20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 15, 2023
Except in the hands of law enforcement personnel, guns have no place in the Meeker County Courthouse in the view of County Attorney Mike Thompson and County Board members. With that in mind, the County Board, at its Tuesday meeting, reviewed legal documents that could be approved to prevent guns from being brought onto county-owned facilities or property throughout Meeker County. The County Board approved a request to the District Court to implement a court order that would specifically bar firearms from all levels of the courthouse and the parking areas. Such a judicial order, should it be issued, would overrule the new state conceal and carry weapon law, which appears to permit firearms on county premises.
The federal No Child Left Behind law probably will mean more testing for local students, Litchfield Superintendent Bill Wold told the School Board Monday. No Child Left Behind requires all states to develop a plan to increase accountability in their schools. Minnesota hasn’t finalized its plan yet. “The federal government is telling each state to come up with a plan to measure individual progress,” Wold said. “The hammer the federal government has is dollars.” Litchfield will have to comply with the regulations to keep receiving Title One dollars, which currently total $186,000 annually. Beginning in 2006-2007, states will have to assesses reading/language arts and math in grades 3 through 8, and in one grade 10-12.
Planting season is not the best time to play tour guide. Then again, it’s not easy to pass on an opportunity to share the successes of the American agricultural system. That’s why A.C. Quinn recently took off several hours from his regular farming schedule to show two Russian agriculture leaders around his farm north of Litchfield. As a member of the board of directors of the U.S. Grains Council and a board member of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council, Quinn actively promotes the agriculture industry. Last summer, he showed a group of Egyptian farmers around his Meeker County farm.
Kathy Huselid wears her love of music on her sleeve, well actually on her left wrist, where she spots a watch with a keyboard design. It’s hard to see at first, because her hands and arms are a constant blur as she plays piano and directs students in choir classes at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior and Senior High School. Her hands will rest soon. Huselid is retiring from teaching after 19 years. And much to some people’s dismay, the school district will not be rehiring to fill her position. Instead, because of the proposed levy referendum that ACGC voters rejected by 206 votes in November and a reduction in student enrollment, the School Board cut her vocal music position. “It’s sad to see they’re not rehiring,” Huselid said. The choir program will continue, however, with B. Charles Speer teaching vocal music in addition to the band directing position he already has at the school. No matter who is in the position, it won’t be the same without Huselid, according to ACGC Principal Sherri Broderius. “She is a music icon in this state,” Broderius said. “She’s well-respected by music directors in high schools and colleges across the state. It’s terrible to lose her. You do not replace Kathy Huselid.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROMN THE ISSUE OF MAY 21, 1948
An attempt will be made to clear the city dump located south of Lake Ripley of rats. A rodent exterminator is being employed at a cost of $120 for the season to make periodic checkups to kill the growing rat population. This small investment should pay dividends in many ways.
Dave Solbrack pitched a no-hit, no-run ball game as the Atwater junior legion nine walloped Litchfield 10-0 in the legion league opener Wednesday night. Solbrack was never in trouble after the second inning when he walked two. He had 14 strikeouts. Atwater got to Litchfield hurler Jerry Askeroth for just four hits, but he had poor defensive support as Litchfield had 12 errors.
Anton Danielson, 86, died at the home of his son, Earl, in Starbuck Saturday. He was born Jan. 15, 1862, in Acton, son of Nels and Randi Danielson, first settlers of Danielson Township. At the age of six months, he went with his family to the Forest City Stockade during the time of the Indian Outbreak in August of 1862. In November of 1891 he was married to Marie C. Fredrickson.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 18, 1928
Marion Boline, a pupil in District 3, North Kingston, and Alice Pope, a student in District 43, the Darwin school, will represent Meeker County in the state spelling contest to be in September. Other winners in the group representing the seventh and eighth grades were Helena Caven, District 42, and Hulda Haagenson, District 19. Miss Nora Casey pronounced the words and the judges were Misses Anna Rick, Luella Smith and Emma Ringstrom.
A story in the Sunday Minneapolis Tribune about William H. Greenleaf will be of interest to many old timers of Litchfield. Many will remember the Greenleaf community which had a prosperous saw mill and flour mill, a land office and other active businesses, most of them fostered by Mr. Greenleaf. Scarcely anything of that community now remains and with the changing of the route of highway 22, passersby get scarcely a glimpse of the community as they pass by to the west. The founder of Greenleaf was a militant free soiler in Kansas in the stormy days after the Civil War and at one time, in a skirmish, a bullet lodged under this hat and in his hair as he narrowly escaped death. He was born in the state of New York of Yankee parents in 1834 and moved with his family to Wisconsin in 1843. Ad adventurous man, he went to Kansas to join the free soilers with the aim to help rid the state of pro-slavery elements. Returning to Wisconsin, he became a railroad surveyor. He settled in Meeker County in 1858, locating first in Ellsworth Township where he erected a saw mill. Later he founded Greenleaf and opened a store there. In 1871, he moved to Litchfield and became one of its first merchants. In 1880 he was elected to the state legislature and was elected to the state senate for four years.
Two thousand or more baseball fans were in Litchfield Sunday to witness the annual North Star League field day. Cokato, Cold Spring and Willmar were the winners, and Dassel, Litchfield and Waverly were the losers. It was not exactly a baseball day, yet the weather did not deter the crowd, which stayed on until the final game ended about 6 p.m. The parade lined up with the Litchfield Band in front and the Litchfield team just behind. The Ellsworth Band was followed by the Dassel team with the Cokato team following the Cokato band. The Cold Spring wild animal department, including an elephant, a camel and an ostrich, was next in line, followed by the Cokato clown club. The Willmar team was preceded by the Willmar boys band. Arriving at the park the teams lined up near the fence for pictures before the games began, with Dassel drawing Cokato, Cold Spring drawing Litchfield, and Willmar and Waverly contesting. The three games were interesting with the Cold Spring and Willmar teams making the most impressive showings. There was not an accident of any sort during the day. Regular league play begins next week.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 17, 1889
This section was visited by a very severe frost last week. Yesterday morning ice formed to a considerable thickness. Nearly all garden vegetables froze to the ground. Corn also will have to be replanted though, if later weather is favorable a good crop can be expected. What Minnesota needs most is a good rain followed by some warm weather.