20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 24, 2003

Mark Petsche resigned as superintendent of the Litchfield Electric and Water Departments, effective Aug. 1. Petsche accepted a job in another city, where he will start working in mid-August. Electric and Water Transition Committee member Mike Cziok praised Petsche for seeing the city through major changes, from the construction of the water tower to the new water plant. Petsche’s resignation came amid a series of changes to the Electric and Water Departments. After abolishing the Public Utilities Commission last year, the City Council established the Electric and Water Transition Committee to help integrate the utilities into the city structure. The committee recently approved budgets and rate increases and voted to change the name from Litchfield Public Utilities to Litchfield Electric and Water Departments.

