20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 31, 2003
The search for a man believed to have drowned in Lake Ripley ended at about 5 a.m. Wednesday when search team members recovered the body. Daniel Richard Roegiers, 72, of New Ulm fell from his boat Monday morning, sparking a massive search effort that eventually involved about 100 searches and nearly two full days. A Meeker County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body about 25 feet from shore, not far from the boat launch area where Roegiers put his boat in Monday morning, according to Sheriff Mike Hirman. “It was just unbelievable, kind of eerie,” Hirman said about the body being discovered so close to shore after such an exhaustive search. “Right where he went in, he came back.” The man’s death remains under investigation, though no foul play is suspected, Hirman said. “It was an accident, or a medical accident,” he said. “Hopefully the medical examiner can tell us a little more.”
Litchfield School Board decided Monday to fill an open seat on the board with someone who ran in the last election. Mark Petsche resigned from the board because he has accepted a position in another city starting in mid-August. His term would have lasted through 2004.
Since nine people ran in November’s election for three positions, School Board chairman Ann Patten suggested appointed the person who received the next highest number of votes. If the fourth person does not accept, the position will be offered to the firfth, and so on until one of the former candidates agrees. Karla Rick had the fourth highest number of votes in November, followed by Stacey Hellstrom, Sherron Reilly, Brian Park, Richard W. Johnson and Lee Sundmark. The School Board had not contacted Rick at the time of Monday’s meetings.
John Spreiter may not be the best golfer in the state, but he’s left little doubt who is the best player in Litchfield. Spreiter dominated the 40-player field and won the 25th annual Litchfield Invitational by 11 strokes Saturday and Sunday at Litchfield Golf Club. His two-day total of 171 was five strokes off last year’s winning score, but more than enough to win his third consecutive invite title and eighth overall.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 5, 1948
The Land O’ Lakes First District Association of Litchfield has added a new product to its already numerous dairying items. The local concern is now manufacturing cheese. This is probably the first time this type of operation has been conducted in Litchfield. The process was started just a week ago.
Fred Marshall of Grove City has filed as a candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s Sixth District. Marshall filed on the DFL ticket. Marshall, 42, has been a lifelong resident of Meeker County. He operates a 160-acre home farm which has been in the family since 1936. His father was the first county agent in Minnesota and his mother was a member of the first graduating class from the University Farm School of Agriculture.
Members of the St. Paul Pigeon Racing Club released 500 home pigeons from Litchfield Friday morning. The club sent three representatives to Litchfield to release the birds. The pigeons released here were young birds and the race was a training flight. Each week for a period of two months the young birds are released at points steadily further from their home lofts. Records of every bird’s travel are kept by means of an identifying leg band. After the birds have returned home from distances of 50 miles or more, they are considered full-fledged racers. During a race each member of the club is allowed 20 birds. A trap in the home loft logs the time each bird returns. The St. Paul club provided many pigeons to the armed forces during the war where their uncanny ability to find their way home proved very valuable.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 10, 1928
The Girl Scout camp from Litchfield was closed Thursday afternoon. Twenty-four girls had spent a week at the A.L. Lagergren cottage on Lake Washington. The camp was conducted under the direction of Mrs. A.K. Botts and Miss Evelyn Gunberg, scout leaders. Mrs. C.C. Sanderson was official meal planner, cooking supervisor and chauffeur. She came to town each night and bought supplies. The Lagergren cottage is beautifully located on a high hill overlooking the lake and is ideal for a camp. Owning to the large number of girls enrolled it was necessary to rent a second smaller cottage for sleeping quarters. The camp was conducted on lines laid out by the national headquarters, with the girls rising at 6:15 a.m. and retiring at 9 p.m. Intervening time was systematically planned, with certain duties and studies being prescribed. The cost of the camp was just $3 per girl.
Gov. Theodore Christianson will deliver an address at the picnic to be given Sunday, Aug. 19, at Lake Manuella by the Lake Stella Creamery band. The site of the picnic will be at the Koester landing at the east shore of the lake 1 mile south of the Lake Stella Creamery. A program of sports is also being arranged. There is a fine bathing beach at this location and bathing accommodations will be provided.
Frank T. Nelson, our chief of police, is sporting a new hat today. This is the gift of local merchant E.O. Whalberg and is of a dark, but cook, refreshing straw. The long, hot hours of the day get pretty tiresome and Whalberg thought his gift would relieve the chief from the heat of the rest of the summer.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 11, 1889
The adjutant general has refused to accept the petition of Company H to disband and also the resignation of Capt. Leavett and has ordered the captain to get the company in shape. In harmony with this, at a meeting of the company last evening, Capt. Leavett issued the following orders: Drills will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 7:30. Members of the company absent three times from these drills will be asked to resign. Members who are tardy, if officers, will be requested to drill one extra hour for every time tardy. Lt. Bigelow will see that the bugle is sounded at 7 o’clock p.m. on each drill evening, and Lt. Danielson will see that the flag is suspended and that the armory is open and properly lighted. Any noncommissioned officer or private not paying good attention to business while in the ranks will be ordered into the awkward squad for one hour of extra drill.
Miss Anna Van Ness brought some spring chickens to market this week which netted her 60 cents each. Who says that the poultry business does not pay if right managed.
Week before last, the Review contained an item regarding two or three loud-mouthed individuals who got boozey a few nights previous and drove sleep from the eyes of residents near the park until the night watchman induced them to go home under threats of locking them up. The identity of the individuals was not known at the time but the cat was let out of the bag a few days later when a small boy called the office to stop his father’s paper. When a man gets full andmakes an exhibition of himself he should not be surprised seeing it in the local paper. He should be thankful that he does not have to give an account of himself in police court