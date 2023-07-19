20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 24, 2003
Mark Petsche resigned as superintendent of the Litchfield Electric and Water Departments, effective Aug. 1. Petsche accepted a job in another city, where he will start working in mid-August. Electric and Water Transition Committee member Mike Cziok praised Petsche for seeing the city through major changes, from the construction of the water tower to the new water plant. Petsche’s resignation came amid a series of changes to the Electric and Water Departments. After abolishing the Public Utilities Commission last year, the City Council established the Electric and Water Transition Committee to help integrate the utilities into the city structure. The committee recently approved budgets and rate increases and voted to change the name from Litchfield Public Utilities to Litchfield Electric and Water Departments.
Though the name has been used for months, the official christening of Bernie Aaker Auditorium will come tonight with the opening of “Honk!”, the Litchfield Community Theatre’s 27th summer musical. The theater is named for Bernie Aaker, who many consider the father of Litchfield Community Theatre, who died of cancer in November last year. The dedication of the new name is sure to be an emotional moment for Aaker’s family. “In a way, I’m dreading it,” Pat Aaker, Bernie’s wife said. “I think it’s probably going to be one of the hardest things I’ve had to go through since his death. But, I’m so honored to have this happen.” The auditorium dedication and opening night of “Honk!” are sure to be especially nerve-racking for Pat Aaker, who will participate in a short dedication ceremony prior to the curtain rising for the show. aFter the ceremony, she will hustle backstage and slip into costume, as she plays two roles in “Honk!” One of Aaker’s daughters, Andy Rassler, now a theater teacher in North Carolina, said she thought her father would enjoy seeing his wife in the show. “I think he’d probably be saluting her (saying) ‘way to go,’” Rassler said. “She was with him all the time through the years. Probably, he couldn’t have had a lot of the success he had without her.”
Litchfield Watercade Inc. board members agreed Monday to keep the annual festival on its traditional weekend after July 4 for next year, a decision that was made a little easier by community response and a change in dates to another area festival. “The band issue is still an issue,” outgoing Watercade board chairman Todd Kuechle said, acknowledging the lack of bands willing to perform in the Grande Day Parade. “But the overwhelming comments board members have received is that people still wanted Watercade to be on the same weekend.”
75 YEAS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 29, 1948
The Litchfield Chamber of Commerce has set its budget for the current year at $4,150. The money will be collected from Litchfield firms as membership dues. Lowell Wilson is the current Chamber president. Amas Nordlie is vice president, with J.H. Phelps secretary, and Len Hobert treasurer. Members of the board of directors include Homer Carrier, E.O. Whalber, James Reed, Len Erickson, Al Hummel, Foster Butterwick, Ray Lenhard, Gary Hollaar, S.A. Ross and P.J. Casey.
The body of Earl Clinton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Irving Clinton, has been returned from the Brookfield Military Cemetery in England, and a military funeral will be held at Fort Snelling on Aug. 11. Clinton was a lieutenant in the Air Force. At the time of his death he was a navigator on a plane hit by enemy action which crash landed in England.
The newly erected sales barn on Highway 24 east of Litchfield will hold the first community sale on Aug. 24. The new firm, operated by Chet Berg, and Roy and Bob Funk, will hold sales of all types regularly. According to Berg, many high-bred cattle will be auctioned off including dairy and feeder stock. The first auction will have many sheep, pigs, horses and farm machinery.
The Bergquist Electric Co. has installed a television set and now has the unit in operation. The Motorola set gives a clear image. Many people have noticed the high aerial above the Bergquist Electric. This is the type used to receive television.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 3, 1928
Shortly after midnight Saturday, a complaint was made to local officials that a group of men at the lake was carousing around and preventing the neighborhood from its sleep. Sheriff Anderson, accompanied by G. H. Beach, night watchman at that time, drove to the lake and investigated. It was found that five Minneapolis men had been out on the lake enjoying a beer party and were returning to their car at the tourist camp. After a hearty talking to, the men were piled into their car and hurried away to their homes. Rent was collected for the use of the boats but no arrests were made for lack of evidence. Before leaving, one of the men took an impromptu bath when he fell into the lake while trying to get out of a boat. During the excitement Officer Beach mashed the little finger on his left had in a car door.
Monday morning postal employees at the local office were greeted with 55 sacks of mail piled high. In these were catalogs, 25 to a sack from a national mail order house. Knowing printing pictures as we do, we judge that more than ordinary profits are charged to customers of the catalogs. Better to patronize the home merchant who pays his taxes to help support the community.
A.H. DeLong received word Thursday morning of the death of his sister, Mrs. W.H. Greenleaf of Minneapolis. Mrs. Greenleaf was far advanced in years. One son survives, C.A. Greenleaf of Grand Forks. The deceased was Cordelia DeLong and came with her parents to Meeker County in the late 1850s. She was married to Mr. Greenleaf in September 1859. Both Mr. and Mrs. Greenleaf, for whom the town and village of the same name were named, were prominent in the early history of Meeker County. Mr. Greenleaf came to the county in 1858, locating in Ellsworth and later in Greenleaf, becoming a resident of Litchfield in 1872. Mr. Greenleaf, who died several years ago, was receiver for the United States land office in Litchfield for five years. He represented the Meeker area in the Legislature for a number of years.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 4, 1889
A majority of those who have been sick are getting better.
Mr. C.J.G. Hanson died of consumption at his home south of Lake Ripley on Saturday afternoon last, age 32 years. He leaves a wife and father and a number of other relatives to mourn his untimely death.
There is a difference of opinion between the village council and the fire department as to the advisability of the purchase of a team to haul the apparatus at fires. Because the council will not purchase the team, the department has passed a resolution to disband effective Aug. 10. This is one of those situations where harmony and peace are essential elements which neither party should be willing to destroy in striving to get its own way. Since the above was in type we learn that the issue made by the fire department is no longer on the purchase of a team but is on the enlargement of the water supply. The purchase of a team was at the beginning of their differences but the department has more or less given up on this to the willof the council. We are confident the council will do anything reasonable to meet the new requests.