoped I would be one of the two who would go on (to the general election in November).”
Dean Urdahl got past Dr. David Detert to become the Republican candidate for state House of Representatives in District 18B during Tuesday’s primary election. Urdahl, who was endorsed by the Republican Party, tallied 1,406 votes, compared to Detert’s 1,136 in Tuesday’s primary election. Urdahl will run in the November election against Democratic candidate Mari Urness Pokornowski, who drew 787 votes unopposed, and Constitution Party candidate Phillip Jarman.
Doug Hughes’ workshop is one in which any guy would feel at home, right down to the Craftsman toolboxes and the goofy dogs-playing-poker pictures that hang on the wall. But if you expect to have your car worked on, or a home improvement project completed in this workshop, you’ll be disappointed. When Hughes reaches into his tool chest, it’s to retrieve a scissors, electric razor or a blow dryer. “I wanted to keep it looking like a guy’s place, to keep it simple,” said Hughes, who transformed an old horse barn behind his house on Fifth Street East into Clipper World, a male-oriented salon that opened in August.
Litchfield scored on its first six possessions, including five first-half touchdowns, as it drubbed Waconia 46-13 in its Wright County Conference debut. “We wanted to come in and make a statement,” senior quarterback Hans Hoeg said. “We didn’t play very well last week. A lot of bad things happened. We wanted to come in and show the Wright County Conference that we can play, and I think we did that.”
Of all the hobbies to have as a way to relieve stress, Paul White chose bee keeping, spending time around 1 million honeybees. Bees intrigue White and have attracted people for hundreds of years. “There’s a saying that goes ‘More has been written about honeybees than any other creature on Earth other than man himself.’ They’ve fascinated people all the way back to the Stone Age,” White said, adding that honey has even been found in tombs of pharaohs 3,000 years old. White decided to give beekeeping a try in 1986, buying four hives from a woman near Cosmos. Things didn’t go well at first, but after taking a short course from University of Minnesota Extension, they improved. He now has 15 hives with about 50,000 worker bees in each hive.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 17, 1972
Ellsworth King was named president of Litchfield Industries at the organization’s annual meeting recently. Wayne Rick was elected vice president, Dick Fenton was elected as secretary, and Jerry Gloege was elected treasurer.
Elsie Nelson left Friday for Tokyo, Japan, where she is the librarian at the American high School at the Air Force base there. She had been in Litchfield for the past month, coming because of the serious illness of her father, Edwin Nelson, who passed away Aug. 27.
Donald Burmeister, 50, Dassel, escaped without injury when a truck he was driving was struck by a fast-moving Burlington Northern Freight train at the Davis Avenue crossing in Litchfield shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. Burmesister, who was hauling a load of corn cobs from the Payco Seed Company plant in Dassel to the Sederstrom facility here, told police that as he was crossing the tracks the automatic crossing arms dropped both in front and behind his truck as the freight train approached. The train struck the side of the box on the truck, which was a total loss. The load of cobs was scattered around the crossing area and the automatic signals at the crossing were uprooted by the crash. Police said the eastbound train was traveling about 50 mph prior to the crash. Trainsmen told police they could see the crash was imminent and braked the train but were unable to stop in time.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 18, 1947
The result of long planning and discussion is taking shape with the announcement by Litchfield Legion Post 104 that club rooms for the organization have been obtained. It was first planned to build a building on the lot north of the Litchfield Seed House, but due to costs those plans have been shelved. It was decided by the building committee to purchase the Kopplin building where the Litchfield Supply is located.
The monument erected on the Arthur G. Olson place by the Meeker County Historical Society to honor Andrew Olson, who was killed in the 1862 Indian outbreak, will be formally dedicated on Sunday. Mrs. Roy Crosby, a granddaughter of Andrew Olson, will read an account of the event. Sam Gandrud will speak and the Brown quartet of Acton will sing. It is hoped that a number of the county’s pioneers will be present, including Gunder H. Sundahl, whose wife was a daughter of Andrew Olson.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 16, 1927
Guns began to boom everywhere around the county early this morning indicating that the hunting season has started. Interest at this time centers on prairie chickens and ducks. From all reports, prairie chickens will not be so numerous as thought this spring. There were lots of old birds and they appeared to hatch well. But they appear to be scarce now. Ducks are plentiful, there is no doubt about that. High water in the spring resulted in much nesting locally. There will be good shooting until the birds find their way to game preserves.
The Litchfield baseball team is closing the season with a considerable balance on hand, a portion of which will be distributed to the players for their faithful work this season. The management will make a full report of expenditures in the Review at a later date.
The boys on the football and basketball team have been asked by me to be at home on or before 9:45 each school night. To go out for any athletic competition, one must be fit physically, and high school boys have all they can do and should get to bed early. To be out after 9:45 is to break training rules, let’s not let this happen. May I ask the parents to cooperate with me in this matter? – Coach Horton
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 15, 1888
At ten o’clock on Old Soldier’s Day at the fair, the grand procession of horses and cattle owned in this and adjoining counties will form in Central Park headed by the Litchfield Band, and march to the fairgrounds. There will probably be over fifty thousand dollars worth of animals on the hoof, and the display promises to merit considerable attention. Let everyone be on hand and see what Meeker County can do. If you have a desirable animal, come along and join the procession. Gov. Barto will deliver the agricultural address. The Frank Daggett post is making a great effort to have the day a success. Every old soldier within a hundred miles is expected. A grand display of fireworks costing over three hundred and fifty dollars is planned.