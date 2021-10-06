20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 4, 2001
The four Ploeger children, Marji, 14, Eric, 13, Emily, 9, and Charlie, 7, attend school at home full time. Their mother, Ann, is their teacher, principal and superintendent. For Ann and her husband, Ron, a contractor, homeschooling was a matter of choice. They are one of 16 homeschool families located in the Litchfield School District, with 22 children attending school at home, according to Superintendent Bill Wold.
The drive for a new Litchfield Public Library received a significant shot in the Tuesday night when it was announced that Wells Fargo Bank will give $25,000 to the campaign. Pete Kormanik, a member of the Litchfield Library Joint Building Committee, shared the news of the donation with committee members, explaining the donation will be used to help supply computers and media resources to the library’s proposed technology center.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 6, 1971
After a long discussion that became quite heated at several points the Litchfield City Council took official action Monday night to turn the city’s garbage collection service over to a private firm. The vote was by a 4-2 margin. The council took no action in awarding a franchise to a specific firm. Councilman Johnson, who voted in favor of the move said that before awarding the franchise toa specific private firm, “we’ve got to support our position better than we have.” The council agreed to publish all five bids which have been presented by private firms seeking the garbage franchise.
The off-sale 3.2 beer license which had been issued by the City Council to the Superamerica station last month was rescinded Monday night. A careful reading of the ordinance governing off-sale 3.2 licenses revealed a clause which prohibits the issuing of a license to a grocery store. Figures presented at Monday’s meeting indicated that Superamerica’s food sales amount to about 8 percent of the firm’s business, but the council felt that the ordinance would apply to the station. However the council did direct the ordinance committee to study the ordinance, with an eye toward the possibility of eliminating the grocery store license ban.
Right now milking cows is “fun’ for Roger Lundeen, who farms 370 acres in Collinwood Township, in the very southeast corner of Meeker County. But he admits he hasn’t always enjoyed it that uch. He’s milking a herd of just 12 cows now, after many years of taking care of a more substantial herd. But while his herd is small, it’s a good one. In the last DHIA listings, the Lundeen herd was at the very top in Meeker County in average milk production per cow. For a time — after he sold his entire dairying operation last fall to a northern Minnesota farmer whose herd was destroyed by fire — Lundeen was down to milking just one cow. He has slowly built up the herd again, though he is not sure if he will go back into dairying again on a larger scale.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 3, 1946
The Cargill Elevator company is purchasing one of the new Arid-Aire corn driers manufactured by the Litchfield Machine Shop located in the east part of Litchfield. The Aird-Aire corn drier was invented and designed by Ben Tomlinson of Hector and speeds up corn drying, cutting the time down to minutes. The Cargill company is the first concern to purchase one of these driers in Litchfield.
George Ley’s Park Grocery, formerly located across from Central Park, will open Oct. 3 in the new location on Highway 24 at 431 East Fifth. Ley built a new store building and will feature a full line of grocery items.
Clarence Silverberg hit the bass just right Sunday evening out at Lake Ripley. He caught a string of six in about a half hour of fishing that all tipped the scales at better than four pounds. He had a number of strikes plus the six that he landed. It’s not an uncommon event to get the limit in a short while at Ripley. How long the bass will continue to strike remains to be seen.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 1, 1921
Litchfield horseshoe tossers were at the Hutchinson Fair Tuesday, where they met the tossers of that city for a tournament. Of the 25 games played Hutchinson took 13 and Litchfield 12.
The first frost of the season visited the county yesterday. It was light and no damage was done. It has been a remarkable fall.
Take a pretty Litchfield girl, add a little rouge and one of Greenbergs’ gowns and you have a fascinating combination of loveliness. That is the verdict of six or seven hundred people who attended the style show at the opera house Thursday night. There was an exceptional showing of Parisian gowns, fall and winter suits, afternoon dresses, furs, millinery and negligees. They were given the best effects by a large number of young ladies under the efficient direction of Mrs. Eva Strohm of Minneapolis.