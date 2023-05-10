20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 15, 2023

Except in the hands of law enforcement personnel, guns have no place in the Meeker County Courthouse in the view of County Attorney Mike Thompson and County Board members. With that in mind, the County Board, at its Tuesday meeting, reviewed legal documents that could be approved to prevent guns from being brought onto county-owned facilities or property throughout Meeker County. The County Board approved a request to the District Court to implement a court order that would specifically bar firearms from all levels of the courthouse and the parking areas. Such a judicial order, should it be issued, would overrule the new state conceal and carry weapon law, which appears to permit firearms on county premises.

