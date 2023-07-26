20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 31, 2003

The search for a man believed to have drowned in Lake Ripley ended at about 5 a.m. Wednesday when search team members recovered the body. Daniel Richard Roegiers, 72, of New Ulm fell from his boat Monday morning, sparking a massive search effort that eventually involved about 100 searches and nearly two full days. A Meeker County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body about 25 feet from shore, not far from the boat launch area where Roegiers put his boat in Monday morning, according to Sheriff Mike Hirman. “It was just unbelievable, kind of eerie,” Hirman said about the body being discovered so close to shore after such an exhaustive search. “Right where he went in, he came back.” The man’s death remains under investigation, though no foul play is suspected, Hirman said. “It was an accident, or a medical accident,” he said. “Hopefully the medical examiner can tell us a little more.”

